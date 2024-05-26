Through a mental health professional’s lens

Dr. Rijusmita Sarma

Just like in many other professions, being a mental health professional comes with the opportunity to experience interac tions with numerous strangers almost every day. These conversations can at times be immensely enriching, nurturing us with life-enhancing learning. But sometimes they may be extremely challenging and stress-provoking.

Out of the many encounters that I have had as a mental health professional, I would like to share one experience I had at the beginning of this month. One morning, I switched on my phone and saw a WhatsApp message dated the previous night past 10.30 p.m. By then, I had winded up for the day and switched my phone off, so I got the message the next morning. The message was from an unknown number (not a client already registered with me). He wanted to know about counselling sessions and also revealed that he had suicidal thoughts. I was concerned and immediately called the person, thinking time shouldn’t be wasted on texting. I couldn’t connect to the number, and I kept trying multiple times, but those proved to be futile efforts. His phone was switched off, and WhatsApp calls were not received. But after some time, he called back, and on asking, he didn’t reveal much but only insisted on taking a video tele-counselling session. I do not take video tele-counselling sessions and am also not a clinical psychologist, so I couldn’t keep up with the person’s request (as it was not approved by protocols). I tried to assure him that help was available, but I also explained the importance of him seeking help from a psychiatrist immediately. Also, as it might be difficult for him to again search for help, I told him that I could assist him with a psychiatrist’s number if he wanted that, or he could visit the nearest hospital or call 104. Having suicidal thoughts or incidents of attempts is considered a medical emergency and needs prompt medical assistance. I tried to talk to his family, but he said he was alone in the institution hostel where he studies. So I tried to convince him to let me talk to a friend, the hostel warden, or any adult around him. But he was not willing to do any of these. When I tried to convince him further, he told me to give him five minutes. I agreed, but having the urgency of the situation in mind and not at all intending to lose track of him, I took the phone after a minute to call him to see a message revealing that the person had decided to commit suicide, and this was the final message. I tried calling him, but his phone was still switched off, and WhatsApp calls went unanswered. I tried calling the institution he said he was from but failed to connect. I then immediately dialled 100 and briefed the situation to the officer on duty. He helped me connect with the office in charge of the police station nearest to the institution concerned. And I must say something about the prompt response from Assam Police and the 100 team. They not only connected me to the official concerned but also gave me a follow-up call in case I needed additional help. The officer in charge also tried to immediately connect with the administration of the institution and conducted search operations in all the hostels of the institution. The registrar, assistant registrar, and their team also provided overwhelming support in locating the person. They tried their best and said that they were truly concerned about student safety. Their actions verified their words. However, after hours of search operations, no identity with the same name and number could be traced from the institution’s records or campus. Finally, the number was kept under surveillance by the Assam Police, as that was all we could do. I pray for his safety and well-being. This experience triggered thoughts about the wide range of calls received by mental health professionals.

I decided to talk to a person who had the experience of working as a psychologist at a mental health helpline. He revealed that there were definitely many distress calls where people genuinely asked for help and gave the professional the time and space to do so. But he also shared that a huge number of calls were also either fake or inappropriate. Female colleagues of his would often get calls asking for sexual favours. Some people would call multiple times using different names to discuss things not related to mental health concerns. They would also get calls where people verbally abused not only the professionals but also their families. Some people would ask for favours and personal details, sharing which are beyond professional limitations. He had made a special mention of a person who threatened to kill himself if personal details were not shared by the psychologist. Some calls were made just for fun, and it is reported that someone even asked if a pizza could be delivered to him.

Such calls enormously increase the workload of mental health professionals. This could lead to burnout and deplete their ability to deal with another person who genuinely needs help. There could be various reasons why a person would choose to make such calls to a mental health professional. Many might call out of curiosity or to relieve themselves of boredom. In situations where a person is not in need of a mental health professional’s assistance, it would be advisable to refrain from making random calls. And for people who choose to seek help, we are always available. And your cooperation can help us reach you sooner and better. I can imagine that at times it can be difficult to hold on and be hopeful. But help can surely be provided, and your cooperation in the process plays a vital role. A multidisciplinary team, including health professionals, police, administration, and members of a community or institution, is ready and willing to assist any person in need. Seeking help is usually the first step towards recovery. Together, we can find a way towards light.