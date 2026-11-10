The political future of indigenous people

Himangshu Ranjan Bhuyan

(himangshur1989@gmail.com)

The political future of indigenous communities in Assam is increasingly becoming a matter of concern as demographic changes, migration and changing electoral equations reshape the state’s political landscape. For decades, the protection of indigenous identity, land, language and culture has remained a major issue in Assam’s politics. However, the real challenge is no longer limited to raising these concerns during elections. It is about ensuring that indigenous communities retain meaningful political representation and influence over decisions that affect their future. Political power plays an important role in protecting the interests of any community because elected representatives influence government policies, administrative decisions and the distribution of resources. If indigenous communities gradually lose their political influence, their ability to protect their social, economic and cultural interests may also weaken. The changing demographic composition of several districts, particularly in Lower and Central Assam, has added another dimension to this concern. At the same time, regions such as Upper Assam continue to have a significant indigenous political presence. However, regional strength alone cannot guarantee political influence across the state. The challenge is to develop a broader political understanding among Assam’s different indigenous communities and ensure that their concerns receive proper attention in the state legislature. This requires more than emotional appeals or election-time promises. It demands practical policies, responsible leadership and a long-term political vision. Indigenous communities must also recognise that political strength cannot depend entirely on population numbers. Education, economic independence, social unity and effective participation in democratic institutions are equally important. The future of indigenous people will largely depend on their ability to respond to changing circumstances while protecting their constitutional rights and maintaining harmony among different communities.

The delimitation of constituencies in 2023 has added a new dimension to this political debate. The exercise changed the boundaries of several constituencies while retaining the total number of Assembly seats at 126. Of these, 19 seats were reserved for Scheduled Tribes and nine for Scheduled Castes. The Election Commission stated that the delimitation was carried out on the basis of the 2001 Census figures. Many people viewed the exercise as an opportunity to strengthen the political representation of indigenous communities. However, delimitation alone cannot guarantee their political security. The claim that a particular number of constituencies will remain under the decisive influence of indigenous voters needs to be examined through actual electoral outcomes rather than political statements. Changes in constituency boundaries may provide some protection to certain communities, but they cannot permanently address the wider challenges associated with demographic change, land ownership and political representation. Moreover, the process has also generated disagreements over constituency boundaries and the interests of different regions and communities. Another important concern is the accuracy and reliability of electoral rolls. Proper verification of voter records is essential to maintain public confidence in elections and protect the integrity of the democratic process. At the same time, such exercises must be conducted strictly according to law, without discrimination or arbitrary exclusion of eligible citizens. The larger question is whether the political and administrative arrangements created through delimitation will genuinely protect the interests of indigenous communities in the long run. A sustainable solution requires effective constitutional safeguards, transparent administration and policies that address the underlying causes of political insecurity, Press Information Bureau +1.

The Assam Accord of 1985 remains one of the most important documents in the discussion on the protection of indigenous rights. Clause 6 of the Accord promised constitutional, legislative and administrative safeguards to protect the cultural, social and linguistic identity of the Assamese people. However, the implementation of these safeguards has remained a subject of prolonged debate. The high-level committee constituted to examine the implementation of Clause 6 submitted its report to the President of India on March 14, 2024, but the larger question of translating its recommendations into effective safeguards remains important. One of the major difficulties is the absence of a universally accepted legal definition of indigenous or Assamese people for the purpose of extending such protection. Without clarity on eligibility, the implementation of protective measures can become complicated and may create further disagreements among communities. Land rights are another important part of this issue. Indigenous families in several parts of Assam face economic and social difficulties that make it difficult for them to retain their ancestral land. Once land ownership becomes insecure, the consequences extend beyond individual families and affect the economic foundation and political influence of entire communities. Therefore, land protection laws, proper implementation of existing provisions and transparent administrative procedures are essential. The government must also ensure that constitutional safeguards are not limited to official announcements or election manifestos. Indigenous people need clear policies, a definite implementation framework and a system through which the government can be held accountable. The Assam Accord cannot fulfil its purpose unless its commitments are translated into practical measures that protect the legitimate rights of indigenous communities while respecting the constitutional rights of every citizen. Legislative India

The weakening of regional political forces has also contributed to the growing uncertainty surrounding the political future of indigenous communities. Regional parties once played an important role in raising issues related to Assamese identity, land rights and political protection. However, internal conflicts, leadership disputes and a lack of long-term political planning have weakened their position. On the other hand, national political parties possess greater organisational strength and financial resources, allowing them to influence electoral politics more effectively. Their political priorities, however, are often shaped by national considerations, which may not always reflect the specific needs of Assam’s indigenous communities. Religious and ethnic polarisation has further complicated the situation. During elections, political debates frequently revolve around religious identity, welfare schemes and immediate electoral benefits, while long-term questions concerning land, language, culture and political representation receive less attention. Development programmes and welfare schemes are necessary for improving people’s living conditions, but they cannot replace the need for political and constitutional safeguards. Indigenous communities must understand the importance of holding elected representatives accountable, irrespective of their political affiliations. Regional parties also need to move beyond personal interests and establish a credible political alternative based on clear policies and responsible leadership. At the same time, unity among different indigenous communities is essential. Assam is home to several ethnic and linguistic groups, each with its own history, culture and aspirations. Their differences should not become obstacles to cooperation on common constitutional and democratic concerns. A broader political understanding can strengthen their collective voice and improve their ability to influence government policies. Political unity, however, must be based on mutual respect, equality and democratic participation rather than the dominance of one community over another.

The future will ultimately depend on how effectively indigenous communities prepare themselves to meet the political, economic and social challenges ahead. Political awareness among young people must receive greater attention because the next generation will inherit the consequences of decisions taken today. They need to understand the importance of democratic participation, constitutional rights and responsible leadership. Merely voting during elections is not enough; citizens must also examine the performance of their representatives and question the failure to fulfil public commitments. Education and economic independence are equally important because a community that remains economically weak may find it difficult to protect its interests in a competitive political environment. Greater investment in education, employment, agriculture, entrepreneurship and local industries can strengthen the economic foundation of indigenous families. The government must also ensure that indigenous communities receive fair opportunities in development, administration and public institutions. At the same time, the protection of indigenous rights must not become a reason for hostility towards other communities. Assam’s political stability depends on peaceful coexistence, constitutional equality and mutual respect. The legitimate concerns of indigenous people must be addressed through democratic institutions, legal safeguards and transparent policies. Different indigenous organisations, regional political parties and civil society groups should work towards a common understanding of their long-term interests. Their political demands must be clear, practical and supported by constitutional principles. Ultimately, demographic changes, electoral competition and political divisions will continue to influence Assam’s political environment. However, the ability of indigenous communities to protect their interests will depend not only on these external factors but also on their own unity, leadership, education and economic strength. A secure political future cannot be achieved through temporary electoral arrangements or repeated assurances. It requires sustained efforts, accountable governance and a collective commitment to protecting the rights, identity and dignity of Assam’s indigenous people.