To love, PAWS and Oreo

Swaswati Borkataki

(borkatakiswaswati@gmail.com)

They say it is extremely difficult to write about something that is close to one’s heart. Perhaps that is why I have typed this manuscript, edited, deleted, and typed it again countless number of times. But then, it was important to let it out—to pour it all out. A part of me died on September 12, 2024, the part called Oreo, and with him, they buried a large chunk of my love, longing, and repentance—repentance for not having been able to be with him in the last moments of his life and not feed him his last meal, or maybe clean his water bowl for the last time, caress his forehead, and so much more.

Oreo had found me some two years back when I was going through one of my worst bouts of depression. In that dark, dingy hostel room, he was a constant companion, especially during those brutal December nights when the fog and the ghastly cold winds threatened to rob me of the last traces of sunlight and life. He would sometimes hop onto my bed and sleep on my blanket, right in front of the blower. His presence was a reassurance that I was not alone, even during those horrendous nights when panic throttled me. Oreo never left my side. But I did. I left for home and returned after three whole months. When I came back, he followed me to my room. March, they say, is the most beautiful month to be on the JNU campus, as it marks the onset of spring, marked by vibrant hues of bougainvillaea, bringing in respite from the frost biting cold, not just for humans, but for the animals too. But the weather remained pleasant only for two months, till May set in, bringing with it a saga of scorching, blistering heat. I left before June and left food for Oreo and the other cats in the hostel with an inmate.

I came back in September and could not find Oreo for a whole week. I visited all of his probable hanging out spots but could not find him anywhere. It was on a late-night walk that I stopped by the parking lot of the School of Social Sciences III (for anyone who has been to JNU, you can probably picture the exact spot I am talking about), and I saw a dog lying there. He seemed to be in excruciating pain. It was late at night, and I could not find anyone, so I tried reaching out to the campus WhatsApp groups. I posted a picture of the dog. Meanwhile, I tried contacting NGOs working for animals, but no one was willing to come see the dog at that hour. I left the spot after trying to feed the dog some water after about two hours, wishing that I would be able to get some help by morning if he survived. It was sometime around 3 that someone responded, suggesting a contact. He said there was an organization called PAWS (People for Animals, Wilderness, and Sustainability) and sent me a contact. I immediately reached out, and even at that hour, the person responded. They assured me that they would do something about the dog and that I could sleep now.

The next morning, I was relieved to find a text saying that the dog was fine and had been given the necessary treatment. I could not thank him enough. He also asked me if I could be added to the PAWS official WhatsApp group, to which I said yes. It was in the group that I learnt that Oreo had been in a terrible fight with other cats and was battling for life, and he was now being taken care of by PAWS. While I was relieved to find him, I could not look at his pictures—my ever-so-cheerful baby was in tremendous pain. I asked if I could go see him, and they said if I could also help out in his vet visits. I willingly agreed.

In the course of the next few months, Oreo started to heal and recover. I would cat-sit him and spend hours with him. But slowly his kidneys started to fail. He was on drips and medication. He started losing weight. But he never gave up on life. Meanwhile, I started working closely with PAWS and also volunteered on certain occasions, though my PhD commitments refrained me from doing much. But I have come across a few wonderful people who have put in tremendous efforts to make the world a better and safer place for these furry babies. Over the past few years, PAWS has officially and unofficially rescued and given new lives to countless dogs, cats, jackals, neelgais, peacocks, pigeons, and many more. But their efforts need more resources, better funding, and greater participation.

Oreo passed away on the 12th of September, but his memory lives on. We need more people and organisations like PAWS so as to make this planet safer for babies like Oreo and thus contribute to building a sustainable world.