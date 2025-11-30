The role of senior citizens in preserving culture

Although senior citizens have personal challenges, they can collectively contribute to education, culture and maintaining social harmony,

thus establishing a positive example of tradition. When you give joy to other people, you get more joy in return – Harsha Mohan Sarma

‘The elderly are the torchbearers of tradition; let us respect and honor them.’ — Anonymous

Generally, we consider people above sixty years of age as senior citizens. Accord-ing to a UN study, India currently has about 15 crore people aged sixty or above. It is estimated that by 2036 this number will reach around 23 crore, and by 2050 it will be nearly 35 crore. Many employed individuals retire at the age of sixty, and others also feel a sense of inactivity at this stage. After crossing the age of sixty, every person gathers a good amount of life experience. At this age, one witnesses various ups and downs in life. Those who keep their eyes and ears open experience significant social, political, educational, cultural and technological changes. They also notice the rapidly changing behaviour of human society. If they can guide the younger generation by examining whether such changes contribute to social welfare or lead to harmful consequences, senior citizens will successfully fulfil their social responsibilities. It is said that happy individuals give more importance to giving than receiving. Senior citizens are certainly no exception to this.

A senior citizen can not only preserve family traditions but also contribute greatly to safeguarding our cultural heritage. With their memory, they can introduce traditional customs and practices to the new generation. Without distorting culture, seniors must take the lead in encouraging the younger generation to protect it. They can organise cultural and religious events, include traditional dance and music and pass on their valuable knowledge and experiences to the younger participants. They must convey these ideas through a scientific and rational perspective. By sharing their experience through discussions, articles or memoirs, they can bridge the gap between the past and the present. In this digital age, if they actively use different media platforms to portray the evolution of our culture in an authentic form, our traditions will remain protected.

If senior citizens can be involved in cultural programmes, their stories, folk tales and history will truly inspire the younger generation. Recording and promoting the proud history and traditions of the community through every event will be one of the greatest contributions they can make. A simple intention to do something good for society is enough for meaningful service. After retirement, they can engage in making traditional clothes, instruments, artworks, etc., thus maintaining a sense of mental satisfaction.

Currently, nearly 10% of India’s total population are senior citizens. Though smaller in number, they are enriched with vast experiences. If their moral and human values can be applied for societal benefit, we will gain immensely. Even if physically or mentally slower, they can still serve as strong pillars of support. Since they possess a clear account of time gone by, they can effectively compare past and present, guide the younger generation on the right path and encourage the preservation of good traditions.

In many places today, senior citizens are isolated. Though some are honourably felicitated during festivals with traditional scarves (gamosa) and gifts, their experience is rarely utilised. Their needs are not understood properly. Their opinions are often neglected as outdated. If the emotionally healthy and knowledgeable elderly—those physically capable of contributing—are treated as valuable assets and their thoughts are channelled positively into society, the younger generation will grow with a healthy cultural ambiance. Social organizations as well as the government must take steps to ensure their well-being—providing peaceful walking environments, smooth public transportation and safe public spaces for mental relaxation.

Former Vice-President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu once advocated replacing the word “old” with “senior” in reference to ageing individuals. He expressed that there should be no place for the concept of “old-age homes” in India. Instead, he preferred the term “Homes for Seniors and Elderly Citizens”. Because it is our seniors who are the guides of society. They are aware, thoughtful and experienced. We must respect them properly and take inspiration from their lifelong hard work and selfless sacrifices for society.

The responsibility of making the younger generation familiar with and proud of our fading cultural rituals, customs and traditions lies with the senior citizens. To divert the attention of youth from mobile and computer games, seniors must actively demonstrate traditional games in every locality. If needed, competitions of these games must be organized. Similarly, workshops on Bihu and other cultural activities should be arranged to protect our heritage from the hammer of excessive globalisation.

If senior citizens consider themselves outdated and withdraw from involvement, harmful foreign influences will find space to contaminate our culture. Every healthy senior citizen must try wholeheartedly to preserve cultural values by taking active roles in social events. The younger generation must avoid distorting cultural traditions and take guidance from the elderly to maintain authenticity. Only when seniors point out mistakes in cultural practices will the youth be able to present the true essence of our heritage. Many senior citizen associations have now emerged. Although they have personal challenges, they can collectively contribute to education, culture and maintaining social harmony, thus establishing a positive example of tradition. When you give joy to other people, you get more joy in return.

(The author can be reached at harshasarma183@gmail.com.)