The Unfinished Business of Democratic Governance

Kaushik Nath

(kaushiknath2023@gmail.com)

Every year on June 30, the world observes the International Day of Parliamentarism, a date established by the United Nations to underscore the indispensable role that legislative bodies play in ensuring that governance remains transparent, accountable, and genuinely representative of the people it claims to serve. The date is not arbitrary. It commemorates the founding of the Inter-Parliamentary Union on June 30, 1889, an organisation that has spent well over a century working to strengthen democratic institutions across the globe and to foster dialogue between the legislators who inhabit them. But behind this particular date lies a story that stretches back far deeper into human history, one that reveals how old the impulse toward collective self-governance truly is and how persistent the struggle to make that impulse a living reality has always been.

Ancient Roots of a Modern Idea

The concept of an assembly in which representatives of the community gather to deliberate and decide on matters of common concern is not a European invention of the modern era. Archaeological and textual evidence suggests that citizens’ assemblies were convened in ancient Mesopotamia, the civilizational heartland that corresponds roughly to present-day Syria and Iraq, as far back as 2500 BCE. These gatherings were not parliaments in any formal modern sense, but they embodied the foundational democratic instinct: that decisions affecting a community ought to involve the participation of that community’s members rather than being imposed unilaterally by a single authority unchecked by any higher obligation.

It was in ancient Greece, however, that this instinct found its most formally developed early expression. Around 500 BCE, the Athenians established an institution known as the Ecclesia, or Assembly, which convened on the Pnyx, a hillside in the heart of Athens. The Ecclesia met approximately forty times each year, and attendance was open to male citizens who had completed their military training. Decisions were reached through a show of hands or through voting with stones and pieces of pottery, a tactile, physical act of democratic expression that stood in stark contrast to the passive spectatorship that characterises the relationship between citizens and their governments in far too many modern democracies. The Athenian model was imperfect in ways that must not be minimised. It excluded women, enslaved people, and those without citizenship from participation entirely. But within its limitations, it established a principle of enormous consequence: that legitimate authority flows from the consent of the governed, expressed through structured and regular participation.

The Roman Republic, founded around 509 BCE, elaborated on this principle through a more complex institutional architecture. Governance was vested in two elected Consuls who shared executive power and were obligated to act on the advice of the Senate, a council of three hundred members drawn from the wealthy and noble families of Roman society. Legislative power was distributed across various popular assemblies that represented both the patrician nobility and the common plebeian population. These assemblies did not originate legislation, but they voted on proposed laws and elected public officials, creating a system in which multiple social constituencies had at least a formal role in the exercise of governmental authority. The Roman model, like the Athenian, was far from democratic in any contemporary sense. Yet its conceptual legacy, the idea that governance requires institutional structures through which different elements of society can check, balance, and legitimise each other’s power, would prove extraordinarily durable.

The Long Journey

to Westminster

The path from ancient assemblies to recognisably modern parliamentary government wound through many centuries of feudal monarchy, religious authority, and aristocratic privilege before arriving at anything resembling the systems we know today. In Britain, where the parliamentary tradition that would eventually influence legislatures across the world took its most decisive shape, the seventeenth century was the crucible. The conflict between the Crown and Parliament, which culminated in revolution, regicide, the brief republican experiment of the Commonwealth, and ultimately the constitutional settlement of 1688, established once and for all that in Britain, Parliament rather than the monarch would be sovereign. The Bill of Rights of 1689 codified this settlement, placing formal legal limits on royal prerogative and affirming Parliament’s control over taxation and legislation.

It was in the late seventeenth century that Britain also witnessed the emergence of something entirely new in political life: organized political parties. The Whigs, who believed that Parliament should exercise greater power than the monarch and who stood for reform and gradual liberalisation, and the Tories, who upheld the authority of the Crown and the Church of England and resisted fundamental change, were not parties in the disciplined, programmatic sense of modern political organizations. They were loose coalitions of interest and ideology. But their emergence transformed parliamentary politics from a contest between individual patrons and their clients into something approaching a structured competition between rival visions of governance. Over the course of the nineteenth century, the Whigs evolved into the Liberal Party and subsequently into the Liberal Democrats. The Tories evolved into the Conservative Party, which remains one of Britain’s two dominant political forces. The template of competitive party politics operating within a parliamentary framework spread from Westminster to every corner of the world that Britain’s empire touched and beyond.

