The Republic at 75

The completion of 75 years of India as a Republic and the adoption of the Constitution are in deed landmarks, not just for this country but for the entire world. What is even more significant is that the nation is in the early years of Amrit Kaal, the period leading to the completion of one hundred years of independence. This has been very rightly and appropriately pointed out by none other than Droupadi Murmu, the President of India, in her address to the nation on the eve of Republic Day last Thursday. As she has pointed out, this is the time of an epochal transformation for India, and this is a golden opportunity to take the country to new heights. The President has also stated that since the Constitution opens with a solemn pledge starting with the words “We the people,” the contribution from every citizen will be crucial to achieving the desired goals. No wonder the President has fervently appealed to all citizens to abide by the fundamental duties enshrined in the Constitution. It is pertinent to note that these duties are essential obligations of every citizen towards making Bharat a developed nation when it completes 100 years of independence. Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, the President said it was the Father of the Nation who had rightly said that no people have risen who thought only of rights and that only those who did so thought of duties. In this context, it is also imperative to keep in mind that Republic Day is an occasion to recall the foundational values and principles of the country as a whole. As the President has stated, when one contemplates any one of them, one is naturally guided to the rest. Democracy implies diversity of culture, beliefs, and practices. Celebrating diversity implies equality, which is upheld by justice. Freedom is what makes it all possible. The totality of these values and principles is what makes us Indian. That also leads to the fact that the spirit of the Constitution, imbued with these foundational values and principles, has led this nation and her people invariably on the path of social justice to put an end to all kinds of discrimination.