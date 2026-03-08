To co-exist, not compete: Rediscovering the true meaning of Women’s Day

Mita Nath Bora

Every year on International Women’s Day, countries across the world celebrate the achievements of women and raise discussions around women’s rights and equality. Yet the meaning of this day varies greatly depending on the historical and civilizational context of different societies.

In many parts of the Western world, Women’s Day is a reminder of long struggles. It is a day when women come together to demand equality, recognition, and rights that were historically denied to them. It is a day of assertion—a day of protest and a day of claiming space in societies where women had to fight hard for education, voting rights, employment, and freedom.

But Bharat approaches this day from a very different civilizational perspective.

India has always believed that men and women are not meant to compete with each other. They are not adversaries in a struggle for power. Instead, they are complementary forces created by nature to coexist, cooperate, and build life together. The essence of Women’s Day in Bharat lies not in conflict between genders, but in harmony between them.

The Philosophy of

Complementarity

Nature itself has created the masculine and feminine energies to work together. Life itself emerges from their union. Families are built through their cooperation. Society progresses through their shared efforts.

Indian philosophy has always taught that the masculine and feminine energies are not rivals. They are two halves of a greater whole. Every human being has strengths and weaknesses. No individual is perfect. Instead of turning these differences into sources of competition or conflict, Indian thought encourages partnership. If a man has certain weaknesses, a woman’s strengths can help balance them. If a woman has vulnerabilities, a man’s strengths can provide support. Through this mutual support, both can grow and move forward together. This philosophy is beautifully symbolized in the ancient spiritual concept of Shiva and Shakti. Shiva represents consciousness and stability, while Shakti represents energy and creation. Without Shakti, Shiva remains inactive; without Shiva, Shakti lacks direction. Each is incomplete without the other. Together they represent the eternal balance that sustains the universe.

Women as Shakti in Indian Civilization

Carrying this philosophy, Bharat has always viewed women as embodiments of divine power—Shakti. In Indian culture, women were not merely respected; they were revered. The feminine principle was worshipped as the source of strength, wisdom, and prosperity. Goddesses such as Durga, Saraswati, and Lakshmi symbolize power, knowledge, and abundance. These were not just symbolic representations. They reflected the real role that women played in ancient Indian society.

Women were scholars, philosophers, scientists, writers, educators, and spiritual leaders. The ancient text Rigveda mentions women sages such as Gargi Vachaknavi and Maitreyi, who participated in deep philosophical discussions about the nature of existence and the universe. These women debated with some of the greatest scholars of their time. They were intellectual pioneers centuries before modern universities existed. Such examples show that women in Bharat were never confined to silence or invisibility. They were active participants in shaping knowledge, culture, and society.

The story of Sita reflects another important dimension of respect for women in ancient India. During her swayamvar, princes and kings from across the land gathered seeking her hand in marriage. But the ultimate decision was hers. She had the authority to choose the person who would become her life partner. This tradition reflected a powerful truth—women had the right to decide their future. In many ways, this stands in stark contrast to modern situations where women are sometimes placed in circumstances where they are evaluated, judged, and either accepted or rejected. Ancient Bharat recognized the dignity and autonomy of women in ways that many modern societies are still striving to achieve.

How did we reach the present situation? If women once enjoyed such respect and freedom in our civilization, a natural question arises: what changed? How did society evolve to a point where daughters are sometimes seen as burdens? How did practices such as dowry emerge, forcing families to pay enormous amounts simply to marry their daughters? How did we reach a stage where, in some tragic cases, girls are denied the right to be born through practices such as female foeticide? These are questions that demand honest introspection.

The truth is that the original values of Bharat never demeaned women. Over centuries, due to social distortions, external influences, economic pressures, and colonial disruptions, many of these values were weakened or forgotten. Understanding this historical shift is essential if we are to restore the dignity that once defined our civilization.

Why the West celebrates

Women’s Day differently

The Western world celebrates International Women’s Day largely as a movement to assert rights that women historically lacked. In many interpretations of Christianity, the origin of woman is linked to the story of Eve, who is believed to have been created from Adam’s rib. Over centuries, this interpretation contributed to theological ideas that placed women in a secondary position in many societies. Similarly, in several societies influenced by Islam, women have historically faced restrictions in certain regions regarding education, mobility, employment, and personal freedom. In many parts of the world, women had to struggle for fundamental rights such as voting, property ownership, and access to education. For these societies, International Women’s Day became a powerful platform for women to raise their voices, unite, and demand equality.

The Indian context

India’s historical experience has been different. Here, women were not fighting to prove their worth—they were already recognized as sources of wisdom, strength, and guidance. The mother was revered as divine. The concept of “Matr Devo Bhava” placed the mother at the highest pedestal of respect in society.

However, the western form of celebrating Women’s Day entered India largely in the last century. While the celebration is meaningful today, it is important to remember that the spirit of respecting women has always been deeply rooted in Indian civilization.

The revered spiritual leader Swami Vivekananda once said, “A nation which does not respect women cannot rise.” These words remain profoundly relevant today. The progress of a nation is inseparable from the dignity and empowerment of its women. When women flourish, societies flourish. When women are suppressed, civilisations decline. Today the world is witnessing rising tensions and conflicts—from the war between Russia and Ukraine to geopolitical confrontations involving Iran and the United States. Amidst this turbulence, India continues to remain largely peaceful and stable. One of the reasons for this stability lies in the cultural values that emphasize harmony, respect, and the balanced partnership between men and women.

On this Women’s Day, the message for Bharat is not merely about adopting global narratives. It is about rediscovering our own civilizational wisdom. The legacy of Gargi, Maitreyi, Sita, and countless women in Indian history reminds us that women have always been central to the strength of our society. Our responsibility today is to ensure that every girl in India receives education, dignity, opportunity, and respect.

Moving forward together, men and women are not meant to stand against each other. They are meant to stand beside each other. When they combine their strengths and support each other’s weaknesses, they create families that nurture, societies that flourish, and nations that prosper. This is the timeless message of Bharat. And that is the true spirit of Women’s Day—not conflict between genders, but coexistence in strength.