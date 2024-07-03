Time to bid farewell to plastic bags: Embracing a sustainable future

Dr. Mohini Mohan Borah

(Head of the Department of Zoology, Chaiduar College, Gohpur)

Plastic bags, once prized for their vibrant designs, affordability, and convenience, have become an environmental nightmare. Their widespread use and poor disposal methods have led to severe pollution and ecological damage. As these non-biodegradable items pile up, they create significant global challenges, pushing us to urgently seek sustainable alternatives and better waste management solutions.

The once-ubiquitous plastic carry bags are now wreaking havoc on oceans, wildlife, and urban infrastructure. In cities around the world, poor waste management and urban planning have led to clogged drains, attracting disease-carrying pests, and posing serious health risks to local communities. The expansion of healthcare facilities and the unregulated disposal of medical plastics further compound these issues, risking severe ecological damage. Cultural practices, like using plastic bags for religious offerings or everyday shopping, add to the growing environmental hazards we face.

To address these complex issues, we need comprehensive strategies that emphasize sustainable development and responsible waste management. Plastic bags, which decompose slowly, endanger marine life and contribute to artificial flooding by blocking drainage systems. International Plastic Bag Free Day, observed annually on July 3, highlights the fight against plastic pollution, encourages recycling and composting, and promotes sustainable practices worldwide.

Cities like San Francisco and Vancouver have banned single-use plastics, while countries like Rwanda and Kenya have enacted strict regulations to curb plastic usage. This year’s Plastic Free Day featured educational workshops and beach clean-ups aimed at raising awareness and encouraging actionable change. Social media played a vital role in spreading the message through hash tags like “Plastic Free Day and Break Free from Plastic.”

Innovation is crucial in this sustainability movement. Scientists and entrepreneurs are developing biodegradable alternatives from plants and fungi, and advancements in recycling technologies are making plastic waste repurposing more efficient. However, a plastic-free future depends not just on technology but also on changing consumer behaviour. Individuals are encouraged to use reusable bags and containers, avoid overly packaged products, and support eco-friendly businesses. These actions, though seemingly small, collectively make a significant impact on reducing plastic pollution and protecting our planet for future generations.

The decline in plastic bag usage reflects a growing awareness and commitment to eco-friendly practices. As more people and governments take steps towards sustainability, the vision of a cleaner, healthier planet becomes more attainable. By advocating for sustainable choices and participating in global initiatives like International Plastic Free Day, we can all contribute to a brighter, plastic-free future.