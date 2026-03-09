Towards safer workplaces for women

Siddharth Roy

(siddharth001.roy@gmail.com)

Ensuring safety and dignity for women at the workplace is an essential requirement of a modern and inclusive society. In India, where women’s participation in the workforce is gradually increasing, the question of workplace safety remains a critical concern. Against this backdrop, the decision of the Government of Assam to introduce the Sexual Harassment Electronic Box, or SHe-Box, across all departments of the state administration is a welcome step. The initiative aims to provide women employees with a secure digital platform to report cases of workplace harassment and track the progress of their complaints.

The SHe-Box system is designed as an online complaint mechanism through which women employees can confidentially submit grievances related to sexual harassment in their workplaces. Once implemented across government departments, women employees will be able to lodge complaints electronically and monitor the status of their cases through a transparent process. The move is expected to reduce the barriers that often discourage women from reporting harassment, such as fear of stigma, retaliation, or institutional pressure.

Workplace harassment is not a new issue in India. Despite the existence of legal safeguards, many women continue to face subtle and overt forms of discrimination and harassment in professional spaces. The enactment of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act in 2013, widely known as the POSH Act, marked a significant milestone in addressing the problem. The law mandates that all workplaces establish mechanisms such as Internal Complaints Committees to address complaints of harassment. However, the effectiveness of these mechanisms often depends on how seriously institutions implement them.

In practice, several factors discourage women from reporting incidents of harassment. Many employees fear that raising complaints may affect their careers or lead to social isolation. Others hesitate because of the bureaucratic complexity of grievance procedures. In smaller offices and institutions, the absence of independent complaint mechanisms can further deter victims from speaking out. In this context, the introduction of a digital complaint platform such as SHe-Box has the potential to bridge some of these gaps.

By enabling women to file complaints electronically, the system introduces an element of confidentiality and accessibility. Victims no longer have to rely solely on traditional office procedures that may expose them to uncomfortable scrutiny. Instead, they can report incidents through a structured online system that ensures documentation and monitoring of each case. This transparency can also improve institutional accountability by ensuring that complaints are formally registered and followed up.

Another important aspect of the initiative is the appointment of a nodal officer to oversee the functioning of the SHe-Box platform in Assam. The responsibility of monitoring complaints and ensuring that they are addressed according to established procedures has been entrusted to a senior officer of the state administration. This oversight mechanism is crucial because digital platforms alone cannot guarantee justice unless they are backed by strong administrative commitment.

The introduction of SHe-Box in Assam also reflects a broader trend in governance where digital tools are increasingly used to improve transparency and accessibility in public services. Online grievance systems have already transformed sectors such as public service delivery, consumer complaints, and citizen feedback. Extending such systems to workplace harassment complaints represents an effort to modernise institutional responses to gender-based discrimination.

However, while the technological platform is important, its success will depend on how effectively it is implemented. Awareness remains one of the biggest challenges. Many employees, especially those working in remote areas or at lower administrative levels, may not be familiar with digital grievance mechanisms. The government must therefore ensure that departments conduct regular awareness programmes and training sessions so that women employees know how to use the system.

Equally important is the need to strengthen the institutional culture within workplaces. Harassment often thrives in environments where gender discrimination is normalised or ignored. Addressing this requires more than a complaint mechanism; it requires a conscious effort to promote gender sensitivity and respect in everyday professional interactions. Workshops, sensitisation programmes and leadership commitment can play a crucial role in shaping such a culture.

Another challenge lies in ensuring timely redressal of complaints. The credibility of any grievance mechanism depends on the speed and fairness with which complaints are handled. If cases remain pending for long periods, victims may lose confidence in the system. Authorities responsible for monitoring SHe-Box must therefore ensure that complaints are investigated promptly and resolved within the time frames prescribed by law.

The initiative also highlights the importance of integrating digital grievance systems with existing institutional structures. Internal Complaints Committees remain the primary bodies responsible for investigating cases under the POSH Act. The SHe-Box platform should function as a complementary mechanism that ensures complaints are directed to the appropriate committees and monitored until resolution.

Beyond the administrative dimension, the larger significance of the initiative lies in the message it sends about gender equality in the workplace. A safe and respectful working environment is not merely a matter of compliance with legal provisions; it is fundamental to ensuring that women can participate fully and confidently in public life. When institutions actively address harassment, they contribute to building a culture of dignity and fairness.

In states like Assam, where women are increasingly entering diverse professional sectors—from administration and education to healthcare and technology—strengthening workplace safety mechanisms is particularly important. As more women join the workforce, the need for robust institutional safeguards becomes even more pressing. Initiatives such as SHe-Box can therefore play a vital role in creating an environment where women feel empowered to report injustice and seek redress.

The Assam government’s decision to implement the SHe-Box system across departments is thus a positive step towards strengthening workplace safety for women employees. Yet it should be seen as the beginning of a broader effort rather than a complete solution. Technology can provide a platform, but genuine change requires sustained commitment, awareness, and institutional accountability.

Ultimately, the success of the initiative will be measured not by the number of complaints filed but by the confidence it instills among women employees. When women feel secure enough to speak out against harassment and trust that institutions will act fairly, workplaces will become not only safer but also more equitable. In that sense, the introduction of SHe-Box is more than a digital reform; it is a step towards building a culture where dignity at work is recognised as a fundamental right.