The Second Great Wall of China & the ‘Line of Amity’

China's land border laws and its tactical focus on high-ground choke points reveal its true objective: the creation of a "Second Great Wall" designed to freeze the border on Beijing's terms. India cannot win a war of attrition against a neighbour focused on defensive fortifications. The smart response is an elegant diplomatic and military reorientation. In fact, the present poses an important opportunity for India - Jaideep Saikia.

China's strategic posture along its 3,488-km Line of Actual Control (LAC) with India is undergoing a structural paradigm shift. Moving away from traditional, fluid territorial disputes, the People's Republic of China (PRC) is systematically weaponising its legal, infrastructural, and tactical mechanisms to permanently freeze the geopolitical status quo on its terms. At the heart of this strategy is the enactment of its Land Border Laws, coupled with tactical manoeuvres aimed at securing absolute asymmetric vantage points across the Himalayas.

For India, countering this dynamic requires a departure from reactive, resource-heavy militarisation. By recognising that China seeks containment through fortification rather than a multi-axis expansion, New Delhi can transition to a highly sophisticated, cost-effective defence architecture. Incorporating the "Line of Amity" framework-originally conceptualised by Jaideep Saikia-offers India an elegant pathway to stabilise its northern frontier, optimise defence expenditures, and redirect vital capital toward human infrastructure.

Geometry of the "Second Great Wall"

China's legislative and territorial manoeuvres do not point to a classic expansionist campaign aimed at capturing the heartland of India. Instead, the PRC's primary objective is to build an unassailable, permanent tactical redoubt-a "Second Great Wall of China".

From a strictly geopolitical perspective, Beijing's deployment of a physical and technological frontier barrier is less about conventional defence and more about executing a unilateral territorial crystallisation strategy. By constructing this infrastructure, the PRC aims to impose a permanent, non-negotiable freeze on the border solely according to its own terms, transforming geopolitical disputes into an irreversible fait accompli.

Mechanically speaking, a defensive perimeter operates on a binary mandate of mutual containment: while its explicit tactical function is to interdict external revisionist penetration, its implicit structural consequence is the strict spatial confinement of the architect state. In other words, a wall serves two purposes: it staves off invaders, and, also by default, contains the space that the wall guards within its ambit. By physically and electronically anchoring its outermost defensive envelope to a fixed geographic coordinate, the PRC effectively delineates its own sovereign ceiling. Therefore, this containment matrix serves a dual purpose: it legally and operationally confines China within its self-constructed perimeter, indicating a shift away from outward territorial flexibility in favour of a complete stabilisation of its current sphere of control.

The Legal Framework: Land Border Laws

The author made a presentation on China's land border laws, which the PRC had enacted on January 1, 2022. He did so in a "China Seminar" in the Kalimpong-based 27 Mountain Division on 13 June 2022. The then GOC-in-C, Eastern Army Command, Lt Gen R.P. Kalita; Prof. Srikanth Kondapalli; Amb. Gautam Bambawale, former Indian Ambassador to China; Lt Gen Arun K. Sahni, former GOC-in-C, South Western Command; and Vice Admiral Anil K. Chawla, former FOC-in-C, Southern Naval Command, were present, among others, in the iconic Bewoor Hall in the division.

"The codification of Beijing's Land Border Laws represents a deliberate shift from political ambiguity to rigid legal sovereignty. By explicitly mandating the state to fortify borders and improve frontier public services, the law effectively turns civilian settlements (Xiaokang villages) into primary components of military defence. It offers legal protection for building infrastructure on disputed land, making it official territory before any diplomatic talks can take place.

Tactical Manifestations: Yangtse and the Jampheri Ridge

The strategy relies on holding dominant high-ground positions across the length of the boundary. Recent historical flashpoints from the Eastern Sector (the sector which the author has been researching for over a quarter of a century) reveal the exact blueprint:

The Yangtse Incident (Kameng Sector): Rather than attempting deep territorial penetration, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) focused on securing a dominant ridge position overlooking the Tawang plains to command local lines of communication.

