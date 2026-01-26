The true significance of Republic Day

Himangshu Ranjan Bhuyan

(himangshur1989@gmail.com)

The political independence that the country attained on 15 August 1947 did indeed free us geographically from the chains of colonial rule, yet it was the momentous day of 26 January 1950 that gave our national identity a firm legal and moral foundation. On that day we proclaimed to the world that we were no longer mere “subjects” subordinate to anyone, but citizens fully capable of shaping our own destiny. There is a profound difference between gaining independence and governing that independence upon clearly defined principles and ideals. The true meaning of Republic Day is not to be sought in parades or festivities; its deeper essence lies in an invisible social contract forged between the state and its citizens. In a republic, supreme state power is not concentrated in the hands of any flesh-and-blood individual, king, or dictator; rather, it rests under a written constitution whose every word reflects the collective will of the people. The fundamental philosophy underlying India’s declaration of itself as a “sovereign, socialist, secular, democratic republic” is that here the rule of law is paramount, and no person, however powerful, may stand above the constitution.

The etymological and practical meaning of the term ‘republic’ directs us toward a profound philosophy of governance. Derived from the Latin phrase ‘res publica’, it denotes that the administration of the country is a ‘public matter’, not the ‘private property’ of any individual. For long stretches of history, people lived with bowed heads, accepting the decrees imposed by rulers as fate. In that order, ordinary subjects possessed neither independent identity nor dignity. The establishment of a republic uprooted that ancient feudal mentality and granted every human being recognition as an autonomous, dignified citizen. Under this system, everyone from the president of the nation to the humblest labourer stands equal before the constitution. This means that no separate laws can exist for any privileged class or individual. Political equality forms the bedrock of a republic. Yet political equality alone cannot confer complete dignity upon human life unless it is accompanied by social and economic equality. The framers of our constitution understood deeply that while the right to vote renders people politically equal, persisting economic disparities can empty that equality of meaning. Therefore, discussions of Republic Day must not focus solely on elections or the mechanics of government formation; rather, the central concern should be the vision of how even the last person in society may live with dignity. Citizen sovereignty implies continual public oversight and control over the workings of government.

To regard the constitution merely as a legal text or a collection of rules for running the country is to diminish its stature. In truth, the constitution is a nation’s collective conscience and a moral document that charts its future course. It is rightly called ‘constitutional morality’. The greatest significance of Republic Day resides in this very idea of constitutional morality. This means that mere adherence to legal provisions is insufficient; what truly matters is honouring the underlying spirit of the constitution. In a democratic country, majority rule prevails, it is true, yet the republican vision teaches us that the majority opinion is not the final word. Protecting minority rights, respecting dissenting views, and safeguarding individual liberty are sacred constitutional duties. When a society suppresses differing opinions or brands government critics as enemies of the nation, we must recognise that constitutional morality has begun to erode. Our constitution has beautifully balanced power among its three branches—legislature, executive, and judiciary—so that none may become arbitrary. This principle of ‘checks and balances’ preserves democracy itself. On Republic Day we ought to examine whether these institutions are truly retaining their independent character or whether their spines are bending under pressure of power. The future of the republic and citizens’ trust in it depend upon the independence and impartiality of these institutions.

Justice is the very lifeblood

of a republic

The preamble to our constitution speaks of social, economic, and political justice with such depth that it is far more than ornamental language. The concept of social justice calls for an unending struggle against the stratification and discrimination that have persisted through the ages. A society in which a person’s identity is determined by birth, caste, or religion can never be called a true republic. The republic’s goal is to advance toward a classless and casteless society where merit and action alone determine one’s place. Without economic justice, political freedom remains an illusion. Unequal distribution of wealth and poverty do not merely weaken people physically; they destroy thought and self-respect. When national resources are monopolised by a handful while the majority struggle for basic subsistence, the core purpose of the republic is defeated. Political justice grants every citizen participation in government formation, yet that opportunity becomes meaningful only when citizens are educated, aware, and economically independent. For a hungry person, the right to food is more urgent than the right to vote.

