The Social Vision of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika’s Music

Himangshu Ranjan Bhuyan

(himangshur1989@gmail.com)

Dr. Bhupen Hazarika’s music transcends mere artistic expression; it

embodies a profound social vision that resonates deeply within the socio-political landscape of Assam and India as a whole. Widely revered as the “Bard of Brahmaputra,” Hazarika’s oeuvre reflects the struggles, aspirations, and cultural richness of the Assamese people while simultaneously addressing broader themes of social justice, unity, and compassion. His compositions serve as a compelling narrative that not only highlights individual and collective experiences but also advocates for a harmonious coexistence among diverse communities.

Hazarika was born in 1926 in Sadiya, Assam, amidst the lush landscapes and rich cultural heritage of northeastern India. His early life was imbued with the sounds of Assamese folk music, which would become a cornerstone of his artistic identity. However, it was his pursuit of education that broadened his horizons and profoundly influenced his musical direction. Hazarika studied at Banaras Hindu University and later at Columbia University in New York, where he immersed himself in the socio-political movements of the time. The impact of American folk music and the civil rights movement resonated deeply within him, shaping his artistic vision. Hazarika’s encounter with artists like Paul Robson, particularly through the latter’s iconic song “Old Man River,” provided a framework for understanding the power of music as a vehicle for social change.

This global perspective permeated Hazarika’s work, as evidenced in his adaptation of “Old Man River” into the poignant Assamese composition “Bistirno Parore” (On the Banks of the Vast River). Through this song, Hazarika skilfully transformed the themes of struggle and resilience from a distant American context into a narrative that echoed the lived experiences of the Assamese people. The Brahmaputra River, a central symbol in Hazarika’s music, embodies both the beauty of Assam and the challenges faced by its inhabitants. It becomes a metaphor for the collective struggles, dreams, and sorrows of the people who live along its banks. The river, much like Hazarika’s music, flows through the landscape of Assamese culture, connecting individuals across the divides of time, space, and circumstance.

Dr. Bhupen Hazarika’s artistic vision is an unwavering empathy for those who suffer and endure hardship. His songs often highlight the plight of marginalized communities, including farmers, labourers, and indigenous people, who grapple with socio-economic challenges and systemic inequalities. Hazarika’s powerful composition “Ganga Amar Ma” reflects this empathy by giving voice to the farmers who depend on the rivers for their livelihoods. Through evocative imagery, Hazarika portrays the harsh realities of agrarian life while simultaneously celebrating the dignity of labor. This duality is central to Hazarika’s social vision: recognizing the struggles of individuals while honouring their inherent worth and resilience. Hazarika’s commitment to cultural preservation and promotion further enriches his social vision. He embraced Assamese folk traditions, weaving them into his compositions to ensure that they remained relevant in contemporary society. His songs serve as vehicles for cultural transmission, preserving the rich tapestry of Assamese identity while addressing pressing social issues. In “Manuhe Manuhor Babe” (People for Humanity), Hazarika implores listeners to rise above divisions of caste, religion, and ethnicity, emphasizing the universal values of compassion and understanding. This anthem of peace resonates not only within Assam but also serves as a powerful message for a nation grappling with communal tensions. Hazarika’s ability to articulate these themes in simple yet profound terms has allowed his music to resonate with audiences of all ages and backgrounds.

The impact of Hazarika’s music extends beyond regional confines, as he made significant strides in the realm of Hindi cinema, bringing Assamese and Bengali folk traditions to a national audience. His foray into Bollywood, particularly through his compositions for films, allowed him to reach a broader demographic while retaining the essence of his cultural roots. Songs like “Dil Hoom Hoom Kare” and “O Ganga Behti Ho Kyon” showcase Hazarika’s adeptness at bridging cultural gaps, melding Assamese melodies with universal themes of love and longing. By infusing his cinematic compositions with the rich textures of folk music, Hazarika elevated the narrative of Assamese culture to a platform that resonated with millions across India.

Hazarika’s political engagement is another critical aspect of his legacy, reflecting his belief that artists have a responsibility to advocate for social change. His involvement in the Assam Movement, which sought to address issues related to illegal immigration and the preservation of Assamese identity, showcases his commitment to his homeland. However, Hazarika’s approach was characterized by a call for unity rather than exclusion. He understood the complexities of migration and the diverse narratives that shape the region’s demographics. Through his music, he promoted a vision of Assamese identity that could encompass diversity and foster understanding among different communities.

A recurring theme in Dr. Bhupen Hazarika’s work is the experience of displacement and migration, which resonates deeply within Assam’s historical context. The state has witnessed waves of migration, leading to conflicts over identity and resources. Hazarika’s music captures the emotional landscape of those affected by displacement, reflecting both the sorrow of leaving one’s homeland and the hope of finding belonging in a new context. His songs invite listeners to empathise with the experiences of migrants and indigenous communities alike, fostering a dialogue that transcends divisions. This nuanced approach allows Hazarika’s music to serve as a bridge, encouraging understanding and solidarity in a region marked by complexity and diversity. Furthermore, Hazarika’s commitment to secularism underscores his vision of an inclusive society. His songs consistently advocate for religious tolerance and communal harmony, urging listeners to recognize their shared humanity. At a time when communal tensions were on the rise in India, Hazarika’s music emerged as a powerful counter-narrative, promoting unity over division. His commitment to secular values is evident in songs that celebrate the rich tapestry of Indian culture, emphasising the importance of coexistence and mutual respect. Through his lyrics, Hazarika encourages individuals to transcend religious and caste identities, fostering a sense of belonging that is rooted in shared values and experiences.

Bhupen Hazarika’s deep reverence for nature is another defining aspect of his artistic legacy. The Brahmaputra River, a recurring motif in his songs, symbolises both the life-giving and destructive forces of nature. Hazarika’s portrayal of the river reflects a world view that recognises the interdependence of humanity and the environment. His songs often evoke a sense of environmental consciousness, urging listeners to respect and protect the natural world. In an era where ecological issues are increasingly pressing, Hazarika’s message resonates powerfully, advocating for sustainable living and a harmonious relationship with nature.

The timeless relevance of Hazarika’s music lies in its ability to address contemporary issues with profound insight. His songs continue to inspire movements for social justice, environmental protection, and human rights, proving that his vision extends beyond his lifetime. Activists, artists, and ordinary individuals draw upon Hazarika’s legacy as a source of inspiration and guidance, finding in his music a call to action for empathy, unity, and resilience. Hazarika’s compositions, although rooted in the struggles of his time, resonate with modern audiences who recognise in them a universal yearning for justice and dignity.

At the end, we can say that Dr. Bhupen Hazarika’s music encapsulates a rich social vision that emphasises justice, empathy, and respect for diversity. His work serves not only as a celebration of Assamese culture but also as a powerful articulation of universal values that resonate with all who yearn for a just and compassionate world. Hazarika’s legacy as a musician, poet, and social thinker underscores the transformative power of art; his songs encourage listeners to see themselves as part of a larger human family, bound together by shared struggles and aspirations. Through his music, Hazarika has left an indelible mark on society, inspiring generations to dream of a future where compassion, understanding, and justice prevail. His enduring influence reminds us that music is not merely a form of entertainment but a powerful vehicle for social transformation and collective responsibility. In essence, Dr. Bhupen Hazarika’s music invites us to embrace the richness of our shared humanity, urging us to stand together in the face of adversity and strive for a better world.