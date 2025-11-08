The season of books, the year of books

If a house contains not even a single book—if there is no practice of learning—then who would disagree that such a home is nothing but a lifeless body?

– Harsha Mohan Sarma (harshasarma183@gmail.com)

“A room without books is like a body without a soul.” — Marcus Tullius Cicero. The profound and thought-provoking words of the great Roman philosopher Cicero remain relevant even today. If a house contains not even a single book—if there is no practice of learning—then who would disagree that such a home is nothing but a lifeless body? Up until the late 1980s, most Assamese households were not as modern or well-furnished as they are today. In those days, houses built of bamboo and thatch often had a small flower garden in front, and inside the home, one could always find a few books—either bought with great care or borrowed from friends—to decorate the living space. There was rarely a proper table or chair for reading. Books were kept in makeshift ways: on wooden shelves tied with rope, on the headboard, or even under the bed wrapped in plastic. Yet, those small spaces overflowed with Assamese and world literature classics. At that time, the radio was the most popular mass medium. People eagerly awaited newspapers and magazines, treating whatever was written in them as sacred truth. Reading books in the shade of a tree during summer or basking in the warmth of the winter sun became a beloved habit for many. However, as the 1990s arrived, people’s tastes began to change. Television and cassette tapes knocked on every household’s door. The colourful world of television began to enchant human minds. With tape recorders and cassettes, people could now listen to their favourite songs again and again. Globalisation, liberalisation and privatisation caused an earthquake in people’s thought processes. The colourful visual world gradually pulled people away from books. People spent countless hours in front of the screen, unable to detach themselves. Reading for knowledge started to seem tedious; audio-visual “knowledge” became more appealing. Thus, with the illusion of this colourful dream, we entered the 21st century—and then came the mobile phone. Initially, it was introduced as a breakthrough in communication technology, helping people connect easily with distant friends and relatives. That was good enough. But after the first decade of the 21st century, the easy availability of smartphones in villages and towns alike brought a radical change in how people accessed knowledge. With the help of the internet, one could learn about almost anything. The new generation, with mobile phones in hand, began drifting away from printed letters on paper. The weight of a mobile phone felt lighter than that of a book. Books began to seem dull compared to the charm of mobile screens. Hence, in this so-called “season of books”, there is much pomp and celebration—but is there truly such a thing as a season for books? Can a book bloom only in a particular time?

The truth is that books have no season—they are perennial flowers, eternal fruits. They can be born at any time. To rekindle the younger generation’s interest in books, book fairs are indeed necessary. But at the same time, we must also study carefully what kinds of books attract the younger generation. Books that inspire new thought and explore new paths, rather than sticking to traditional ideas, must be written for them. Books that help address real-world issues, rather than fantasy worlds, will surely attract the youth. For today’s generation seeks light, not darkness.

“That’s the thing about books. They let you travel without moving your feet.” — Jhumpa Lahiri. Indeed, only books can give us the experience of travelling across countries and cultures without moving a single step. The Government of Assam has decided to celebrate the year 2025 as the “Year of Books”. This decision deserves wholehearted appreciation. The people’s leader and Chief Minister, having closely observed the younger generation, must have realized that many among them have lost interest in reading books. Their growing addiction to mobile phones and cheap entertainment content has become a barrier to deep intellectual engagement. Since the Chief Minister is regarded as a role model by a large section of youth, his call to read books will surely be received with sincerity and enthusiasm. In today’s context, his appeal is likely to have a far greater impact than that of any so-called intellectual.

Books refine human life. They awaken consciousness and nurture cultured behaviour. To restore discipline in a world increasingly overtaken by chaos, there is no alternative to the habit of reading. In a society polluted by negativity and unrest, reading can act as pure oxygen for the mind. However, to create readers, a well-thought-out plan is also necessary. Rural libraries must be revitalised, and reading competitions should be organized there to create an intellectually vibrant atmosphere. Local youth clubs and organizations, with government support, should set up reading rooms and promote a grassroots book movement. This year, the Government of Assam has provided government employees with an amount of one thousand rupees per person to purchase books. This is certainly a commendable step. It is expected that this initiative will not only increase interest in reading but also bring a message of hope to booksellers. Similarly, if the government were to launch a scheme in schools—say, giving each student a small allowance every month to buy a book under a program called “Book Friend”—a mass reading movement could easily emerge. A person who doesn’t read cannot truly develop intellectually. Books remove the cataract from the eyes of the mind and teach us to see everything with a new perspective.

It is hoped that everyone will sincerely support the Chief Minister’s vision. If we can make 2025 truly a year of reading and learning, much of the jealousy and unrest in Assamese society will fade away, and Assam will advance toward becoming an intellectually enriched state.