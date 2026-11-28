Debika Dutta

(debika.dutta2015@gmail.com)

On November 29, a thousand voices will rise together at Bharat Mandapam. They will sing of humanity and the possibility of recognising another beyond language, community and circumstance. The occasion will mark the conclusion of the birth centenary celebrations of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika. Beyond the music and applause lies a harder question: what will remain when the celebrations have become history?

Perhaps the most enduring mystery of Bhupen Hazarika is that his music could be familiar and unsettling at once. His voice crossed linguistic boundaries and entered collective memory. Beneath its warmth lay impatience with the world as it was. He sang of love inseparable from responsibility and of humanity through the lives society had learnt not to see. His music offered comfort without complacency and affection without surrendering thought. The listener was never merely a spectator.

The Brahmaputra was more than a river in his imagination. It was a witness to the unsettled history of human existence. It had witnessed civilisations rise, communities struggle and suffering persist along its banks; its waters carried abundance and deprivation, beauty and devastation. In his artistic world, the river seemed to know what human beings were reluctant to acknowledge. It flowed past triumphs and tragedies without judgement, its continuity making indifference difficult to forgive. It became an ancient consciousness before which human conduct could be examined.

Calling him the Bard of the Brahmaputra acknowledges part of his identity, but not all of his achievement. Rooted in Assam’s language, landscape, folk traditions and collective memory, his imagination was never confined by geography. He understood that the universe does not require the abandonment of the particular. A voice becomes universal by speaking from its roots with such truth that distant listeners recognise themselves. His education, culminating at Columbia University after studies in Assam and Banaras Hindu University, exposed him to different cultural traditions. His encounter with Paul Robeson and African-American music was significant. The resonance between Robeson and Man River and Hazarika, Bistirno Parore, is not merely musical. Both make the river a witness to suffering and turn the landscape into a moral question. Hazarika absorbed the influence without imitation, returning it in a language unmistakably his own. He carried Assam into the national imagination without making it less Assamese.

He found humanity not in grand declarations but in the boatman, the labourer, the dispossessed, the woman waiting and the ordinary individual whose suffering rarely enters the vocabulary of power. In Bistirno Parore, the river is addressed almost as though it could answer for the world. Why does suffering continue? Why does human misery remain undisturbed by the passage of time? The song leaves the listener in the uncomfortable company of an unresolved question. Manuhe Manuhor Babe, often received as an anthem of human fraternity, makes a demand more exacting than its familiar melody might suggest. It asks us to move beyond agreeable declarations of compassion and confront the choices through which it is practised or denied. Recognising another is a daily obligation, especially when prejudice and self-interest make indifference convenient. His songs remain contemporary because the world has not yet answered the questions they raise.

Hazarika understood that music could reach where formal argument often could not. Through cinema, theatre and radio, he brought ideas into everyday experience. A song could travel farther than a speech and outlast a slogan. He demonstrated that popular art could be accessible yet intellectually demanding and emotionally generous yet socially conscious. He did not ask music to withdraw from the world to remain beautiful; he showed that beauty itself could confront the world.

The participation of artistes from Assam and elsewhere, the collective rendition of his compositions and the presentation of the inaugural Dr Bhupen Hazarika National Award to Usha Mangeshkar will bring national attention to a remarkable cultural inheritance. Recognition, however, is not understanding; a nation may honour an artist without engaging with the ideas that made his art consequential. Hazarika showed that regional identity need not limit national belonging: Assam did not have to become less itself for its music to speak to India. He challenged the assumption that universality requires a homogenised voice. A legacy cannot be sustained merely by invoking a distinguished name at public functions. The folk traditions, oral histories, languages and musical forms that nourished him must remain living inheritances. His work must enter classrooms, universities, archives and contemporary artistic practice; the young must encounter the ideas behind the songs. Otherwise, remembrance risks becoming an elaborate form of forgetting.

Perhaps the more revealing question is not how we remember Hazarika today, but how he will be remembered a century from now. By 2126, the celebrations of 2026 will have receded into history. Bharat Mandapam may have changed, the technology through which music is heard may be beyond our imagination, and the voices gathered on November 29 will have fallen silent.

The occasion may survive in an archive; will its meaning? A recording preserves a voice, not understanding; a monument preserves a name, not the ideas associated with it. Perhaps, in the next century, Hazarika will be remembered through an unexpected encounter: a young listener discovering and finding that his questions belong to his age; a musician in another language recognising Manuhe Manuhor Babe; an appeal that has crossed a hundred years without losing its urgency. That would be meaningful immortality. An artist’s fate is determined not by the duration of society’s celebration but by the extent to which successive generations feel compelled to engage with his work. The next century must encounter him not as a finished chapter of cultural history but as an unfinished conversation.

Generations change, political arrangements alter, languages evolve and familiar words acquire new meanings. Yet certain questions endure. What do we owe one another? What happens to human dignity when power becomes indifferent? Can a society call itself civilised while remaining unmoved by suffering? Hazarika gave these questions a melody, but no final answer.

The greatest disservice would be to make him entirely comfortable in memory: to remember the soothing melodies while overlooking the questions beneath them. His songs were generous, never complacent; emotional, never intellectually empty. They offered belonging without demanding blindness. The true tribute is to preserve not merely the pleasure of listening but the courage to examine the society about which he sang.

On November 29, the Brahmaputra will be present at Bharat Mandapam without a single drop of its water entering the auditorium. It will arrive through memory, music and a thousand human voices attempting to carry one man’s conviction. The applause will cease. The gathering will disperse. The river will continue its passage, indifferent to the ceremony yet inseparable from the man being remembered. A century from now, the question will no longer be how grandly Assam celebrated Bhupen Hazarika in 2026. It will be whether the world he tried to awaken has become more humane. That is the measure of the legend: not the length of the applause nor the permanence of a monument, but the persistence of the questions he left behind. The river does not applaud. It remembers.