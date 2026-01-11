The significance of Bhogali’s mejighar

Himangshu Ranjan Bhuyan

(himangshur1989@gmail.com)

The festival of Bhogali Bihu, also known as Magh Bihu, holds profound significance in Assamese culture, embodying the spirit of harvest, community bonding, and the celebration of nature’s bounty. The heart of the celebration is found in the image of the Mejighar, a temporary structure made from bamboo, straw, and leaves that symbolizes the completion of the harvest cycle and an expression of thanks from people to nature for everything it gives them. But aside from its literal presence, the Mejighar embodies cultural identity, communal harmony, and traditional wisdom passed on through generations.

It is built very carefully and under collective effort and symbolizes the feelings of solidarity and consensus prevailing among Assamese people. The villagers, especially the children, come up to the venue a few days before the function to make necessary preparations for building the structure utilizing the natural elements available in the surroundings. This joint effort at building the Mejighar is an expression of unity, in which people collaborate together, sharing the burden and the occasion. The very process of making the Mejighar becomes a festive event full of music, laughter, and storytelling between the beneficiaries, thereby consolidating social ties and transmitting cultural knowledge.

Basically, Mejighar is not a building but a place of reverence and symbolizes the bond between humans and nature. The use of biodegradable materials, like bamboo and hay, points out the age-old wisdom of sustainable living that Assamese communities have followed for centuries. This worship of nature is also inculcated in the rituals associated with Bhogali Bihu, where the lit-up Meji, or the central bonfire near Mejighar, depicts the life cycle and purification and the victory of warmth and light over the cold winter. The morning burning of the Mejighar at the first appearance of the sun after a nocturnal celebration of feasting and communal festivity represented the expulsion of bad energies and the acceptance of a new agricultural year.

Mejighar also acts as a centre for community feasting, which is an important characteristic of Bhogali Bihu. Uruka, the night before the festival, sees both families and entire communities gather to undertake elaborate meals consisting of crops freshly harvested. The Mejighar transitions into a community eating place where individuals gather to enjoy traditional dishes such as pitha, laru and different types of meat dishes, highlighting the value of unity and inclusivity. This feast group further enhances the themes of hospitality, equality, and respect for each other’s existence and for nature.

Mejighar is a manifestation of ephemerality in the Assamese context. The Mejighar is made and used one night for celebration and devoured by fire later on—an aspect of this life-and-death process that sees the cycle complete with new births from death. The dawn ritual burning with prayers and offerings of the Mejighar symbolizes hope for the prosperous year ahead, free of hardship and misfortune. At the same time, it can be a word of deep philosophical meaning on the ephemerality of life itself, reminding people of living with nature’s cycles of life and welcoming it with optimism.

In the first place, Mejighar holds a lot of significance in respect to preserving and spreading Assamese culture. The whole exercise, from constructing it to doing the rituals there, becomes an active classroom from which the succeeding generation learns all about their history, traditions, and morals. Traditionally, the elderly gift folk tales and songs to children to be used during celebrations and thus pass the collective wisdom to them. This oral tradition of culture, assisted by the Mejighar, is vital in the conservation of the Assam culture during this modernisation period that seems to be counter to the ethnic group’s culture.

The Mejighar has a relevant role in the present Assamese society, not just as a cultural artefact but as an icon for ecological awareness and sustainable living. It reminds us that nature and communal celebration free from commercialism are essential and should be preserved for their simplicity and harmony with the environment. When cultures of the world face the problem of overuse and degradation of the earth, mejighar practices have an invaluable lesson in sustainable festivity where the earth is admired and not depleted.

For the Mejighar, there is another level of spirituality, that of agrarian spirituality, wherein the land and its products are attributed divine gifts. The ceremonies of the Mejighar, such as giving rice, grain, and sweets to the flames, express an archaic way of thanksgiving to the virile elements that grant life. This spiritual connection strengthens the notion that human existence is closely related to the cycles of nature, encouraging people to respect and nurture their environment.

While Bhogali Bihu is being celebrated more and more in Assam, the Mejighar remains a robust echo of cultural continuity, unity, and ecological knowledge. It is proof of the vitality of Assamese traditions that continue to be practiced despite the onslaught of modernisation and cultural homogenisation. The fact that the Mejighar continues to exist during Bhogali Bihu underlines the importance of community-based celebrations in which nature, culture, and religion come together in harmony.

In essence, it represents much more than just an object; it embodies deep Assamese identity, sustainability, and collective joy. This Mejighar of Bhogali Bihu embodies unity principles, appreciation for nature, and pride in one’s culture and knowledge. As generations sit around its glow, sharing history, music, and food, the Mejighar continues to light the way of unity, giving people a reminder of the unbroken links that keep them to their land, their history, and each other.

(The author is the recipient of the ‘Yuba Lekhak Sanman - 2025’ from the Government of Assam.)