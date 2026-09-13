The orange economy and Assamese culture

Himangshu Ranjan Bhuyan

(himangshur1989@gmail.com)

Creative economy is becoming an important part of modern economic life. Often called the Orange Economy, it connects culture, creativity, knowledge, talent and enterprise to income and employment. Assam has strong potential because culture is closely connected with everyday life. Handloom, handicrafts, music, dance, theatre, literature, cinema, traditional cuisine and festivals are not merely symbols of identity. They also have economic value when properly organised and connected with wider markets. A traditional skill can become a livelihood when it receives suitable design, technology, branding and market support. A weaver can become an entrepreneur, a folk artist can build a professional career, and a culturally distinctive village can develop tourism. Yet commercialising culture should not mean reducing heritage to a marketable product without protecting its identity. The objective should be to ensure that creators and communities receive fair economic returns. Assam needs an approach that connects tradition with modern markets while preserving originality.

Handloom and handicrafts provide one of the strongest foundations for Assam’s creative economy. The traditional loom represents generations of knowledge about fibres, colours, motifs and techniques. Muga, Eri and Pat silk have distinctive identities, while Sualkuchi is closely associated with weaving. But cultural importance alone cannot protect the livelihood of weavers. Rising costs, machine-made competition and changing consumer preferences have created difficulties for artisans. Preservation therefore requires more than repeating old designs. Traditional craftsmanship must be combined with contemporary design and professional marketing. Similar possibilities exist in Sarthebari’s bell-metal work and bamboo and cane crafts across Assam. Traditional skills can produce modern lifestyle products when artisans receive design support and reliable markets. Branding, quality control, attractive packaging and geographical indication protection can strengthen local products. Digital platforms can reduce dependence on middlemen by allowing artisans to reach consumers directly. Technology, properly used, can help artisans promote products, receive orders and reach customers beyond Assam. The challenge is to give traditional skills modern economic value without weakening their cultural character.

The performing arts offer another important field for creative economic activity. Bihu shows this relationship clearly. Its programmes involve singers, musicians, dancers, sound technicians, lighting workers, stage builders, costume makers and many other service providers. Assam’s mobile theatre has demonstrated the same connection on a larger scale. Its production system brings together actors, directors, writers, musicians, technicians, stage workers and transport providers. It is therefore both a cultural institution and an employment-generating industry. Similar possibilities exist for Sattriya, folk music and other traditional forms. Digital platforms have expanded the audience for Assamese artists, allowing them to reach people outside the state. But wider access also makes copyright, contracts and fair payment important. Artists must be able to earn from their creative work. Cultural recognition without economic security cannot sustain a profession. If young people see music, theatre and dance as viable careers, traditional forms are more likely to continue through new generations. The creative economy must therefore protect both artistic quality and the economic rights of creators.

Cinema, literature and digital content can further strengthen Assam’s creative economy. Assamese cinema has a long history and creates work for writers, directors, cinematographers, editors, technicians, designers and performers. Changes in technology and distribution have created opportunities for regional cinema to reach audiences beyond Assam. Literature also supports authors, publishers, printers, designers, booksellers and distributors. Assamese folk narratives can be adapted into children’s books, animation, films, audio programmes and digital productions. Such adaptation can introduce traditional stories to new audiences while creating income opportunities. Digital content related to Assamese language, food, history, travel and culture has similar potential. However, digital growth makes intellectual property protection more important because original work can be copied easily without adequate benefit to its creator. Greater awareness of copyright, digital distribution and professional contracts is therefore necessary. Assam also needs stronger Assamese-language digital resources, translation and technological tools. A language with a rich literary tradition must have a meaningful place in the digital economy. Creative production can thus support both economic activity and cultural development.

Cultural tourism can connect these creative resources directly with local communities. Visitors increasingly seek experiences involving food, crafts, traditions, music and local ways of life. Assam has considerable scope in this area. Majuli’s mask-making tradition and the terracotta craft of Asharikandi are examples of cultural resources that can attract visitors interested in craftsmanship. When tourists observe artisans at work and purchase products directly from them, more income can remain within the community. Rural homestays can connect visitors with local food, music, customs and everyday life. Assamese cuisine can also become part of this cultural economy. Such activities can create work for artisans, cooks, guides, performers, drivers and homestay operators. But cultural tourism should not turn communities into spectacles. Local participation, environmental protection and respect for traditions must remain central to planning. Every village cannot become a tourist destination. Selected cultural centres, supported by better transport, sanitation, safety and digital connectivity, can provide a sustainable model. This can bring economic benefits to rural communities while encouraging preservation of their cultural resources.

The expansion of Assam’s Orange Economy will depend on how effectively creativity is connected with professional economic systems. Many artists and artisans possess talent but have limited access to business training, branding, accounting, marketing and intellectual property knowledge. A skilled weaver may produce excellent work but struggle to price and market it. A musician may have an audience but lack knowledge of copyright and digital distribution. A filmmaker may have creative ability but face difficulties with financing and distribution. These gaps must be addressed if culture is expected to generate sustainable livelihoods. Training centres, production facilities, exhibition spaces, digital marketing support and suitable financial services can strengthen the sector. Educational institutions can introduce young people to creative entrepreneurship, cultural management, design and digital production. The government, private sector, cultural institutions and creators all have responsibilities. Assam possesses a vast cultural inheritance, but its economic value will grow only when that inheritance is organised, protected and connected with markets. The Orange Economy should not turn Assamese culture into a commodity stripped of meaning. It should create a system in which cultural creativity supports livelihoods, communities receive fair economic benefits, and commercial success contributes to the continuity of tradition. For Assam, culture can be both a source of identity and a productive economic resource.

What, then, shall we say in response to these things? If God is for us, who can be against us?

— The Holy Bible