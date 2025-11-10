The science we need for our future

World Science Day for Peace and Development

Celebrated every 10 November, World Science Day for Peace and Development highlights the significant role of science in society and the need to engage the wider public in debates

on emerging scientific issues — Ranjan K Baruah

We have seen that the countries of all income levels are prioritising their transition to digital and green economies, which means more focus on science and technology. We have seen how inventions, discoveries and, at present, innovation are transforming the world. There are both positive and negative impacts, but it is always crucial how we use science for the betterment of all of us, including the environment.

Globally, countries have committed to reaching their ambitious Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. Most countries are convinced that their future economic competitiveness will depend upon how quickly they manage to transition to digital societies. None of us can think of a day without devices like mobile phones or other gadgets.

The first World Science Day for Peace and Development was celebrated worldwide on 10 November 2002 under United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) auspices. The celebration involved many partners, such as governmental, intergovernmental, and non-governmental organizations, UNESCO National Commissions, scientific and research institutions, professional associations, the media, science teachers, and schools. By linking science more closely with society, the day aims to ensure that citizens are kept informed of developments in science. It also underscores the role scientists play in broadening our understanding of the remarkable, fragile planet we call home and in making our societies more sustainable.

In August 2023, the United Nations General Assembly declared 2024–2033 the International Decade of Sciences for Sustainable Development, underscoring the essential role of science in tackling the world’s most pressing challenges. This initiative recognises that achieving the ambitions of the 2030 Agenda and beyond will require not only advances in knowledge and innovation but also stronger partnerships between science, policy, and society.

There are more challenges for all of us. We are aware that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is driving a new era of scientific and technological advancement. From robotics and language understanding to predictive analytics and climate modelling, AI enhances research capabilities and accelerates innovation across disciplines. How can we harness AI responsibly to advance knowledge and innovation? Discover the opportunities it offers and the challenges it poses. There is no doubt that AI has the potential to address some of humanity’s greatest challenges, such as boosting economies and transforming societies. Rapid AI development inevitably brings with it a host of risks and challenges, including threats to information accuracy and human rights.

The UNESCO Science Report monitors trends in science governance and scientific endeavour worldwide to track which development path countries are following. Published in June 2021, the seventh edition in the series explores how countries used science over the previous five years to realize a digitally and ecologically smart future.

The science we need for our future is likely to be interdisciplinary, focusing on areas like sustainable energy, healthcare, and environmental conservation, more specifically combating climate change. Fields such as renewable energy, biotechnology, and artificial intelligence are expected to play a significant role in shaping our future. We must ensure that we can use it for peace and development instead of destruction like conflicts or wars. The science we need for the future must be sustainable so that we can ensure a sustainable future for all of us.