Tipra Motha Triumphs

Tipra Motha’s second consecutive triumph in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) has attracted nationwide attention. Tipra Motha won 24 of the 28 seats and achieved more than a two-thirds majority in the Council. The BJP, which heads a three-party coalition in Tripura, got only 4 seats. Tipra Motha is an ally of the BJP, along with the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) in the state assembly. The CPI(M), which once dominated the state, and the Congress, which too had enjoyed power in Tripura for several years, failed to win even a single seat. The Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) also received no seats in the election. The Council election results highlight a dramatic shift from the 2021 TTAADC elections, where the Tipra Motha-led alliance, which included the BJP at that time, secured 18 seats; Tipra Motha had previously won 16 seats on its own, while the BJP won 9 seats, along with an independent candidate. The Left Front also failed to secure any seats in 2021. That Tipra Motha has won 24 seats this time is indicative of the fact that it has consolidated and expanded its support base quite significantly. In sharp contrast, the BJP has seen a significant decline in its tally, while the other parties – CPI(M), INC, and IPTF – have completely vanished from the council. Observers of Tripura politics have suggested that this election represents a significant shift in Tripura’s hill politics, with Tipra Motha clearly emerging as the dominant force, while traditional parties such as CPI(M), Congress, and IPFT are fading away in the tribal council. The TTAADC election result also indicates that there has been a clear shift in the sentiment of the voters towards regional leadership and Indigenous identity-based politics. Simultaneously, the trust of the tribal people has also risen, like never before, under the charismatic leadership of Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma. With this resounding victory, as Tipra Motha is now all prepared to form the new council, what will be worth keeping an eye on is the manner in which it is able to fulfil the expectations of the public in general and the tribal communities in particular. It is important to note that the tribal communities, which once held over a 70 percent majority in Tripura’s overall demography, were suddenly reduced to about 30-35 percent due to massive immigration from erstwhile East Bengal following the creation of East Pakistan and then Bangladesh.