The Jampheri Ridge Proximity (Doklam): China's push toward the Jampheri Ridge was designed to grant the PLA a direct line of sight over India's vulnerable Siliguri Corridor. This move seeks to hold India's connection to its north-eastern states under constant, asymmetric threat from high altitudes.

Through these actions, China aims to construct a permanent defensive barrier. This architecture will lock India into a perpetual state of tactical disadvantage while freeing Beijing to project power elsewhere in the Indo-Pacific.

The Line of Amity: A Paradigm Shift

India cannot counter this fortified perimeter by matching China soldier-for-soldier or concrete-for-concrete. China's current defence budget sits at approximately US $277 billion, outstripping India's approximately US $86 billion outlay by a 3.2-to-1 headline ratio. Attempting to mirror China's high-altitude infrastructure footprint will lead to strategic exhaustion.

To break this loop, India must reconsider how it views the border. The concept of a "Line of Amity" provides the required framework.

Breaking the Baggage of Past Nomenclature: Traditional terms like the Line of Actual Control (LAC) or the McMahon Line carry historical friction and conflicting cartographic claims. A "Line of Amity" reframes the boundary as a negotiated zone of mutual stability rather than an adversarial line of friction.

De-escalation through Buffer Zones: The plan suggests that both sides should move back from their current positions to create stable and non-threatening deployment patterns.

A Cooperative Security Architecture: It replaces forward-deployed friction points with technology-driven, stand-off surveillance. This respects China's focus on defence through fortification while ensuring that India retains its territorial integrity.

To implement this vision, New Delhi must immediately constitute a high-level "Boundary Commission". This body should feature military strategists, cartographers, diplomats, and domain experts tasked with auditing Jaideep Saikia's proposal. The commission would build a step-by-step framework for a negotiated settlement, offering Beijing a stable frontier while preserving India's strategic core.

The Socio-Economic Dividend of Strategic Pullback

Maintaining tens of thousands of troops in a high-altitude, forward-deployed posture creates an immense fiscal drain. Shifting to an optimised, stand-off defence posture along the "Line of Amity" yields massive economic dividends.

Military analysts estimate that sustaining a single division (approximately 17,000 to 20,000 troops) in extreme high-altitude sectors like Eastern Ladakh or Arunachal Pradesh costs upward of Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000 per soldier per day due to specialised winter clothing, advanced rations, aviation fuel, and continuous logistics support.

Forward alpine deployment entails exorbitant financial costs, with high resource consumption required for winter-proofing bases, helicopter supply sorties, and extreme-weather gear, alongside severe non-financial costs like high soldier morbidity and strategic immobilisation in fixed, defensive positions. Conversely, its primary benefit is an immediate, physical deterrent against territorial incursions. Technology-driven border management reduces long-term operational expenditures by replacing high-maintenance human garrisons with a one-time capital investment in automated sensor grids, satellite reconnaissance, and armed drone fleets. Although this is not true for all sectors across the India-China boundary, the core benefit of this tech-centric approach is heightened situational awareness and rapid response flexibility. Ultimately, a hybrid model offers the optimal balance, leveraging technology to minimise the human and financial toll of forward deployment while retaining enough physical force to secure the terrain.

Pulling back from these forward friction points to optimised bases would allow India to reallocate significant funding each year from operational maintenance to vital public sectors:

Public Health Care Reinvestment

Infrastructure Upgrades: Reallocated funds could establish thousands of primary healthcare centres across rural India.

Equipment and Personnel: The saved revenue could fully fund modern medical equipment and train medical professionals for underserved communities.

Public Education Modernisation

Digital Integration: Millions of rural students could gain access to updated digital learning tools and reliable internet infrastructure.

School Upgrades: Funding could repair crumbling primary school facilities and establish specialised vocational training institutes to support India's growing workforce.