Parliaments Across the Globe

The Westminster model of parliamentary governance, characterised by a legislature that holds executive power accountable, an adversarial opposition whose function is to scrutinise and challenge the government of the day, and conventions that place collective responsibility at the heart of cabinet governance, became the foundational reference point for democratic institution-building across the world. Its adoption was neither uniform nor always voluntary, and it must be acknowledged honestly that for many nations, the Westminster system arrived wrapped in the mechanisms of colonial administration rather than as a free choice of self-governing peoples.

Canada, which achieved independence in 1867 after centuries of French and then British colonisation, retained the British monarch as its head of state, represented by a Governor-General whose role is largely ceremonial. It constructed a bicameral Parliament comprising a House of Commons whose members are directly elected by Canadians and a Senate whose members are appointed by the Prime Minister, a feature that has generated persistent debate about the democratic legitimacy of the upper chamber. France followed a different trajectory, one shaped by the revolutionary rupture of 1789. The National Assembly established in that year of upheaval embodied the French revolutionary principle that sovereignty resides in the nation rather than in a dynasty. The modern French Parliament, consisting of the National Assembly and the Senate, continues to operate within the constitutional framework of the Fifth Republic, in which a powerful elected President coexists with a legislature that retains significant independent authority.

India’s parliamentary democracy, which has been functioning since 1952, represents perhaps the most ambitious experiment in democratic self-governance in human history, not merely because of the scale of the electorate involved but because of the extraordinary diversity of language, religion, caste, and regional identity that its institutions must accommodate and represent. India’s bicameral Parliament consists of the Lok Sabha, to which members are directly elected by the people, and the Rajya Sabha, to which members are elected by the legislative assemblies of the states and union territories. This federal dimension of the Indian Parliament reflects the framers’ understanding that a nation of India’s complexity could only be held together democratically through institutional arrangements that give meaningful voice to its constituent parts.

New Zealand’s parliamentary evolution took a different turn in 1951 when it abolished its appointed Legislative Council entirely, choosing to govern through a unicameral Parliament rather than maintain a second chamber whose democratic credentials were, in the judgement of its citizens, insufficient to justify its continued existence. The United States charted yet another course from the outset, constructing in 1789 a system in which Congress, comprising the House of Representatives and the Senate, exercises legislative power entirely independently of the executive branch, which is headed by a separately elected President who neither sits in the legislature nor is accountable to it in the direct manner of a Prime Minister facing a parliamentary vote of confidence.

The Unfinished Promise

The Inter-Parliamentary Union, whose founding in 1889 gave rise to this observance, was built on the conviction that parliaments speaking to and with each other across national boundaries could serve as instruments of peace and mutual understanding in a world otherwise organized around state competition and periodic catastrophic conflict. That conviction has not lost its relevance. In a period of democratic recession, in which authoritarian tendencies are gaining ground even in countries with long parliamentary traditions, the work of defending and strengthening legislative institutions against executive overreach, corruption, and the erosion of their independence has become as urgent as it has ever been.

The history that leads from the hillside assembly on the Pnyx to the chamber of the Lok Sabha in New Delhi, from the Roman Senate to the Canadian House of Commons, is a history of imperfect institutions struggling, generation by generation, to more fully realize the principle that those who are governed by laws and policies ought to have a genuine role in making them. That principle remains incompletely realised almost everywhere it has been adopted, and in some places where it appeared to have taken firm root, it is being actively undermined. The International Day of Parliamentarism is an occasion not for self-congratulation about how far democratic governance has come but for honest reflection on how much further it still must go before the parliament and the people it purports to represent are truly one.