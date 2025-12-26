The role of book fairs in intellectual awakening

Himangshu Ranjan Bhuyan

A book fair is not merely a temporary marketplace for books; it is an uninterrupted celebration of a nation’s mental expansiveness and intellectual development. The notion that reading habits have declined with the increasing use of machines in modern society is completely refuted by book fairs, which prove that humanity’s thirst for knowledge remains undiminished even today. Intellectual awakening means bringing about a qualitative transformation in the world of human thought, enabling individuals to understand their surrounding environment more deeply and rationally. Book fairs introduce readers on a single platform to the thoughts, philosophies, and cultures from various corners of the world. The new ideas hidden within books instil a fresh consciousness in the reader’s mind. When a person steps into a book fair, they do not remain confined merely to books; rather, they become one with a vast ocean of knowledge. As a result, narrow-mindedness departs from their mind, and a broad humanistic perspective takes shape. In this journey of intellectual awakening, the book fair acts as a powerful catalyst that compels every individual in society to think. The backbone of any nation is its intellectual dignity, and there is no alternative to books in preserving this dignity. Beyond encouraging people to purchase books, book fairs provide a healthy environment for reading, which is exceedingly rare in the present hectic world. These fairs remind us that there is no fixed limit to the acquisition of knowledge and that much remains to be learnt in every moment of life.

Another important aspect of book fairs is the social and cultural unity they create. Intellectual awakening is not merely individual; it is a collective process involving participation from all strata of society. At a book fair, there is no distinction between rich and poor or high and low; everyone gathers with the same objective, which is the pursuit of knowledge. This gathering builds an invisible bridge among different classes of society. Discussions, debates, and exchanges of opinions on various subjects broaden the horizons of human thought. Book fairs beautifully create the open environment necessary for intellectual awakening. Here, no group imposes its views on another; instead, a healthy harmony emerges among diverse ideologies through the medium of books. Although people have become isolated from one another in modern times, book fairs reunite them through the attraction of books. Upon entering a book fair, a person realises that thousands of other streams of thought flow in the world beyond their own. This realisation humbles individuals and inspires them to learn more. Books arranged on a bookshop’s shelves do not attract readers as much as those displayed in the grand setting of a book fair, which creates a special stir in the reader’s mind. This stir is the first step in intellectual awakening, leading us from darkness towards light.

The contribution of book fairs to the intellectual development of the younger generation is considered the most significant. In the present era, where adolescents and young people are becoming confined to modern gadgets and students to textbooks alone, book fairs play a robust role in liberating them from this. For a student, creative literature is essential to understand the world beyond textbook education. Book fairs acquaint them with books of diverse flavours, aiding in the enhancement of their imaginative power. Imagination and creative thinking are indispensable for intellectual awakening. Book fairs teach a young person that the world is not merely what the eyes see; many mysteries and truths lie hidden beneath, which can be experienced only through books. When an adolescent finds a book by their favourite author at a book fair, the joy that arises in their mind makes them even more attached to knowledge. Attracting new generations towards the pursuit of knowledge is highly necessary for intellectual awakening, as the future society depends on them. Book fairs show them a pure path where they can refine and strengthen their personality. The companionship of books never lets a person feel alone, and this is life’s greatest wealth.

Book fairs have exerted a profound influence on the intellectual world of a culturally rich region like Assam. There is no alternative to book fairs in establishing Assamese language and literature on the global stage and in encouraging new writers. Many subjects in our society still require deep research and discussion, and book fairs bring these topics to readers in the form of books. Respect for one’s own language and culture is essential for intellectual awakening, for no thought can survive long without roots. Book fairs provide a platform for publishing new Assamese books, enriching the language’s vocabulary and depth of thought. When a reader accesses books on science, history, or philosophy in their own language, their intellectual growth becomes easier and more fruitful. Book fairs establish a direct connection between writers and readers, helping to elevate literary standards. Intellectual awakening is not limited to reading books; it is a dream of transforming society through them. Book fairs supply the necessary fuel to turn that dream into reality. In places like Assam, where bookshops are few, book fairs are regarded as the greatest annual festival of knowledge. They create a special affection and sense of responsibility towards books in people’s minds, keeping society intellectually vigilant.

Another dimension created by book fairs on the path to intellectual awakening is their neutrality and liberality. No specific ideology is prioritised at a book fair; rather, all types of thoughts and philosophies from around the world are accorded equal importance. It offers readers the opportunity to examine any subject from diverse perspectives. To build a society based on reason, tolerance towards all kinds of ideas must exist among people. Book fairs assist in cultivating this tolerance, as readers encounter books representing opposing thoughts side by side. The primary goal of intellectual awakening is to free people from blind adherence and teach them to use their own conscience. The various arguments and logics on the pages of books inspire readers to think. In modern society, distinguishing truth from falsehood has become difficult; at such times, book fairs provide us with a standard of knowledge through which we can discern truth. The research-orientated books available at fairs teach us to verify the accuracy of information. They protect us from social misinformation and aid in forming a healthy intellectual society. The habit of reading books is life’s greatest strength, capable of keeping us unshaken in any situation.

A book fair is a grand confluence of thoughts where an extraordinary harmony occurs between the old and the new. On one hand, classic or timeless literature reminds readers of past glory and knowledge; on the other, books on new subjects chart the course for the future. Both learning from the past and being alert to the future are equally vital for intellectual awakening. Book fairs maintain a balance between these two aspects. A nation that forgets its history and literature faces certain intellectual decline. Book fairs remind us of the richness of our traditions and literature, teaching us to take pride in them. At the same time, they provide knowledge on new subjects to adapt to the changing global environment. Intellectual awakening is not just about knowing new things; it also involves recognising one’s own chains and striving to break them. Every word in a book can raise a tide of new consciousness in the reader’s mind. Book fairs offer readers the opportunity to open the doors of their minds and welcome the world’s knowledge. Continuous organisation of book fairs is highly necessary to keep our society’s intellectual discourse dynamic. It is not merely an annual event; it is an indicator of a nation’s mental health.

In the current environment, although people easily access all information through the internet and social media, the depth of that information is very limited. There is a vast difference between information and knowledge. Book fairs guide us towards true knowledge instead of mere information. Deep study, possible only through books, is required for intellectual awakening. Book fairs teach readers to appreciate the depth of books. The mental satisfaction derived from turning a page of a book cannot be obtained from a mobile screen. This touch and reading experience unite the reader with the book. Book fairs remind us that patience and concentration are needed for acquiring knowledge. Books are indispensable for thinking deeply on any subject. Intellectual awakening is a slow but enduring process that influences even the roots of society. Book fairs strengthen this process. To prevent moral and intellectual decay in society, we must return to books. Book fairs make this return smoother and more appealing.