The dialectical relationship between liberty and equality, and its proper management, poses a complex challenge to any republic. Liberty offers human beings the sky for free thought and creativity, yet unchecked liberty can breed anarchy. Equality seeks to place everyone on the same level, but forcibly imposed equality may sometimes stifle talent. Our constitution has sought a harmonious reconciliation between these opposing ideas. The freedoms of speech and expression granted to us are not merely for praising the government but for pointing out its errors and asking questions when necessary. In a healthy democratic state, dissent is as vital as consent. Great thinkers have said that a nation where citizens are gagged or where questioning is treated as a crime is as good as dead. Republic Day reminds us that patriotism is not blind obedience. Opposing anti-people policies of the government is also an act of patriotism. Naturally, such freedom should be exercised responsibly. We must remain vigilant that our liberty does not sow division, violence, or hatred in society. Debate grounded in reason enriches democracy, whereas clamour rooted in emotion and hatred destroys it.

Though rights and duties are two sides of the same coin, balance between them is rarely maintained in contemporary society. We are often far more vocal and aware about our constitutional rights than we are about our fundamental duties. A nation cannot be governed solely by governmental laws or police batons; it requires spontaneous discipline and moral responsibility from citizens. Protecting national property, preserving the environment, cultivating scientific temper, and maintaining fraternity are among our fundamental duties. Yet in reality large sections of society remain gripped by superstition, harmful customs, and unscientific thinking. The true meaning of Republic Day will be realised only when we make reason, not emotion, the charioteer of our lives. A nation that neglects science and reason in favour of blind faith can never have a bright future. Citizenship is not merely possession of an identity card; it is an enduring commitment to the nation. When we litter public spaces or violate traffic rules, we in fact diminish the dignity of our republic. True patriotism should manifest more in our daily conduct than on battlefields. Integrity, dedication, and respect for law are what make a nation great.

In a vast and diverse country like India, keeping the thread of unity intact has always been a major challenge for the republic. Despite differences of language, religion, culture, and geography, we all live under one constitution. “Unity in diversity” is not merely a slogan; it is the very condition of our existence. The republican vision does not advocate imposing any particular religion, language, or culture upon others. Instead, it champions the creation of a common national identity while respecting all forms of difference. Secularism is an inseparable part of our constitution, meaning that the state has no religion of its own and treats all religions equally. In today’s world of rising intolerance and fundamentalist thought, the message of Republic Day remains profoundly relevant. We must remember that the security of minorities is as important as the sentiments of the majority. A society’s maturity is measured by how it treats its weaker and smaller communities. Republic Day teaches us this sensitivity and magnanimity. Defeating every divisive force and strengthening the foundation of unity is the finest resolve for our time.

In conclusion, the significance of Republic Day does not end with its celebration; it is an unending journey. Much of the dream we envisaged in 1950 remains unfulfilled. Poverty, illiteracy, corruption, and social injustice still afflict our society. New challenges have emerged with time. In this era of globalisation, our democratic values face fresh trials. At such a juncture we must not despair; rather, we should clasp the ideals of our constitution even more firmly. Republic Day reminds us that the power to change the nation’s destiny lies in our own hands. Merely blaming the government or cursing the system while sitting idle will not do. Only when every citizen becomes aware, when intellectual circles speak truth fearlessly, and when the younger generation embraces reason and science will our republic truly fulfil its purpose. Come, on this day let us awaken conscience rather than emotion. Bearing the responsibility of protecting this great constitution and democracy bequeathed by our ancestors, let us march forward toward building a nobler, purer, and more humane society. This alone will be the true and authentic celebration of Republic Day.

(The author is the recipient of the ‘Yuba Lekhak Sanman - 2025’ from the Government of Assam.)