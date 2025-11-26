The weight of books, the weight of life & preserving a classical language

A book can be a blooming garden that soothes the mind, a grove of trees that shelters us from harsh heat, a pleasant gathering, a companion on long journeys, a wise adviser, a friend in trouble and much more – Harsha Mohan Sarma

Many people consider read-ing books to be a tiresome job. For those who find read-ing boring, living life also becomes equally burdensome for them. But as the famous French poet Charles Baudelaire said, “A book is a garden, an orchard, a storehouse, a party, a company by the way, a counsellor, a multitude of counsellors.” That means a book can be a blooming garden that soothes the mind, a grove of trees that shelters us from harsh heat, a pleasant gathering, a companion on long journeys, a wise adviser, a friend in trouble and much more.

Today’s good reader is tomorrow’s good citizen. It is even said that book readers tend to live longer than non-readers, for their minds remain active and problems become easier to comprehend. To keep mental stress under control, regular reading is essential. Nowadays, many struggle to get good sleep — in such cases, reading can work like a sleeping tablet. Reading enriches intellect as well as social skills, helps one empathise with human suffering and, above all, teaches us to become rational. It encourages analytical thinking instead of blindly accepting everything.

The government school teachers, as per policy, are assigned for mentoring against each student. So, they visit every student’s home — documenting their family’s educational, cultural, and economic background. They often need two to three visits because many parents are not found at home, as most of them are daily wage earners. Rarely do they find government employees, and only a very small number are slightly better off, but still not well-to-do.

From conversations, they understand that the majority of parents are uneducated, some even illiterate, and very few are properly educated. Highly educated parents are like a few chillies in a bunch of vegetables, meaning extremely rare. Most of them once considered going to school a nuisance. They looked upon books as a burden, not realising that education improves quality of life. And today, they are bearing the consequences. Their lives appear extremely hard — the picture of a difficult struggle flashes before their eyes. Because they could not carry the burden of books once, today they are unable to carry the burden of life.

There is criticism that the present generation reads less. Many prefer reading on the internet instead of printed books. Since the arrival of smartphones, the number of “net readers” has grown up, and the world’s greatest classics now rest inside their pockets. Yet doubts arise — are they actually reading the classics, or are they consumed by harmful, distracting content? Many young people misuse the internet and get derailed. Conversely, some truly have developed a habit of online reading. But some people compare e-reading with reading printed books — like cooking rice with gas vs. firewood. The food remains the same, but the taste differs.

Can the habit of reading make a person wealthy? The answer is yes — if not financially, it definitely enriches life mentally. Some might say Lakshmi (wealth) may or may not enter a home blessed by Saraswati (knowledge), but Lakshmi is bound to arrive where Saraswati has already taken her seat.

Just as money and material comfort are necessary for a pleasant life, good books are essential to enrich the human mind. To know about our ancestors’ struggles and to understand the history of our nation and community, we must read factual books. To know truth in its pure form and to develop scientific reasoning, we must read scientific literature. To preserve morality and shape exemplary character, spiritual and philosophical books are essential.

It is likely because most parents never had this reading habit or lacked the opportunity; their children, too, consider books boring — leading to lives filled with boredom, frustration, and the danger of going astray.

We are happy that the Central Government has recognised Assamese as a classical language. But it raises a serious question — will this recognition alone increase usage? Will it ensure development? While it will definitely expand research opportunities and create reserved positions in central universities, it is uncertain how many students and teachers will actively contribute to the language’s growth.

A language cannot survive only through high literature. Sanskrit is the best example — despite its vast classical heritage, it has become a dead language today. A language lives through the everyday speech of common people. Sadly, the number of Assamese people who embrace and actively use their own language is rapidly declining. Without Assamese-medium schools, how will future generations learn Assamese? Government policies have created an atmosphere in schools that weakens the language. A huge section of the middle class has already abandoned Assamese at home. Circulation of Assamese newspapers and magazines is shrinking. In government and private offices too, Assamese is rarely used — even the recent Language Festival Week official circular was written in English, which drew strong criticism. In such a situation, preserving the language requires a continuous people’s movement — not on the streets, but a movement of intellect. Its arena must be classrooms, public life, gatherings, institutions, festivals, and above all — the heart of every Assamese. When Assamese is practised deeply in all spheres, the misconception that Assamese lacks books of global standards will disappear. Everyone will feel encouraged to learn Assamese. When Assamese literature flourishes at all levels, the craze for English-medium schools will naturally decline. The classical status of Assamese brings us joy, but much responsibility remains. Only when we truly master our own language can we easily acquire knowledge through it. “Knowledge of languages is the doorway to wisdom.” - Roger Bacon.

(The author can be reached at harshasarma183@gmail.com.)