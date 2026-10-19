The tradition of Durga Puja

Himangshu Ranjan Bhuyan

(himangshur1989@gmail.com)

Durga Puja is fundamentally a profound tradition of worshipping Shakti, spiritual philosophy, and social harmony. The conceptual idea of destroying all forms of evil from society by envisioning Goddess Durga as Mahishasuramardini is closely associated with this festival. Unlike Basanti Puja, which is primarily observed during spring, this puja is celebrated in autumn and is known as Akal Bodhan, or the untimely awakening of the Goddess. The mythological narratives associated with this Akal Bodhan of the Goddess have had a distinct influence on social life. Rather than considering the advent of Goddess Durga as an ordinary religious ritual, it can be analysed as a symbolic struggle. Mahishasura, who represents arrogance, injustice, and oppression established within society, could be defeated only through the collective power of all the gods. This united power took the form of Goddess Durga, who was created through the combined energies and weapons of various deities. This conveys the message that defeating any powerful evil force requires collective unity and shared efforts. According to Hindu scriptures, the gods remain asleep during the period of Dakshinayana, and therefore, the Goddess must first be awakened before she can be worshipped during autumn. This process is known as Bodhan. With the end of Pitri Paksha and the beginning of Devi Paksha on the day of Mahalaya, a new awakening takes place throughout nature and society. On the morning of Mahalaya, the Goddess is invoked to descend into the mortal world through the recitation of the Chandi. The chanting of mantras and the sound vibrations associated with this invocation create a sense of spiritual peace in the human mind. The painting of the eyes of the idol, known as Chakshudan, is another important ritual, generally performed on Mahalaya. This act of establishing life in a clay idol brings together the artist’s skill and devotion in a remarkable manner. An image made of clay, water, straw, and colours comes alive through people’s faith and reverence. The participation of people from different sections of society is indispensable throughout this process. The mutual cooperation of potters, priests, musicians, and those responsible for decorating the pandals gives this festival a universal character. Beyond the boundaries of religion, Durga Puja has become a means of strengthening human relationships. People from every section of society contribute to the festival through their respective roles. Traditional customs and rituals teach people to lead disciplined lives, while these practices present a vivid picture of the social system that has continued from ancient times.

Among the principal phases of Durga Puja, the rituals observed on Saptami, Ashtami, and Navami have distinct significance, as they highlight the relationship between human beings and nature. The installation of Nabapatrika on the morning of Saptami is a remarkable example of nature worship. Nine varieties of plants, namely banana, colocasia, turmeric, jayanti, wood apple, pomegranate, ashoka, mankachu, and paddy, are tied together and worshipped as manifestations of the Goddess. The practice of binding these nine plants with the Aparajita creeper symbolically represents the unification of the entire natural world. For an agrarian society, the installation of Nabapatrika reiterates that nature is the fundamental basis of human survival. This tradition of respecting every element of nature also carries an ancient message of environmental conservation. Through Mahasnan, the Goddess is bathed with water from different pilgrimage sites, soil, and other sacred materials. The collection of these materials for the ritual traditionally involves the participation and touch of people from different sections of society. There has also been a longstanding custom of using soil from places neglected by society in the preparation of the idol and in the worship of the Goddess. This practice signifies that no individual should be neglected by society and that everyone possesses equal sanctity. Kumari Puja is performed on the day of Maha Ashtami. The tradition of adorning a young girl as the Goddess and worshipping her represents reverence for feminine power and the maternal form. Through Kumari Puja, society receives a profound lesson about protecting women’s dignity and treating them with respect. On Ashtami, the Goddess is also offered 108 lotus flowers, a ritual that expresses completeness and the spirit of devotion. Sandhi Puja, performed at the juncture between the Ashtami and Navami lunar days, is one of the most important and mysterious rituals of Durga Puja. It is believed that the Goddess killed the two demons, Chanda and Munda, at this particular moment. The uninterrupted worship performed by lighting 108 lamps symbolises the removal of darkness through light. Although animal sacrifice has been a longstanding tradition during Sandhi Puja, the practice of offering symbolic sacrifices, such as pumpkins and sugarcane, instead of animals has become popular in modern times. This change reflects the gradual evolution of social thought and growing awareness of non-violence. Although rituals and customs change with time, their fundamental purpose and spiritual essence remain the same. Every offering, mantra, and fast embodies a particular philosophy of life that guides people towards self-purification and restraint.

