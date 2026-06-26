Transforming Assam's Eri Silk Economy

Assam's production of nearly 60% of India's Eri silk gives the state a distinct

competitive advantage over other states producing it. Transforming this traditional sericultural practice in this state into a vibrant and commercially competitive sector demands a strategic shift of eri-silk production from supplementary household income-generating activities to a primary livelihood avenue. The state's Eri silk producers must move up the value chain by adopting scientific methods of rearing Eri silk, diversifying products, and utilising digital marketing solutions and e-commerce linkages to fully unlock its commercial potential, especially after its recent global recognition and certification. The increasing number of success stories scripted by some entrepreneurs from the state in adopting modern practices and tapping both domestic and global markets reflects an encouraging shift towards a market-driven approach in the state's Eri silk sector. Motivating more traditional Eri growers and weavers to learn from them can spark a ripple effect to enable many rural households to augment income from their sericulture and handloom activities. Demand for quality Eri silk will rise manifold when production of diversified products is initiated on a commercial scale. Pre-cocoon activities, such as cultivating the best quality host plants, play a crucial role in boosting production of cocoons. Adopting the scientific method of Eri silkworm rearing cultivation can lead to a significant increase in production, enabling farmers to harvest five to six crops annually instead of only two or three crops obtained under traditional practices. The sericulture department can motivate the adoption of the scientific method of rearing by organising intensive training programmes in all traditional Eri-growing clusters. The venue of such training sessions, being located in the clusters, is essential, as traditional Eri silkworm farmers show reluctance to attend training sessions far away from their villages, with most still viewing it as a secondary source of household income and being unwilling to stay away from their primary livelihood activities in agriculture. However, many government training programmes often overlook this aspect. The unique thermal quality of Eri silk makes garments woven from it comfortable for all weather throughout the year, and this natural market advantage needs to be capitalised on to market them in the global silk market. Besides, Oeko-Tex certification for Eri silk from Germany, obtained by the North Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation Ltd under the Ministry of Development of the North Eastern Region, has unlocked new market opportunities. This certification ensures that the final product is safe for human use, significantly enhancing the marketability of various Eri garments in global markets, allowing them to command premium prices by boosting consumer confidence in international compliance with textile safety requirements. The government claims that Oeko-Tex certification aligns with global sustainability trends and makes Eri silk more attractive to brands and consumers seeking ethical and environmentally responsible textile choices, and this facilitates the exporters' competition in high-end markets. The Assam government's focus on developing Eri silk garment and other product exporters from the state will significantly contribute to ensuring that the advantages of premium pricing in high-end markets benefit all stakeholders in the value chain, particularly the Eri rearers and weavers. The states in the region working together with the Central Silk Board on research and development are important for transforming informal, labour-intensive silk farming into a profitable and job-creating industry. Successful experimentation with more natural dye for Eri silk yarn has enabled the introduction of a vibrant new product range and expanded access to wider markets. Providing local producers handholding support in branding, packaging and labelling is essential to turn the experiments of small-scale production innovation in different Erie clusters into successful commercial ventures. The largest spinning mill for Eri silk in the northeast, located in the Baksa district, is a laudable initiative to modernise yarn production, but its commercial sustainability depends on a steady supply of quality cocoons. Establishing more such mills will incentivise traditional producers, who currently rely on hand-spinning, to focus more on rearing high-quality silkworms to achieve more lucrative prices. The promise of remunerative prices and expanding demand from the mills will drive the desired shift towards improved pre-cocoon practices. This, in turn, will strengthen the raw-material base for higher productivity and increasing volume of yarn production. A reliable supply of quality yarn strengthens the confidence of entrepreneurs to invest in new experiments and innovation for developing new designs and expanding product lines to a wider section of consumers in the domestic and global markets. Eri rearing and weaving represent a rich cultural heritage of the state; however, for this heritage to survive, it is essential to move beyond incremental achievements. Enduring this heritage for the long term requires structural transformation from a cottage industry to a professionally managed, commercially scalable rural enterprise.