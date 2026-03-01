Toll plaza headache

Toll plazas on national highways have remained a major issue of contention for several years, with overcharging and lack of uniform rates remaining the two most important issues. As reported by this newspaper last Friday, 2,415 complaints were filed with the NHAI in Assam over toll fee issues, misbehaviour by staff and other disputes. There is a lack of a uniform toll policy. Many allegations claim that charges are calculated based on fixed, often arbitrary, distance slabs (typically 60 km) under the National Highways Fee Rules, 2008, instead of the exact distance travelled. This has led to high costs for short trips, inconsistency in rates, and user discontent. Under the present system, motorists often pay the same rate regardless of whether they travel 5 km or 59 km within a defined stretch. There is no centralised structure, and toll rates are dictated by various concession agreements and road types, causing drastic variations in price between different stretches. Frequent toll plazas, often within short distances, cause financial strain on commuters, apart from logistical delays. Thus, people across India are angry with toll plaza rates due to the high financial burden of annual hikes, coupled with the perception of paying multiple taxes (road tax, GST, fuel tax) for roads that are sometimes in poor condition. Key issues include long wait times, lack of transparency in spending, and mandatory high charges on newly developed motorways. What is also a matter of concern is that toll rates on national highways are increasing annually, often exceeding inflation rates, making regular travel and freight transport significantly more expensive. Motorists also complain that since they already pay high taxes on fuel and pay road tax at the time of vehicle purchase, there is no reason why a toll should be collected again. There is also the issue of what facilities people get after they pay high tolls for roads when there is a lack of highway maintenance, no proper lighting or amenities. The biggest problem is the time wasted in toll gates because of inefficient and ill-mannered staff and poor network. Despite FASTag implementation, long queues persist, violating the principle that vehicles should not wait for more than 5 minutes.