The arrival of large quantities of fresh and seasonal vegetables to markets in Guwahati and elsewhere in the state also brings concerns over residues of prohibited pesticides, as an effective monitoring and testing system is yet to be put in place. The Gauhati High Court directed the Food and Civil Supplies Department to file an affidavit regarding the procurement of advanced machines needed for testing agricultural products, including vegetables, for prohibited pesticides, raising hopes for stronger regulatory oversight. The judicial intervention is expected to expedite the establishment of a robust testing mechanism across the state. A recent report from the Estimates Committee of the Parliament states that the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) is “highly concerned about the excessive pesticide use in agricultural commodities” and “is committed to promoting safe and sustainable pest management practices through various plant protection programmes/initiatives. “ Strict adherence to safe pest management practices recommended by ICAR during farming is critical to guarantee the arrival of vegetables and other agricultural products in the markets. The reports of farmers using prohibited and excessive pesticides in farming call for testing the farm produce for the presence of unsafe pesticide residues before it is sold to consumers. Information provided by the central government to the parliamentary panel highlights that the All India Network Project on Pesticide Residues and Contaminants (AINP-PR&C) of ICAR, which is monitoring and managing pesticide residues and other contaminants across the food chain, serves as a scientific backbone for national efforts on pesticide residue surveillance and food safety. “The Monitoring of Pesticide Residues at the National Level (MPRNL)” which is a flagship programme of the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (DA&FW), Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India, also monitors and assesses the levels of pesticide residues in agricultural commodities and the environment to ensure food safety, consumer health protection, and promotion of Good Agricultural Practices (GAP). Based on the monitoring reports of the Monitoring of Pesticide Residues at the National Level (MPRNL) project, the DA&FW has directed the state agriculture departments to constitute state-level pesticide residue monitoring committees under the chairmanship of the Additional Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary of the State Agriculture Department for the preparation of action plans for effective implementation of GAP among all stakeholders to reduce/avoid pesticide residue issues in various agricultural commodities. The detection of pesticide residues in agricultural produce in a market indicates that these directives and programmes have not been effectively implemented and that projects aimed at monitoring and managing pesticide residues have failed to achieve their intended outcomes. The government also informed the parliamentary committee that the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, through its Central Integrated Pest Management Centres (CIPMCs), Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), and State Agriculture Department, raises awareness among the farming community by offering various training programmes, including Farmers Field Schools (FFS), two-day and five-day HRD programmes, and 30-day Season Long Training Programmes (SLTP). These initiatives educate and train farmers, state agriculture extension functionaries, and pesticide dealers on the safe, judicious, and need-based use of pesticides, while also promoting the use of bio-pesticides to manage crop pests. Statistics from these awareness and training programmes show that the vast majority of farmers in the state have yet to be reached by such initiatives. As the central government regulates the manufacture, sale and use of pesticides in the country through comprehensive legislation known as the Insecticides Act, 1968, and Insecticides Rules, 1971, pesticides are allowed for use in the country only after ensuring the efficacy and safety of the pesticides to prevent risk to human beings or animals or the environment. The awareness and training of farmers play the most crucial role in pesticides management. The government insists that registered pesticides, when used according to the label and accompanying leaflets, do not harm human beings, animals, the environment, or living organisms other than pests, because the prescribed details regarding doses, crops, precautionary measures, and antidotes are based on laboratory studies and evaluations of safety and efficacy from field trials conducted at State Agricultural Universities and ICAR institutes. Strengthening vigilance on manufacturers’ premises and the storage and sale points of dealers and retailers is essential to curb the sale of spurious and prohibited pesticides. Approved, authentic, and quality pesticides must be available in the market near farm fields at affordable prices. Farmland at affordable prices is crucial to preventing the use of spurious and prohibited pesticides in farming. Procurement of advancement testing equipment alone will not curb prohibited pesticide use without robust human surveillance and strong regulatory oversight. Deterrent action against violators is essential to make the enforcement credible and effective. The effective monitoring of pesticide residues in farm produce in Assam requires close coordination between the Agriculture Department and the Food Safety Department.