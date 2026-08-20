The overlooked weakness in the drug war

The death of a teenage girl in a reported case of drug overdose in Jorhat town and subsequent arrest of several youths in connection with the incident is no stray episode; it lays bare a disturbing pattern of narcotics trafficking gangs preying on young people slipping past enforcement radar. When the Assam police keep seizing large amounts of illegal drugs and arresting traffickers, the increasing number of addicts shows a bigger problem – just enforcing the law won’t make the state drug-free unless we also improve de-addiction and rehabilitation efforts and continue awareness programmes. Demand reduction, as envisaged in the National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction, is the most effective strategy, because curbing narcotics proliferation ultimately depends on shrinking the user base in addition to breaking the supply chains. Despite educational institutions intensifying campaigns and adopting innovative messaging strategies, awareness measures still do not reach some young people, as evidenced by the rise in reported incidents of young people falling prey to drug trafficking networks. Peer influence prevailing over teacher-led awareness and luring adolescents and young people into new user circles highlights a critical gap. Bridging this gap calls for a greater focus on peer-anchored awareness while strengthening educational institution-based, especially school-based, counselling. School-based counselling and awareness can be most effective only when the community-level sensitisation is intensified to ensure that every household takes active participation in such interventions aimed at prevention and early intervention. Ironically, the drug menace only becomes a topic of discussion when news of a drug addict succumbing to an overdose or being implicated in a crime makes headlines. This situation reflects a pattern of public engagement with the drug menace issue, driven more by shocks than by sustained concern. Lack of sustained concern has allowed the problem of deaddiction and rehabilitation to deepen with inadequate rehabilitation centres and too few trained professionals to match the rising number of addicts in the state. Unless the rehabilitation infrastructure and support system are scaled up to keep pace with the rising number of addicts, the state will remain trapped in the vicious cycle of addiction, partial recovery, and re-addiction—keeping the demand for illicit drugs alive and fuelling the drug trafficking economy despite sustained crackdowns by law enforcement agencies against the trafficking networks. The official statistics of increasing allocation under NAPDDR and the overwhelming response to tele-counselling highlight the strong commitment of the central and state governments to make the country drug-free. There is, however, little room for complacency, as the challenge of creating a robust, accessible and credible rehabilitation ecosystem has not received the required attention of the government and the society. The busting of several poorly managed private de-addiction and rehabilitation centres, which were found to be flouting the laid-down norms and subjecting the inmates to physical and mental torture, reveals a worrying picture of the state struggling to achieve the NAPDDR objectives with inadequate de-addiction and rehabilitation infrastructure. The state government’s issuance of a Standard Operating Procedure to streamline private de-addiction and rehabilitation centres is a timely and positive development. However, the recurrence of such violations highlights a crucial enforcement gap and calls for the establishment of a strong oversight mechanism to ensure that SOPs are strictly adhered to by all rehabilitation centres. Mere improvement of the functioning of the existing de-addiction and rehabilitation centres will make little difference to the overall drug demand situation in the state if the number of such centres remains too limited to serve thousands of addicts desperate to escape the abyss of addiction and rebuild their lives. Even when parents recognise the urgent need to admit their addicted children to de-addiction and rehabilitation centres, meaningful support is often unavailable because facilities are scarce, families lack the economic means to access distant centres, or the facilities have inadequate capacity. The need for school-based and community-based awareness building, as well as the establishment of more de-addiction and rehabilitation centres, should not be hindered by a chicken-and-egg dilemma. Both pillars are equally important to supplement the relentless efforts of the law-enforcing agencies to cut off the supply chains and cripple the drug-trafficking economy. This situation demands increasing budgetary allocations from the central government to states, especially to Northeastern states, to facilitate the establishment of more rehabilitation centres in the state and the region, both government-run and under public-private partnerships (PPPs). Rather than solely relying on the strengthening of private rehabilitation centres, adopting a PPP model offers stronger safeguards and demand reduction, ensuring compliance with SOPs and reducing the risk of funds being misused or underutilised. The latest incident is a wake-up call for all stakeholders to recognise the strategic weakness in the war against drug traffickers – the demand for drugs has not gone down despite spectacular seizures. Only by strengthening demand-reduction measures as rigorously as supply-side enforcement through community-level intervention and improved rehabilitation can we eliminate this weakness.