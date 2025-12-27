The potential of a river-centred economy in Assam

Himangshu Ranjan Bhuyan

When one considers the geographical location and natural structure of Assam, one thing becomes clear: the lifeblood of this land is the countless rivers that flow through its heart. Nature has generously bestowed upon Assam an abundance of water resources. The vast waters of the mighty Brahmaputra and the Barak, along with their tributaries, envelop the state. These rivers are not merely the foundation of natural beauty or the source of songs and melodies; rather, they can serve as the most powerful means of building the economic foundation of Assam. In the context of the ongoing transformation in global economies and the emphasis being placed on the proper utilisation of natural resources, a river-centred economy, or 'blue economy', has emerged as a beacon of hope for Assam. For far too long, we have viewed rivers only as sources of floods and erosion, but the time has come to change this negative perspective and utilise their waters as a resource. A river-centred economic infrastructure can bring radical changes to the state's agricultural sector, industry, commerce, tourism, and energy sector.

The foundation of Assam's economy is agriculture, and the relationship between agriculture and rivers is extremely close. The importance of the agricultural sector in discussions of a river-centred economy cannot be overlooked in any way. The silt deposited in the fields when river waters overflow their banks during the rainy season is a blessing for agriculture. This silt naturally contains elements such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, which greatly enhance the fertility of the soil. At a time when the quality of soil is deteriorating due to the excessive use of modern chemical fertilisers, this natural fertiliser from rivers creates an ideal environment for organic farming. The vast char-chapori areas in the Brahmaputra and Barak valleys are akin to gold mines for agriculture. The vegetables, legumes, and other agricultural products grown in these regions are of exceptionally high quality. The easy availability of river water enables year-round cultivation in these areas. If scientific irrigation systems are developed, river water can be used even during dry seasons to keep thousands of hectares of agricultural land productive. Moving beyond traditional rice cultivation, if modern agricultural methods are employed to grow fruits, spices, and medicinal plants on a commercial basis in the fertile soil along riverbanks, a revolutionary change in the rural economy is certain. This will not only ensure food security but also pave the way for farmers to receive fair prices for their produce.

Following agriculture, the most important aspect of a river-centred economy is the waterway transportation system. Compared to costly land and rail transport, waterway transport is considerably cheaper, smoother, and more environmentally friendly. For a state like Assam, which is connected to the mainland of the country only through a narrow corridor resembling a chicken's neck, waterways can serve as a powerful alternative. After the declaration of the Brahmaputra as National Waterway-2 and the Barak as National Waterway-16, this potential has increased further. Waterways are the most suitable medium for transporting heavy machinery, construction materials, food grains, and industrial raw materials. A large ship can carry as much cargo in one trip as would require hundreds of trucks on land routes, which not only increases costs but also raises pollution levels. With the development of river routes, establishing commercial relations with neighbouring countries will become easier. If sea access is established through Bangladesh via waterways, Assam's goods can be sent directly to global markets. This will usher in a new surge in the state's import and export trade. Vast investment opportunities will emerge in the logistics sector, and the ports built along rivers will open employment avenues for thousands of people. River routes in Assam can become the primary gateway for trade relations with South-East Asian countries.

Assam's rivers, tributaries, and the countless beels, wetlands, and water bodies associated with them are a vast storehouse of indigenous fish. The taste and nutritional value of these fish, which grow naturally in the lap of nature, far surpass those raised artificially in ponds. Unfortunately, we have not yet succeeded in properly utilizing and conserving this natural resource. If these water bodies are managed scientifically and systems for fish breeding are established, Assam can become self-sufficient in fish production and capable of exporting fish to other states in the country. Combining the traditional knowledge of the Kaivarta community living along riverbanks with modern technology can give a new dimension to the fisheries industry. Beyond fish used solely for food, there is considerable international demand for the colourful ornamental fish found in Assam's rivers. Focusing on this aspect can transform it into a profitable business. Alongside fish farming, there are extensive opportunities for ancillary industries such as fish feed production, ice factories, cold storage for fish preservation, and processing industries. The market for dried fish and various food products made from fish can also be brought under the umbrella of a river-centred economy.

In the field of tourism, Assam's rivers can play a unique role that has not yet been fully developed. River tourism, or 'river tourism', is currently a new attraction worldwide for travel enthusiasts. Cruises on luxurious vessels on the vast expanse of the Brahmaputra, mesmerising sunset views, dolphin sightings, and the natural beauty along riverbanks can easily enchant domestic and foreign tourists. Historical sites along rivers, sattra culture, and tribal lifestyles can serve as sources of research and enjoyment for tourists. Cultural riches of river islands like Majuli are accessible to visitors most conveniently via river routes. Arranging adventure sports on rivers, such as river rafting, kayaking, and parasailing, will attract the youth. Environmentally friendly cottages or eco-resorts built along riverbanks can offer tourists the opportunity to experience close proximity to nature. Festivals and events centred on rivers, such as the Brahmaputra Pushkar Festival or Namami Brahmaputra, contribute to the development of cultural tourism. This tourism industry not only increases government revenue but also opens livelihood paths for local people along rivers through guiding, boat operation, and handicraft sales.

