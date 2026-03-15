Train-elephant collision

Protecting elephants from railway train collisions in Assam is a critical conservation challenge due to the high density of elephant populations and the proliferation of rail lines through traditional migratory corridors. Numerous incidents have occurred, particularly in the Lumding and Alipurduar divisions. Elephant deaths due to railway train collisions in Assam have remained a critical conservation crisis. The Northeast Frontier Railway, which covers most of Assam, has consistently reported the highest number of elephant fatalities in India, with around 65 elephants killed on tracks between 2014 and 2022. By December 2025, cumulative deaths from train accidents over the preceding five-year period reached 24, thus reinforcing Assam’s status as the top state for such fatalities. In this backdrop, it is crucial to look at certain key technological and structural interventions initialled by NF Railway. It has deployed an AI-based Intrusion Detection System, often termed ‘Gajraj Suraksha’, which uses optical fibre cables laid along tracks to detect vibrations caused by elephant movement, providing real-time alerts to loco pilots, station masters, and control rooms. The system can detect animals from a distance, allowing trains to slow down or halt in time. Likewise, innovative ‘Plan Bee’ devices have been installed at vulnerable level-crossing gates. These devices amplify the sound of honeybees – a natural repellent to elephants – which is audible up to 400 metres. Moreover, to facilitate safe passage, the railways, in coordination with the Assam Forest Department, have constructed underpasses, overpasses, and ramps in critical areas, such as the Deepor Beel sanctuary near Guwahati. Temporary speed restrictions (30-40 kmph) are enforced in identified ‘hotspots’ during the peak seasons of elephant movementg by forest guards and railway staff is also conducted to identify herds near the tracks. A robust coordination mechanism is also in place where forest officials inform station masters of herd movement, enabling proactive train stopping. ‘Elephant Caution’ signs are updated for loco pilots, and vegetation along tracks is cleared to improve visibility. But, despite these measures, collisions persist due to the immense size of the landscape, erratic elephant movement, and occasional failure to adhere to speed limits. Though NFR has reported success and claimed that hundreds of elephants have been saved annually through these initiatives, the goal remains to achieve zero fatalities by expanding technology like the IDS to all identified corridors. Simultaneously, the state government must ensure that the elephant corridors are not destroyed under any circumstance.