The Significance of Gandhi Jayanti

Satyabrat Borah

(satyabratborah12@gmail.com)

Gandhi Jayanti, observed on the second of October each year, is far more than a national holiday in India or a ceremonial tribute to a historical figure. It is a global moment of introspection, a day dedicated to reviving the spirit and the practical philosophy of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, a man whose life became a message. The significance of this day transcends the mere act of remembering his birth; it lies in confronting the profound relevance of his teachings in a world that seems to have moved far from the ideals he championed, yet desperately needs them.

Gandhi Jayanti is a celebration of the power of non-violence, or Ahimsa. For Gandhi, non-violence was not a passive state of avoiding conflict but a dynamic and active force of truth. It was the courage to confront injustice without hatred, to resist oppression without becoming the oppressor. In an era defined by wars, terrorism, and deep-seated ideological conflicts, the principle of Ahimsa presents a radical alternative. It challenges the very foundation of resolving disputes through annihilation of the other. Gandhi Jayanti forces us to ask whether our modern methods of conflict resolution, reliant on superior military might, are truly sustainable or if they merely sow the seeds for the next cycle of violence. The day is a call to explore the immense, often untapped, potential of peaceful resistance, dialogue, and empathetic understanding as tools for resolving even the most intractable disputes.

Closely intertwined with nonviolence is the principle of Satyagraha, which translates to “holding onto truth”. Gandhi demonstrated that truth is not merely a philosophical concept but a potent instrument for social and political change. Satyagraha is the insistence on truth through civil disobedience and non-cooperative resistance. In today’s world, where misinformation can be weaponised and public discourse is often polluted by half-truths and falsehoods, the spirit of Satyagraha is a vital corrective. It reminds us of the importance of integrity in public life, the courage to speak truth to power, and the resilience to endure suffering for a cause one knows to be just. Gandhi Jayanti is thus a day to recommit to truthfulness in our personal, social, and political conduct, recognising that a society built on lies is inherently fragile.

Another pillar of Gandhian philosophy that gives Gandhi Jayanti its enduring significance is the concept of Sarvodaya, meaning the welfare of all. In stark contrast to models of development that prioritize the few, Gandhi envisioned a society that uplifted the last person, the most marginalized individual. His vision was one of self-sufficient village republics, economic equity, and the dignified labour of all. As the world grapples with staggering economic inequality, the relentless pursuit of material wealth, and an environmental crisis largely driven by unsustainable consumption, Gandhi’s ideas offer a blueprint for an alternative future. His emphasis on “Antyodaya”, the uplift of the last person, directly challenges the paradigms of trickle-down economics. His model of simple living and high thinking is a powerful antidote to the consumerism that is depleting our planet’s resources. On Gandhi Jayanti, we are prompted to evaluate our own lifestyles, to minimize our wants, and to consider the ecological and social footprint of our existence.

The day also holds profound significance as a testament to the fight against social discrimination. Gandhi’s lifelong struggle was not only against colonial rule but also against the deep-seated social evils within Indian society, particularly untouchability. He renamed the untouchables “Harijans”, meaning children of God, and worked tirelessly to eradicate the practice, considering it a sin against humanity. In a world still fractured by racism, casteism, religious intolerance, and various forms of prejudice, Gandhi’s unwavering commitment to social equality serves as a beacon. Gandhi Jayanti is a reminder that political freedom is incomplete without social freedom, that true independence requires the eradication of all forms of hierarchy and hatred from the human heart. It is a day to reaffirm our commitment to building inclusive societies where every individual is accorded dignity and respect, regardless of their background. Furthermore, the celebration of Gandhi Jayanti is a recognition of the power of individual agency. Gandhi was not a wealthy man, nor did he command an army. His strength came from moral authority, an unshakeable will, and his ability to mobilize the common person. He famously said, “Be the change you wish to see in the world.” This statement encapsulates the essence of his philosophy that large-scale transformation begins with the individual. In an age where people often feel powerless in the face of vast global systems and bureaucratic governments, Gandhi’s life is a powerful reminder that one person, armed with conviction and truth, can indeed change the course of history. The day inspires every individual to believe in their capacity to make a difference, to take responsibility for their surroundings, and to initiate change from within.

The observance of Gandhi Jayanti, however, is not without its challenges. The greatest challenge is the gap between ritualistic remembrance and practical application. It is easy to garland his statues, sing his favourite hymns, and pay floral tributes. The true test lies in embodying his principles in our daily lives. It means practising non-violence not just in action but in speech and thought. It means being truthful in our dealings, even when it is inconvenient. It means consciously rejecting the culture of consumerism and working towards the welfare of the most vulnerable in our communities.

The significance of Gandhi Jayanti is multifaceted and profound. It is a day that holds up a mirror to our individual and collective conscience. It asks us uncomfortable questions about the violence in our world, the truth in our public discourse, the inequality in our economic systems, and the prejudices in our societies. More than a memorial for a man of the past, it is a living tradition, a call to action for the present. As the world becomes increasingly interconnected and complex, the simple yet profound truths that Gandhi lived and died for become ever more critical. Gandhi Jayanti is an annual invitation to rediscover the Mahatma not as a distant icon frozen in history books, but as a relevant guide whose message of peace, truth, and compassionate living remains the most compelling hope for a just and sustainable future for all humanity.