The Pride of Assam: Remembering Lachit Borphukan

Satyabrat Borah

(satyabratborah12@gmail.com)

Lachit Borphukan is one of the greatest heroes in the history of Assam and India. He is remembered for his courage, leadership, and unwavering dedication to his homeland. He was a commander in the Ahom kingdom, which ruled Assam for over six centuries. His bravery and intelligence helped protect the Ahom kingdom from the mighty Mughal Empire, which was one of the most powerful empires of the time.

Lachit Borphukan was born in 1622 into a noble family. His father, Momai Tamuli Borbarua, was a high-ranking official in the Ahom administration. From a young age, Lachit was trained in various aspects of administration, military tactics, and statecraft. He also received formal education in archery, horse riding, and sword fighting, which were essential skills for warriors in that era. These qualities shaped him into a capable and determined leader who was ready to serve his kingdom with loyalty and strength.

The Ahom kingdom faced many threats from the Mughal Empire, which sought to expand its territory into the northeast. The Mughals had already captured large parts of India and were determined to conquer Assam as well. The region was not just strategically important but also rich in resources. The Ahom rulers, however, fiercely resisted Mughal invasions and stood as a barrier against their expansion. It was during one of these critical times that Lachit Borphukan emerged as the commander who would lead the defense of Assam.

One of the most significant events in Lachit Borphukan’s life was the Battle of Saraighat, which took place in 1671. This battle is considered one of the most important ones in Indian history. The Mughals, under the leadership of Raja Ram Singh, launched a massive attack to capture Assam. They brought a large army and a strong navy, intending to defeat the Ahoms once and for all. The situation was dire, and the Ahom king, Chakradhwaj Singha, entrusted Lachit Borphukan with the responsibility of defending the kingdom.

Lachit Borphukan showed extraordinary leadership and intelligence in preparing for the battle. He understood the strengths and weaknesses of both his own forces and the Mughals. Although the Ahoms were fewer in number and had less advanced weaponry compared to the Mughals, Lachit used clever strategies to level the playing field. He focused on guerrilla warfare, hit-and-run tactics, and the use of the terrain to his advantage. The Brahmaputra River played a crucial role in this battle, as Lachit knew how to use its currents and narrow passages to trap the Mughal navy.

The Battle of Saraighat is a testament to Lachit Borphukan’s brilliance as a military strategist. Despite being outnumbered, he inspired his troops with his courage and determination. He did not just command from the back but actively participated in the fighting. His famous words, “My country comes first, even before my family,” reflect his selfless devotion to Assam. It is said that even when he was unwell, he led his forces with unwavering determination, refusing to rest or step back.

During the battle, Lachit Borphukan displayed remarkable tactical skills. He set up blockades on the river to restrict the movement of the Mughal fleet. He also used small, fast-moving boats to attack the larger Mughal ships. These tactics created confusion and panic among the Mughal forces. The Ahoms also took advantage of the dense forests and narrow waterways to launch surprise attacks. Lachit’s leadership ensured that every soldier fought with courage and discipline.

The turning point of the battle came when Lachit Borphukan led a final assault on the Mughal forces. His daring move caught the Mughals off guard, forcing them to retreat. The Mughal army, despite its size and strength, was unable to overcome the strategic brilliance and resilience of the Ahoms. The victory at Saraighat not only saved Assam from Mughal domination but also became a symbol of resistance against foreign aggression.

Lachit Borphukan’s legacy extends far beyond the battlefield. He is celebrated as a hero who defended his homeland with unparalleled courage and determination. His leadership, patriotism, and tactical brilliance have made him an enduring figure in Indian history. Even today, he is remembered and honored for his contributions. The government of Assam observes Lachit Divas every year on November 24 to commemorate his bravery and achievements.

Lachit’s story is an inspiration for people of all ages. It teaches us the importance of love for our country and the need to stand up against injustice. His life reminds us that even in the face of overwhelming odds, determination and unity can lead to victory. Lachit Borphukan’s name will forever remain etched in the hearts of the people of Assam and India.

Through his actions, Lachit Borphukan has left a legacy of patriotism, resilience, and courage. His victory at Saraighat is a shining example of how leadership and strategy can overcome challenges. His life serves as a reminder of the rich history of Assam and the bravery of its people. As we remember Lachit Borphukan, we honour not just a great warrior but also the spirit of a nation that refuses to bow to external threats.