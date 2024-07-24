The video games: Good or bad?

Prof. (Dr.) Karuna Hazarika

(drkaruna97@gmail.com)

Today, the world is dominated by digital technology. One of the most widely used entertainment tools in the digital era is the video game. Practically people of all ages are involved in some way with this video game, which has gained popularity throughout the globe. In this game, all players are essentially invited to take part in the narrative and become fully engrossed in it. A unique form of enjoyment is found in video games. Video games have been available for sale for over thirty years, but one of their primary characteristics is that players must be fully focused and involved in the game in order to really enjoy it. It’s not like watching TV or movies in general; players have to interact with it at a higher level, both physically and emotionally, and then only get into the game. The new concept of the game is ‘esports’. Electronic sports, or esports for short, are videogame-based competitions. Esports frequently takes the form of coordinated, team-based, or individual multiplayer video game events, especially those involving professional players. It’s debatable whether to classify competitive video games as sports. Those who support esports contend that it’s a rapidly expanding “non-traditional sport” that calls for “careful planning, precise timing, and skillful execution.” Others disagree, claiming that sports require physical training and conditioning and instead viewing esports as mental sports. However, esports was considered a pilot event in the 2022 Commonwealth Games, with the prospect of it being a medal event at the 2026 Games, the Commonwealth Games Federation stated in February 2022. But the IOC is yet to decide the future of sports in the Olympic Games. Moreover, the Paris committee for the 2024 Summer Olympics held negotiations with the IOC and other esports organisations and concluded that it was too early to include esports as medal events in the Games. However, they did not exclude other esports-related events throughout the Games.

Around 3.32 billion people currently play video games worldwide, according to the most recent figures. In just eight years, that amount has increased by far over $1 billion. The estimated value of the video game market is $282 billion. Every year, the number of individuals who play video games grows. Among the entertainment industry’s fastest growing segments is the video gaming sector. By 2027, the industry is expected to reach an astounding $473.7 billion, according to BCC Research. The widespread appeal of gaming can be attributed to its heightened availability on multiple platforms, offering gamers a multitude of gaming experiences. Millions of people watch professional gamers compete in virtual arenas thanks to the growth of esports, which has further transformed gaming into a spectator sport. There is a massive market for video games. It appears that certain game genres are designed in a way that renders the player hopelessly engrossed in the experience and unable to let go. To become profitable in the industry is its primary goal. Examining this instance more closely reveals that their games have a feature that increases the likelihood of addiction, or, to put it another way, they are not that “entertaining and fun” at all. It’s a common belief that companies use psychologists or addiction specialists to help prolong players’ addiction to their products. They are doing their best to portray them as packed with “revolutionary” new features, and they have employed gaming mechanics developed from scientific studies on obsessive behaviour. As reported, the bestselling video games are Minecraft, Grand Theft Auto V, Tetris (EA), Wii Sports, and PUBG: Battleground. Contrary to popular belief, the majority of gamers are not kids or teenagers, as the survey indicates that the typical player is 33 years old. Contrary to popular belief, certain research has shown that gaming can really be quite good for mental health, despite its bad reputation. Again, several studies in the areas of addiction to video games and mental health have demonstrated that it has its limitations too.

Playing video games can be good for you, say a lot of psychologists and scientists, especially if the games foster higher-order and abstract thinking abilities. Playing video games changes the structure of the brain in the same way as learning to read a map or play the piano. Exercise is the key to strengthening any muscle. The game gives the brain a true workout by fusing neurotransmitter charge with concentration, which aids in the development of neural circuits. Mental skills like technology and problem-solving, spatial awareness, fine motor control, and sustaining genuine hand-eye coordination, as well as sound planning, resource management, and logistics, can all be developed through playing video games. In addition, it facilitates the optimal development of reading and math skills and also helps to take the lead in giving importance to cooperation and coordination among fellow players. The benefits of playing video games for socialisation, attention, multitasking, working memory, cognitive function, and emotional regulation are becoming more widely documented in research studies. Gaming has also been demonstrated to be beneficial to mental health. In addition to or instead of conventional therapy, video games may be a useful tool for easing the symptoms of anxiety and depression, according to the experts. Specifically, studies on depression have demonstrated that moderate use of games like Candy Crush, Angry Birds, and Limbo can elevate a player’s mood by lowering depressive symptoms and boosting motivation, joy, and flow states. When it comes to anxiety, playing games like Rayman, Mind Light, and Max and the Magic Maker in moderation can reduce anxiety to a great extent.

