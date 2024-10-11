The role of multivitamins in modern nutrition

Satyabrat Borah

Multivitamins are dietary supplements containing a combination of essential vitamins and minerals. They are designed to help individuals meet their daily nutritional requirements, especially when diet alone does not suffice. Multivitamins are available in various forms, such as tablets, capsules, soft gels, powders, and gummies. They typically contain a range of vitamins like A, B-complex (B1, B2, B6, B12, folic acid), C, D, and E, and minerals such as calcium, iron, magnesium, zinc, and selenium.

Multivitamins are widely used for general health, prevention of nutritional deficiencies, and as a complement to diet and lifestyle. While they are beneficial in many ways, they are not a substitute for a well-balanced diet.

Some people, especially those with dietary restrictions, may have difficulty consuming all the essential nutrients from food. Multivitamins can help ensure that an individual receives adequate nutrients that may be lacking in their daily diet. For example, vegetarians may struggle with getting enough vitamin B12, iron, or calcium.

Older adults often absorb fewer nutrients due to age-related changes in digestion, making supplementation necessary.

Vitamins such as C, D and minerals like zinc found in multivitamins play a key role in strengthening the immune system. These nutrients can help the body fend off infections, improve recovery times, and maintain overall health.

As people age, their bodies undergo various changes, leading to increased nutritional requirements. For instance, older adults may need more calcium and vitamin D to support bone health and prevent osteoporosis. Multivitamins tailored to older individuals often include higher amounts of these nutrients to address the specific needs of ageing bodies.

B vitamins (B1, B2, B6, B12, and folic acid) are known to play a crucial role in converting food into energy. These vitamins help support metabolic processes and reduce feelings of fatigue and tiredness. People with low levels of B vitamins may experience lower energy and find multivitamins useful in managing this.

Calcium, Vitamin D, and magnesium are crucial for maintaining strong bones and preventing bone-related diseases like osteoporosis. Vitamin D helps the body absorb calcium, while magnesium supports bone density. A lack of these essential nutrients can weaken bones and increase the risk of fractures and osteoporosis, particularly in older adults and post-menopausal women.

Pregnant women are often advised to take multivitamins, particularly those containing folic acid, iron, and calcium. Folic acid is vital for foetal brain and spinal cord development, while iron supports oxygen delivery to the foetus, and calcium promotes the development of strong bones and teeth in the baby.

For people with limited access to nutrient-rich foods or who follow strict diets, multivitamins offer a simple solution to meet daily nutritional needs. This is especially true for individuals with food allergies, intolerances, or specific dietary preferences (e.g., veganism or vegetarianism).

Multivitamins may contribute to improved overall health by preventing or reducing the risks of nutritional deficiencies. For example, Vitamin C is known for its antioxidant properties and ability to fight free radicals, thereby supporting immune health and reducing the risk of chronic diseases. B vitamins, especially B6, B12, and folic acid, have been associated with improved brain function and the potential to slow cognitive decline in older adults. These vitamins are important for nerve function and may support memory and concentration.

Vitamins A, C, and E and minerals like zinc and selenium are known to promote eye health and may help reduce the risk of age-related macular degeneration (AMD), cataracts, and other vision-related issues. Antioxidants found in multivitamins can protect the eyes from oxidative damage caused by environmental stressors.

Nutrients like biotin (Vitamin B7), Vitamin E, and Vitamin C are beneficial for maintaining healthy skin, hair, and nails. These vitamins support collagen production, protect the skin from environmental damage, and promote hair growth and strength.

Some people may experience digestive discomfort when taking multivitamins, particularly when taken on an empty stomach. Symptoms such as nausea, stomach upset, and diarrhoea are common, especially with high doses of certain vitamins and minerals. Iron and calcium supplements, in particular, can cause constipation or gastrointestinal issues.

Fat-soluble vitamins (A, D, E, K) are stored in the body’s fat tissues and can build up to toxic levels if taken in excess. This can lead to serious health problems. For example, high levels of vitamin A can cause dizziness, nausea, liver damage, and even birth defects during pregnancy.

Excessive vitamin D can raise calcium levels in the blood, leading to kidney stones, nausea, vomiting, and confusion.

Water-soluble vitamins (like Vitamin C and B vitamins) are generally excreted through urine, but very high doses can still cause side effects. For instance, too much vitamin C may lead to diarrhoea or kidney stones.

Some individuals may be allergic to certain ingredients in multivitamins, such as fillers, binders, or artificial colouring agents. These reactions may result in itching, rashes, swelling, or breathing difficulties. It is important to check the label for potential allergens before taking a supplement.

Multivitamins can interact with certain medications, potentially reducing their effectiveness or causing harmful side effects. For example, vitamin K can interfere with blood-thinning medications like warfarin, making it difficult to manage blood clotting.

Calcium and iron may reduce the absorption of some medications, such as antibiotics or thyroid medications.

It is always advisable to consult with a healthcare professional before starting a multivitamin regimen, especially for people who are on medication.

Multivitamins are useful for filling nutritional gaps and supporting overall health, particularly for individuals with increased nutritional needs, dietary restrictions, or health conditions. However, they should be used with caution and under the guidance of a healthcare provider. While multivitamins can provide several benefits, such as supporting immunity, bone health, energy levels, and healthy ageing, they also have potential side effects, including digestive issues, toxicity from overdoses, allergic reactions, and medication interactions. To maximise the benefits of multivitamins and minimise risks, it’s essential to choose high-quality products, follow dosage instructions, and maintain a balanced diet rich in whole foods.