The structure of the idol of Goddess Durga and the positioning of the accompanying deities convey the idea of a complete familial and social framework, offering an excellent example for sociological interpretation. Lakshmi, Saraswati, Kartik, and Ganesha represent four major aspirations of human life. The combination of wealth, knowledge, courage, and accomplishment guides people towards the pursuit of a fulfilling life. The ten arms of Goddess Durga symbolise the protection of society against dangers approaching from all ten directions. The image of the Goddess, adorned with weapons, teaches people the courage to stand against injustice and the language of resistance. The posture of the Goddess in the idol reflects both the intensity of battle and the remarkable serenity expressed through her face. Meanwhile, the lion, the vehicle of the Goddess, symbolises valour and strength, reminding people of the ability to control even wild forces. Mahishasura represents the arrogance and animalistic instincts hidden within the human mind, which every individual has a responsibility to overcome. From idol-making to pandal decoration and the management of the puja, the entire process is also associated with extensive economic activities. For workers, artisans, flower sellers, and small traders engaged in different occupations, this festival serves as a dependable source of income. Just as the sounds of traditional musical instruments fill the surroundings with festivity, they also create livelihood opportunities for musicians. The practice of people gathering together and working selflessly towards a common goal is extremely rare in today’s increasingly self-centred world. During the offering of Anjali on the floor of the pandal, distinctions between the rich and the poor or the high and the low are hardly visible. Standing beneath the same pandal, everyone chants the same mantras and offers their prayers with equal reverence. Beyond religious rituals, this festival has consistently contributed towards building an egalitarian society. The distribution of Naivedya and Prasad also creates the joy of sharing food, fostering a sense of brotherhood among people. The tradition of fasting teaches people to practise physical and mental restraint. The various rules and rituals observed during the days of the festival help people move beyond the monotony of everyday life and generate renewed enthusiasm and energy. This extensive range of customs and ceremonies brings people closer to one another and strengthens the bonds of mutual dependence. In this way, Durga Puja has evolved from an ordinary religious festival into a broader platform for social and cultural congregation.

The elaborate tradition comes to an end through the rituals of Vijaya Dashami and the immersion of the idol, a moment marked by a remarkable mixture of joy and sorrow. The process of immersion rests upon a profound spiritual philosophy. The sight of the clay idol dissolving into water reflects the impermanence of human life and the eternal truth of the cycle from creation to destruction. After worshipping the Goddess with such reverence and devotion through incense and lamps, people eventually immerse the very form they have worshipped and embrace the formless divine power. This teaching encourages the human mind to relinquish material attachment. After the completion of Aparajita Puja on the morning of Dashami, preparations begin to bid farewell to the Goddess. Sindoor Khela, observed on this day, is a joyful tradition among women. Married women apply vermilion to the Goddess and then smear it on one another, exchanging good wishes and praying for the longevity of their husbands. The red vermilion serves as a symbol of strength, vitality, fertility, and familial bonds. After immersing the idol in a river or water body, people traditionally carry sacred water back home. The custom of embracing one another and exchanging greetings after immersion is known as Kolakuli. Through this ritual, people forget old grievances, hostility, anger, and misunderstandings, rebuilding their relationships afresh. The tradition of younger people paying their respects to elders and receiving their blessings, while people of the same age exchange affection and goodwill, strengthens the bonds of harmony within society. The exchange of sweets and other traditional delicacies makes the joy of this mutual gathering even more vibrant. Although the sorrow of immersion creates a sense of emptiness in people’s hearts, the reunion and goodwill associated with Vijaya quickly fill that void. The hope that Maa Durga will return after another year continuously inspires people to overcome the struggles and challenges of everyday life and move forward with patience.