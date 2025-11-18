The voice that becomes heartbeat

Neelim Akash Kashyap (neelimassam@gmail.com)

I don’t just sing; I live through my songs–Zubeen Garg

In the history of music, there are voices that come and go, and then there are voices that become time less companions of life itself. For Assam and the wider world of Indian music, Zubeen Garg was not just a singer—he was an emotion, a heartbeat, and also a guiding light who gave us a reason to hum, cry, and celebrate. His journey was not only about melodies but also about resilience, passion, and an unshakable love for art and people. Today, as we remember him with moist eyes, we also celebrate the extraordinary legacy of a man who was larger than life.

Born in 1972 in Tura in Meghalaya and raised in several parts of his native land, Assam, Zubeen Garg grew up in a home where music was as natural as breathing. Destiny itself had already chosen his path. From his early years, he trained in tabla, guitar, and many other instruments, proving that music flowed through his veins. His story was not just about talent—it was about courage. The untimely death of his younger sister Jonki shook him deeply. Yet, instead of breaking down, he transformed his grief into art. Every note he sang carried the weight of longing, love, and dreams unfulfilled.

In the year 1992, Zubeen Garg’s Assamese album ‘Anamika’ became an anthem of youth, a soundtrack of love and loss. Songs like ‘Paakhi Paakhi Ei Mon,’ ‘Mayabini Raatir Bukut,’ ‘Maya Maatho Maya,’ ‘Preetir Xubaase,’ ‘Phool Fulok Rowdore Phool,’ ‘Monole Ubhoti Aahe Lorali,’ ‘Mugdha Hiya Mor,’ ‘Bukute Gupute,’ ‘Roi Roi Binale,’ ‘Endhar Hobo Nowaro,’ ‘Hahile Tumi,’ ‘Din Jwole Rati Jwole,’ ‘Maa,’ ‘Popiya Tora,’ etc. turned him into a household name. People did not just listen to Zubeen—they felt him. We know the voice of Zubeen Garg touches millions of hearts and will touch forever. Because his music was not just sound—it was his soul speaking. His magic extended far beyond Assam when he stormed Bollywood with ‘Ya Ali’ from the movie ‘Gangster,’ released in 2006. The song turned into a nationwide sensation, proving that a boy from Assam could touch hearts across the globe.

What made Zubeen Garg truly extraordinary was his versatility. He sang in Assamese, Hindi, Bengali, Nepali, Tamil, Telugu, and many other languages, embodying the cultural unity of India. He was not just a playback singer—Zubeen Garg was a composer, lyricist, actor, and director. With a minimum number of 40,000 songs, he painted life in every shade: the dreamer in his romantic ballads, the rebel in his protest songs, and the philosopher in his soulful verses. His concerts became festivals of joy and togetherness. For the people of Assam, attending a Zubeen show was not entertainment—it was like a worship of music, and also like a worship of the artiste. Zubeen Garg gave Assamese music a global identity. He proved that art from the Northeast could stand proudly on the world stage. For young musicians, he remains a torchbearer of courage and creativity. His songs taught us the meaning of love, gave lovers a language for their emotions, and also healed broken souls with melody and... His legacy will inspire countless dreamers who dare to follow their passion.

More than a musician, Zubeen Garg was a truth-teller, a fearless soul who spoke openly about politics, social justice, and the struggles of common people. He loved life in its brightest colors. Friends recall him as the one who could make a room burst with laughter, then retreat quietly into deep reflection. That fragile yet strong spirit made his music relatable—it was human, vulnerable, and powerful.

Zubeen Garg came into this world as a gifted child, lived as an artiste who belonged to everyone, and departed as a legend whose echoes will never fade. He once said, “I don’t just sing; I live through my songs.” Now, we finally understand what he meant. His music was not mere entertainment—it was life itself.

Zubeen Garg was not merely a popular singer; he was the ‘Janakantha’—the true ‘Voice of the People.’ Just as Bhupen Hazarika was revered as ‘Sudhakantha,’ in the same way, Zubeen Garg will be remembered eternally as the ‘Janakantha,’ enshrined forever in the hearts of Assamese society through his music and his legacy.

The sudden departure of Zubeen Garg has left a void that no words can fill. Assam feels as if a part of its soul has been torn away. Across homes and streets, his songs now play as silent prayers, as tears mixed with memories. His death is a cruel reminder that even legends are mortal, but only physically. His voice ensures that he will never truly die. Each time we sing ‘Ya Ali,’ each time ‘Mayabini’ drifts on the breeze, each time we sing his several songs—and thus, Zubeen Garg will be alive in our hearts forever. Zubeen Garg have left the life; but his melody songs will never end. He will always remain the eternal voice of Assam, the eternal soul of India, and the eternal heartbeat of everyone who loved him.