There is immense potential to harness the flow of Assam's rivers for energy production through small hydropower projects without harming the environment. Instead of controversial large river dams, using 'run-of-the-river' technology that does not disrupt the natural flow of rivers can significantly help meet the state's energy needs. Along with electricity, industrialisation accelerates, and energy supply for irrigation in agriculture is ensured. Additionally, the government can consider establishing solar power projects along riverbanks. These renewable energy sources can make Assam self-reliant in energy while saving substantial revenue spent on purchasing electricity from outside. Scientific conservation and distribution of river water can eliminate shortages of drinking water and agricultural water during dry seasons.

In discussions of a river-centred economy, the problems of floods and erosion that we frequently face can also be viewed from the perspective of resource transformation. The sand and silt carried by rivers during floods, if utilised properly, can become a major resource for the construction industry. Sand and soil extracted through riverbed dredging can be used for road construction and land filling. This yields two benefits: first, it increases the water-holding capacity of rivers, reducing flood intensity; second, it provides readily available raw materials for construction work. If this process is transformed into an organised economic activity, a portion of the funds the government spends on flood control can be recovered through the sale of these resources. Adopting natural methods like bioengineering or vetiver grass for erosion control is cost-effective and beneficial for the environment. Cultivating bamboo and cane along riverbanks can prevent erosion while supplying raw materials for rural industries. Such creative and innovative thinking can transform any problem into an economic opportunity.

The success of a river-centred economy depends on far-sighted planning and infrastructure development. Building modern jetties, warehouses, and cold chain systems along rivers is essential. The government must adopt special incentive policies for river transport and river-centred industries. Banks and financial institutions need to come forward to invest in river-centred businesses. Additionally, special training programmes should be arranged to enhance the skills of people living along rivers so they can adapt to modern technology and market systems. Research and educational institutions must prioritise inventing new information and technologies for the proper use of river resources. Enacting strict laws and raising public awareness to keep rivers pollution-free is equally important, because a polluted river can never form the basis of a healthy economy. Current wastewater treatment systems must be strengthened to prevent industrial and urban waste from directly entering rivers.

Rare species of plants and animals are found in the forests and water bodies along rivers. Conserving this biodiversity is also an economic responsibility. The concept of a 'green economy' developed in harmony with nature conservation is closely intertwined with river-centred development. Development that maintains environmental balance yields long-term benefits. In this era of climate change crisis, a river-centred economy can offer a sustainable alternative. For instance, using waterways instead of land routes significantly reduces carbon emissions, aligning with global environmental policies. The contribution of a river-centred economy in making Assam a 'carbon neutral' or pollution-free state is undeniable.

From a sociological perspective, a river-centred economy will have a profound impact on Assam's social structure. Historically, rivers played a central role in the formation of Assamese society. Civilisations, cultures, and trade centres emerged along riverbanks. When we speak today of revitalising the economic potential of rivers, it is akin to returning to our roots. When economic prosperity arrives in backward areas along rivers, improvements in education, health, and living standards will follow. This will help reduce economic disparities in society. It can also play a special role in women's empowerment. Rural women can be actively involved in fish farming, handicrafts, food processing, and agriculture-related work. Linking self-help groups with river-centred businesses will strengthen the rural economy. Moreover, the implementation of a river-centred economy will strengthen interstate relations. Most states in the Northeast are connected to Assam through rivers. Rivers flowing down from Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Nagaland merge into the Brahmaputra or Barak through Assam. Therefore, any river-centred plan should not be limited to Assam alone but can unite the entire Northeast India. Increased commercial exchange among these states via waterway transport will benefit the whole region. Enhanced river-centred cooperation with neighbouring countries like Bangladesh and Bhutan will benefit Assam both diplomatically and economically. We must cultivate the mindset of using rivers as bridges of connection rather than lines of division.

However, to realise all these possibilities, a change in our mindset is essential. We must regard rivers not merely as inert matter or flows of water but as living entities. Only when respect and a sense of responsibility towards rivers awaken will a river-centred economy succeed. Rather than depending entirely on government schemes, the private sector and local entrepreneurs must also take initiative in this field. The younger generation should consider starting startups or new businesses centred on rivers. Instead of being enamoured solely with government jobs, they should dream of harnessing the boundless opportunities in rivers to become self-reliant and provide employment to others.

In conclusion, it can be said that Assam's future is inextricably linked with its rivers. The key to Assam's economic liberation lies in the waters of the Brahmaputra and Barak. With proper planning, the use of modern technology, and active public participation, we can transform these rivers into mountains of wealth. A river-centred economy is not merely an economic concept; it is a golden opportunity to restore Assam's lost glory and establish itself as a powerful economic force on the world stage. By acknowledging the contribution of rivers in every sphere-agriculture, transport, tourism, industry, and energy-and utilising them to the fullest, we can dream of building a new and prosperous Assam. If we accept this blessing from nature and move forward on the path of action, a new sunrise in Assam's economic horizon is certain. Rivers were our past, rivers are our present, and these rivers will determine the outline of our future.