Children who played violent video games were shown to be more likely to act aggressively, such as punching or fighting, in 2018, following an analysis of 24 studies involving 17,000 children across four major nations, including the United States. The World Health Organization (WHO) classified video game addiction as a mental illness in June 2018 due to the detrimental impacts of the numerous studies that have demonstrated the connection between video game addiction and mental disorders. Video game addiction is not just a problem that affects kids; it may affect people from all socioeconomic backgrounds. Any substance or behaviour that triggers the release of dopamine and other neurotransmitters, among other pleasurable experiences, increases the risk of addiction. Playing video games is one kind of entertainment that has the potential to become pathologically dependent. When a player plays a video game and beats an opponent, advances to a new level, breaks a record time, wins money or prizes, or otherwise experiences happiness, their brain is stimulated during the game. Because of the dopamine rush, the player can eventually feel addicted to the video game right away. Three to four percent of gamers suffer from video game addiction, according to studies in this area.

A video game addiction is a pathological need to play video games frequently, even when doing so has detrimental effects on one’s personal or professional life. These effects can include poor performance at work or school, strained relationships, sleep deprivation, poor personal hygiene, and other similar outcomes. Internet gaming disorder, pathological gaming, excessive, problematic, binge, and gaming dependency are other terms for video game addiction. Additional indicators of video game addiction include putting video games ahead of important work, other commitments, and daily activities; lying or cheating to obtain a gaming console; hiding one’s gaming habits to avoid feeling bad about them or embarrassed; or avoiding family members’ intervention. The primary ones are excessive interest in video games, and when they are not available, they develop depression and anxiety as well. To keep up with the demands of the game, some people feel compelled to play lengthy video games. Some people turn to video games as a coping mechanism for difficult circumstances or depressing emotions. Overindulgence in gaming can have detrimental effects on relationships, learning, employment, sleep, stress, and other significant facets of life. Video game addiction has been linked to personality traits like emotion, anger, low self-efficacy, low self-esteem, attention issues, anxiety, and sadness, according to reports. Prolonged gaming sessions can lead to significant exhaustion, sleeplessness, tension, malnourishment or weight gain, and dehydration. As a result, game addiction can lead to a variety of additional health risks or dangerous situations for players.

Every individual is different, so every person’s gaming experiences and the effects gaming has on their mental health will be varied. According to a 2019 poll, about 80% of gamers said that playing video games makes them feel more at ease, mentally engaged, and stress-relieved. On the other hand, some gamers said that playing video games makes them feel more depressed, anxious, and stressed. Your present mental and emotional state, how frequently you play, how long you play, and why you play all influence how video games affect you. Regardless of how you feel about video games, it’s critical to put mental health first in all facets of life, including gaming. Thus, be mindful of your feelings before, during, and after engaging in video game play. It’s crucial to employ your own self-care techniques in addition to taking breaks from play, working out, going out, and spending time with loved ones. Even though gaming can be a fun pastime, playing too much of it can be harmful to your health. Examining the damage and the actions that can be taken to lessen it is crucial. Time management, in particular, is crucial in all aspects and has both benefits and drawbacks.

Most of the bad consequences linked to gaming can be mitigated, if not entirely avoided, by cutting back on screen time, exercising, and socialising with people in person instead of simply online. To stop any bad effects in this way, education is essential. The gamer must understand how to safeguard their waist, emotional state, sleep patterns, and ocular, finger, hand, and elbow structures. It’s critical to take a break, stretch, maintain a good diet, and unwind before things worsen. In addition, players need to know the fundamentals of icing injuries to their fingers, wrists, or elbows. Players can use the 20-20-20 rule, which can focus on anything 20 feet away for 20 seconds every 20 minutes, to help their eyes and get rid of the usual eye discomfort.

Digital addiction comes in various forms and is not limited to video game play. Addictions can be to TV, YouTube, Facebook, mobile devices, etc. You can’t forbid children from playing video games, especially if they are younger, but you can impose some guidelines that may be of some assistance. The games might also be seen as a reward for them. If they finish their work, you can reward them with one hour of playtime. It is crucial to ensure that your child is engaging in outdoor games as well. Learning and developing new abilities is crucial for your child’s overall personality development. A healthy balance must be struck between children’s development or work and play. Adults must take care of themselves, comprehend every detail of this game thoroughly, and recognise the significance of other requirements in life because it is obviously difficult to retain them under duress.