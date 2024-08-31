Traditional Dora Koina Khel of Assam

Bishaldeep Kakati

(Advocate, Gauhati High Court)

Literature, folklore, games, and traditions form an integral part of a community’s rich heritage and culture. People starting from the Vedic Age or even prior to it till the modern era have always relied upon one or the other means to either express their thoughts or pass their leisurely time. With the passing of time, people slowly understood the concept of making them a part of society at large, and when the concept of society started to intrigue human beings, they portrayed more interest in coming to close association with one another, and that led to the beginning of many creative thought processes and activities. In fact, amidst those many creative thought processes and activities, people also slowly started engaging themselves in one or the other form of physical activity as a mode of enjoying leisurely, and that led to the formation of many unique and interesting games and activities. The same games and activities, with the advent of time, started to gain more popularity amongst the masses, and slowly these games and activities were tagged by the denizens as ‘Traditional Games and Sports.’

Conspicuously, traditional games are not merely games that are played for the purpose of entertainment, but they basically are the mirrors of the culture and belief system of a community. UNESCO recognised traditional games as a part of “traditional and popular culture... tradition-based creations of a cultural community, expressed by a group or individuals and recognised as reflecting the expectations of the community in so far as they reflect its cultural and social identity; its standards and values are transmitted orally, by imitation, or by other means.” Blanchard K., in his The Anthropology of Sport (1995), defines traditional games as forms of sport activities directly tied to popular local ethnic or folk culture, mostly competitive with physical play and game-like elements with limited or no professional variants, with stronger ritual overtones than so-called modern sports. In this respect, traditional sports preserved traditional values, developed the skills of participants, and helped to link the present with the past.

Upon careful analysis, it becomes evident that traditional games do not possess a complex set of rules or regulations, nor do they require expensive objects. These games are basically played in a simple manner but help the ones engaged in it to learn many things like social ethics, behaviour, group bonding, relationships, team building, etc.—the same set of skills that, if learnt by one in a proper manner at a tender age, can help them face at a later stage to deal with many complex situations and affairs. In fact, certain traditional games also help the ones playing to enhance their analytical skills, mathematical calculations, brain functioning, and physical strength. As such, these traditional games have been adored by people from one generation to the next, and the games have also acted as the bridge of connectivity between the young and the old.

In Assam too, the inhabitants since time immemorial have enjoyed a lot of traditional games that have over the years become an integral part of the region’s cultural dynamics. Games like Muthi Khel, Khuti Khel, Doob Khel, Luka-vaku khel, Kochu guti khel, etc., have captivated the minds of the people, and interestingly, these games have also passed from one generation to another. In fact, these games have also become a significant part of the discussion between grandparents and their grandchildren. However, amidst all these games, the traditional game of ‘Dora Koina’ holds a very special place in the hearts of the Assamese burgess. In fact, in yesteryears, one would hardly find an Assamese girl who wasn’t indulged in this very popular traditional game. In Assamese, Dora means bridegroom, and Koina means bride. As such, this game is a virtual set-up of the traditional Assamese marriage, where toys of bride and groom are made, and these toys are dressed up like bride and groom. Sometimes, instead of making the toys, a boy also becomes the bride and a girl the bride, and accordingly the game is played. While this game is being played, some children also act as guests, and the children around sing the traditional Bia Naam to exactly create the ambience of an Assamese marriage. While for the young children, this traditional game has always been a source of entertainment, but like every other traditional game, the Dora Koina Khel too is reflective of certain important things related to society.

The traditional game of Dora Koina, by the way it is played and enjoyed, reflects the simple and benevolent society of Assam. The people of the state are always known to be warm and kind towards guests coming to their houses, and the ritual of sharing eateries and betel nuts with other people while the game of Dora Koina is being played reflects the same mindset. Furthermore, the game, as the way it is played in a very distinctive manner, also enables children to learn social acts and, most importantly, the behaviour that needs to be displayed when a significant event like marriage takes place. Since marriage in the greater Assamese society has always been considered a pious event.

Moreover, when the game is being played, the children involved in it also display the important characteristics of talking and behaving in a social gathering. Often, when we consider most of the games, we tend to associate fun, excitement, and thrill with them, but in the case of Dora Koina Khel, apart from all these aspects, discipline and behavioural value remain crucial. In Dora Koina Khel, it won’t be wrong to comment that children tend to learn certain rituals and practices associated with the community from an early age. Conspicuously, it is the practice and implementation of rituals from one generation to another that significantly help a community to preserve their unique identity.

Moreover, the indigenous Assamese society is also very rich culturally, as the community has different kinds of songs for different events. From Borgeet to Lokgeet to Bihu songs, the community takes pride in enjoying these songs for different purposes. Similarly, the community is also known to sing ‘Biya Naam’ (marriage songs) when two people tie the knot. Biya Naam is an integral part of the community, and when the game of Dora Koina is being played, children also sing Biya Naam as they enjoy playing the game. Thus, if one carefully analyses the traditional game ‘Dora Koina Khel’, one would realise that it not only makes one understand the indigenous Assamese society but also helps the ones playing it to get access to the art of playing traditional games, which is intrinsic to a high quality of life. Therefore, in the age where every effort has been put to save the indigenous traditions and cultures of a community so as to save it from getting extinct, unified efforts must also be put to preserve the traditional games that form a significant part of a community’s unique identity.