To incentivise China to accept mutual buffer zones along the "Line of Amity", India can deploy a sophisticated mix of asymmetric economic and geopolitical leverage. Economically, India can tie China's access to its massive consumer market, critical mineral supply chains, and high-tech investment opportunities directly to verifiable border de-escalation, reminding Beijing that a hostile frontier threatens its vital trade surpluses. Geopolitically, India can use its strategic alignment within the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) and its growing maritime footprint in the Indian Ocean choke points-such as the Malacca Strait-as a potent counterweight. By demonstrating to Beijing that an unresolved, volatile land border will compel New Delhi to deeply integrate into Western security architectures and intensify naval pressure on China's energy lifelines, India reframes mutual buffer zones not as a concession, but as an essential geopolitical off-ramp for China to safeguard its broader global and maritime ambitions.

The pivot toward a piecemeal, "early harvest" approach represents a fundamental structural departure from the foundational 2005 Political Parameters and Guiding Principles Agreement. Originally, Article III of the 2005 accord explicitly mandated that any boundary settlement must be a single, comprehensive package deal covering all sectors-western, middle, and eastern-in one definitive agreement. By shifting to an incremental model, New Delhi has effectively compromised on this "all-or-nothing" stance to break decades of diplomatic inertia. However, rather than discarding the 2005 pact entirely, negotiators are actively repackaging it. Both sides have referred back to the 2005 agreement to use its clause about keeping a "political perspective of the overall bilateral relationship" as a legal reason for this step-by-step approach. This pragmatic adaptation allows India to secure immediate sovereign finality in less volatile sectors, while conditionally leaving the highly complex, heavily militarised fronts of Ladakh for a later date.

The main job of the new Expert Group under the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination is to be the key team that carries out the step-by-step plan for resolving border issues. The group was formed to translate high-level political directives into technical realities, and its precise mandate includes:

Exploring "Early Harvest" Breakthroughs: The group is tasked with identifying and isolating low-conflict sectors to deliver immediate boundary finality. It is postulated that the sub-sector in the Kameng Sector identified by Jaideep Saikia is a "low-conflict sector".

Executing Technical Boundary Delimitation: Members must jointly map, survey, and define specific segments of the frontier where understandings of the alignment overlap.

Drafting Modern Sectoral Agreements: The group is mandated to create legally binding templates that replace ambiguous or colonial-era understandings with codified sovereign boundaries.

Isolating Core Friction Points: Technocrats must decouple stable border stretches from heavily militarised zones to keep diplomatic progress moving.

Feeding the Special Representatives (SR) Framework: The group provides granular, verified data packages and recommendations to prepare the ground for major political sign-offs during high-level SR summits.

Conclusion

As aforesaid, China's land border laws and its tactical focus on high-ground choke points reveal its true objective: the creation of a "Second Great Wall" designed to freeze the border on Beijing's terms.

India cannot win a war of attrition against a neighbour focused on defensive fortifications. The smart response is an elegant diplomatic and military reorientation. In fact, the present poses an important opportunity for India.

The current geopolitical landscape demands that the present detente-in-construction between New Delhi and Beijing receive immediate and fuller expression. The urgency is underscored by India's deepening global isolation, a vulnerability exposed by fluctuating Western alliances and escalating regional challenges. In the strategic run-up to the landmark Tianjin summit, a profound pragmatic shift occurred when National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi conceded that resolving the massive, complex 3,488-kilometre boundary in one fell swoop is impossible. By shifting the focus toward progressive, achievable breakthroughs, New Delhi can successfully institutionalise long-term stability along the Line of Actual Control.

Ultimately, transforming the fragile disengagement into a formalised, enduring boundary resolution will serve as the finest feather in Narendra Modi's crown, cementing his legacy as a visionary statesman who successfully neutralised India's primary security threat while restoring its strategic autonomy on the world stage.

Long ago, Jaideep Saikia discussed his "Line of Amity" concept with the late Neville Maxwell. The author of India's China War told Saikia that, in the final analysis, the nomenclature "Modi-Xi Line" would be a far better final phrase than the international boundary that an interim "Line of Amity" presently envisages.

(The author can be reached at jdpsaikia@gmail.com)