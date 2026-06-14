Threat from Jamaat

Jamaat-e-Islami, an anti-India fundamentalist group operating from Bangladesh, has planned to stage major protests along the India-Bangladesh border from Monday onwards over India’s alleged move to push back Bangladeshi nationals who have illegally entered the country and have been identified. Jamaat-e-Islami was started in 1941 in undivided India by Syed Abul Ala Maududi, and its main goal has been to create an Islamic society and government based on Islamic law, which would include the area that is now Bangladesh and some parts of eastern and northeastern India that have seen significant changes in their population over the years. It is pertinent to keep in mind that the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and its historical offshoots maintain a deeply entrenched anti-India stance, characterised by geopolitical friction, cross-border disputes, and conflicting regional ideologies. It is worth recalling that the Jamaat opposed the creation of Bangladesh as a language-driven country rather than as part of Islamic Pakistan. Every time political stability returns to Bangladesh, the Jamaat-e-Islami gets into action to work overtime to disturb peace and development efforts. In this process, it projects India as its enemy and fuels an anti-India rhetoric, which is intended to remove Bangladesh’s secular foundations and sever the country’s historical, cultural, trade, and economic ties with New Delhi. The Jamaat-e-Islami of Bangladesh, however, is not the only group in that country that has been continuously fomenting anti-India sentiments. There are in fact several anti-India factions active in Bangladesh, including the National Citizen Party (NCP). While these groups are opposed to India extending socio-economic support and various bilateral cooperation activities, a section of Bangladeshi intellectuals with narrow political interests also tacitly supports them. With both West Bengal and Assam now having strong BJP governments, the two states have geared up efforts to identify and deport Bangladeshi infiltrators by pushing them back to their country. Jamaat-led coalitions in Bangladesh, while accusing Indian security forces of border shootings and illegal “push-ins,” have also been organizing mass protests in border districts and urging supporters to form “human shields” against alleged unauthorized entries. This situation is dangerous.