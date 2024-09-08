The silent strain of teaching

Monalisa Choudhury

(monalisa.ch2016@gmail.com)

Teaching is one of the most rewarding professions, yet it comes with its own unique set of challenges. Teachers are not just knowledge disseminators; they are also nation builders. With their hard work, they mould students into responsible and productive citizens of tomorrow. As times have changed, so have the duties expected of teachers. The modern classroom calls for more than just the delivery of lessons—it also requires emotional availability, flexibility, and care for students. It is this continual juggling that puts enormous stress on the teacher, and hence the need to protect their mental health is no longer an option but a necessity.

The teaching profession entails multiple roles. Today’s teachers are not only responsible for nurturing students’ intellects; they are also responsible for providing consistent support for their emotional and social wellbeing. Moreover, lesson planning, teaching, preparing lessons, and correcting papers require considerable effort. Teachers also face the challenges of dealing with children’s tantrums and the complexities of adolescent behaviour. Beyond the classroom, they are expected to handle administrative tasks, communicate with parents, and stay updated with the latest educational trends, all while maintaining the emotional bandwidth to support their students. The emotional tax is quite high, which often makes them suffer from depression or stress and eventually insomnia or even burnout, which can lead to high turnover rates and a decline in school morale. Thus, educational institutions should identify the signs of burnout early and take proactive steps to support their teachers.

According to the National Achievement Survey (NAS)-2021 conducted by the Union Education Ministry, 65% of Indian teachers are overworked. Considering this alarming statistic, schools must prioritise addressing the mental health challenges faced by teachers. This stress can lead to burnout, which can severely impact their ability to perform their duties.

Schools should offer a supportive environment.

The most effective way to combat teacher stress is to provide them with access to mental health resources and counselling services. Organising workshops on stress management, mindfulness training, or offering confidential counselling sessions can be helpful in significant ways. Also, educational institutions must normalise the conversation around mental health and encourage teachers to seek help when needed. Additionally, school administrators should actively listen to teachers’ concerns. Like any other profession, teachers also need to be appreciated for their efforts. When teachers feel heard and motivated, they perform better and develop a positive outlook, even in challenging times.

EdTech can be a Saviour

Education technology (EdTech), which is embraced by many educational institutions, can greatly ease teachers’ workload. These teaching-learning tools can improve lesson planning, automate administrative work, and provide crucial insights into student progress. EdTech also frees up teachers’ time by creating personalised learning experiences, thus allowing them adequate time to connect with their students and nurture their growth.

A survey by SHRM affirms that 45% of Indian employees dread toxic workplace cultures. This issue extends across various professions; nevertheless, we must preserve the integrity and respect associated with the profession of teaching.