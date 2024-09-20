The new ‘Green Revolution’ will not feed India: Lessons for Assam’s agricultural future

Mowsam Hazarika

The promise of natural farming, often referred to as zero budget farming due to its lack of purchased inputs, has sparked significant debate across India. Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s recent proposal to increase subsidies for farmers transitioning from Green Revolution techniques to natural farming has brought the issue to the forefront. While the government has launched the National Mission on Natural Farming with much fanfare, the finance ministry has temporarily rejected an increase in the subsidy from Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 per hectare. The divide between supporters and critics of this agricultural approach raises important questions for Assam’s future in farming.

The Context of Assam’s Agriculture

Assam, with its rich agricultural traditions and unique agro-climatic conditions, stands at a crossroads in determining the best way forward for its farming community. The state’s agricultural sector, predominantly based on small and marginal farmers, depends heavily on rice, tea, and horticultural crops. The Green Revolution, which dramatically increased India’s food production, had a limited impact in Assam compared to regions like Punjab and Haryana. This was partly due to Assam’s distinct topography, less developed irrigation infrastructure, and a reliance on traditional farming methods.

Natural farming techniques, such as the use of cow dung, crop rotation, and plant-based insecticides, resonate with Assam’s historical farming practices. However, the modern challenges faced by farmers, including climate variability, soil degradation, and the need for higher yields to support a growing population, demand a careful evaluation of whether natural farming can truly meet these needs.

Lessons from the Green Revolution

The Green Revolution of the 1960s played a pivotal role in making India self-sufficient in food production. During that period, the country faced a food crisis exacerbated by two consecutive years of drought in 1965 and 1966. India was dependent on food aid from the United States, with the country’s agriculture producing insufficient grain to feed its population. The introduction of high-yielding varieties of wheat and rice, along with chemical fertilisers and modern irrigation techniques, transformed India’s agricultural landscape.

Assam, although not at the centre of this transformation, still benefitted from increased food availability and the gradual adoption of better farming practices. However, the adverse effects of the Green Revolution, including the overuse of chemical fertilisers, depletion of groundwater, and soil salinity, are issues that Assam’s farmers must now navigate. With limited irrigation facilities in many parts of the state, over-pumping of water remains a potential risk, while the excessive use of pesticides is already a growing concern.

The Rise of Natural Farming: Hopes and Challenges

Agriculturist Subhash Palekar, the father of Indian natural farming, claims that farmers can achieve higher yields using ancient techniques that avoid costly inputs like chemical fertilizers. This idea of returning to traditional, resource-efficient methods appeals to many, particularly in regions like Assam, where smallholder farmers often struggle with the high costs of agricultural inputs. Assam’s agro-climatic zones are well-suited for crop diversity, including pulses, vegetables, and medicinal plants that can thrive under natural farming systems. Proponents argue that the state could benefit from adopting zero-budget farming techniques, using local resources such as cow dung and plant-based insecticides to reduce dependency on external inputs.

However, critics like Swaminathan S. Anklesaria Aiyar caution against an over-reliance on natural farming, pointing out that such techniques left India hungry and humiliated in the 1960s. Historically, these practices were used because farmers lacked the money for modern inputs. While efficient within the limits of old technology, they were not capable of producing enough food to feed a rapidly growing population. Aiyar argues that India’s successful escape from famine and food aid dependency was made possible by the technological advances of the Green Revolution.

Scaling up: The Key Issue

One of the biggest challenges with natural farming, as pointed out by critics, is scalability. While isolated cases of high yields have been reported, particularly on small plots of land, the question remains whether these techniques can be expanded to cover larger areas and sustain the food needs of a growing population.

This issue of scalability is particularly relevant for Assam. The state’s fragmented landholdings and dependence on subsistence farming mean that while natural farming may offer short-term benefits for some farmers, it may not be feasible for large-scale food production. Moreover, Assam’s frequent floods and changing weather patterns pose additional challenges to the implementation of natural farming techniques, which may not be resilient enough to withstand these environmental pressures.

The Organic Farming Debate

Organic farming, which is closely related to natural farming, has already established a niche market in India. Organic products, which are often more expensive, appeal to consumers seeking healthier, chemical-free food. In Assam, organic tea and other products are gaining popularity among health-conscious urban consumers. However, as seen in Sri Lanka’s failed experiment with organic farming, transitioning too quickly away from conventional farming can lead to a sharp drop in agricultural output and economic chaos. Assam’s farmers, who rely heavily on cash crops like tea and rice, must therefore tread carefully when considering a shift towards organic or natural farming on a larger scale. The key challenge is that Assam, like much of India, requires a balanced approach. While there is merit in reducing chemical inputs and promoting sustainable practices, abandoning modern agricultural techniques entirely could jeopardise food security. Assam’s farming community, particularly in flood-prone and resource-constrained areas, needs policies that integrate both modern technology and traditional knowledge.

A Path Forward for Assam’s Agriculture

As Assam looks toward the future, the question of how to balance sustainable practices with the need for food security is more relevant than ever. While natural farming offers the promise of reducing costs for farmers and protecting the environment, it cannot be seen as a silver bullet. The state’s policymakers must consider a blended approach, incorporating the best of both worlds: the efficiency of modern technology and the sustainability of traditional farming methods.

Investments in research, irrigation infrastructure, and rural credit will be essential for Assam’s agricultural growth. Additionally, promoting agro-ecological practices that combine natural farming principles with modern innovations—such as precision farming, integrated pest management, and conservation agriculture—could offer a more sustainable solution.

Ultimately, Assam’s farmers, like those across India, are the best judges of what works. As Aiyar notes, farmers have been quick to adopt high-yielding varieties and modern techniques when they see tangible benefits. The government’s role should be to support them with a range of options, ensuring that they have the tools and knowledge to make informed choices about their farming practices.

Conclusion: Sustainable Progress

While the new ‘green revolution’ of natural farming may not be the panacea for India’s agricultural challenges, it offers valuable insights into how farming systems can be made more sustainable. Assam, with its unique agricultural landscape, has the potential to lead the way in developing a balanced approach to farming that embraces both traditional wisdom and modern advancements. By focussing on sustainability, scalability, and food security, Assam can chart a course toward a resilient agricultural future that meets the needs of its people while preserving its natural resources.