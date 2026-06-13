The rising cost of living: Understanding inflation

Madhurjya Saikia

madhurjyatu15@gmail.com

Inflation is a simple economics concept that affects everyone, whether rich or poor. In everyday terms, inflation means that the prices of goods and services increase over time, reducing the purchasing power of money. To understand inflation, imagine you have a Rs 100 note. A few years ago, that Rs 100 note could buy 10 cups of tea or several kilograms of vegetables. Today, because prices have increased, the same Rs 100 note may buy only 6 or 7 cups of tea or fewer vegetables. The note is still worth Rs 100, but its purchasing power has fallen. This is inflation. In other words, inflation does not make money disappear; it makes money less valuable in terms of what it can buy. Inflation occurs when the demand for goods and services grows faster than their supply, when production costs increase, or when too much money circulates in the economy. A moderate level of inflation is considered normal in a growing economy, but high inflation can create difficulties for households by increasing the cost of living and reducing the value of savings. Therefore, understanding inflation is important for making informed financial decisions and for understanding the broader economy.

Rising crude oil prices and geopolitical crises often lead to cost-push inflation, where the cost of production and transportation increases across the economy. Since India imports a large share of its crude oil requirements, higher global oil prices increase the country's import bill and raise business operating expenses. As a result, the prices of many essential goods and services rise, reducing household purchasing power and savings. One major channel through which crude oil affects consumers is through transportation and supply chains. When diesel prices rise, transportation costs increase. Businesses generally pass these higher costs on to consumers, leading to higher prices for vegetables, fruits, dairy products, and other daily necessities. Studies suggest that every $10 per barrel increase in Brent crude oil prices can raise retail inflation by about 0.3-0.5 percentage points. Higher fuel prices also increase out-of-pocket household expenditure. Families spend more on commuting, public transport, cooking gas (LPG), and everyday goods. Another important impact is imported inflation through rupee depreciation. Since crude oil imports are paid for in US dollars, higher oil prices increase the demand for dollars and can weaken the Indian rupee. A weaker rupee makes imported goods such as electronics, machinery, and medical equipment more expensive, further increasing inflation. Geopolitical tensions, such as conflicts in the Middle East or disruptions in global trade routes, add a risk premium to oil prices. This raises India's import bill and can put pressure on government finances, potentially reducing subsidies or increasing taxes. Ultimately, consumers bear the burden through higher prices and lower disposable income.

Economics fundamentally connects growth, inflation, employment, government spending, taxation, and borrowing. In an economy, the total demand for goods and services is called "aggregate demand" (AD), which consists of consumption (C), investment (I), government spending (G), and net exports. When aggregate demand increases, businesses produce more goods and services, which raises economic growth and creates more jobs, reducing unemployment. However, higher demand also pushes up prices, causing inflation. This is why economists say there is often a trade-off between growth and inflation. One way to increase demand is through higher money supply. When the central bank increases money supply, interest rates tend to fall, making loans cheaper. As a result, consumers spend more and businesses invest more, increasing aggregate demand, growth, and employment. However, such actions also increase inflationary pressure. Similarly, the government can stimulate the economy by cutting taxes, increasing capital expenditure on roads, railways, power, and infrastructure, and encouraging private investment. Capital expenditure is important because it creates productive assets and has a multiplier effect on growth. At the same time, the government must maintain fiscal discipline by controlling its fiscal deficit and public debt. Excessive government borrowing can raise interest rates and reduce private sector borrowing and investment, a phenomenon called the crowding-out effect. Therefore, policymakers try to strike a balance between economic growth and fiscal consolidation. Inflation remains a key concern because policies that increase demand and growth often put upward pressure on prices in the era of uncertainty. Thus, the central challenge of economic management is to achieve higher growth and employment while keeping inflation under control and maintaining fiscal stability.

In India, controlling inflation is one of the main responsibilities of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). India follows an inflation-targeting framework under which the RBI aims to keep inflation at 4%, with a tolerance range of 2% to 6%. The RBI manages inflation through its monetary policy, mainly by changing interest rates. The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) regularly reviews economic conditions and decides the policy repo rate and reverse repo rate, which is the rate at which commercial banks borrow money from the RBI. When inflation becomes too high, the RBI increases the repo rate. Higher interest rates make loans more expensive, so people and businesses borrow less and spend less. This reduces demand in the economy and helps control inflation. On the other hand, when economic growth is slow, the RBI may reduce interest rates to encourage borrowing, spending, and investment. India uses the Consumer Price Index (CPI) as the main measure of inflation. CPI tracks changes in the prices of goods and services commonly used by households, such as food, clothing, housing, transport, education, and healthcare. Food items have a large weight in India's CPI basket, so food prices have a strong influence on overall inflation. The government also helps control inflation through fiscal and administrative measures. These include increasing food supply, releasing buffer stocks, reducing import duties, improving transportation and storage systems, and managing fuel and essential commodity prices. This approach combines monetary policy by the RBI and government measures to maintain price stability, support economic growth, and protect the purchasing power of citizens while ensuring sustainable development.