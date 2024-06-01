Transforming higher education in Assam: Digital innovation and inclusive access

Dr. Mohini Mohan Borah

In a significant effort to modernize its educational infrastructure, Assam has introduced a unified higher education portal for this year’s admissions cycle. This platform, part of the Ministry of Education’s Samarth initiative, aims to streamline the admission process for both students and institutions across the state, enhancing efficiency and transparency. By centralizing admissions, the portal allows students to apply to multiple institutions through a single platform, reducing hard copies, manual paperwork, and administrative burdens for both students and colleges. The digitization of admissions is particularly beneficial for students from rural areas, who often face challenges with the traditional, paper-heavy application process. Now, students from diverse backgrounds can easily access information and submit applications, which is crucial for those in remote locations who struggle to reach institutions physically. The unified system enhances transparency by providing real-time updates on application status, seat allocation, and admission criteria, promoting a fair and merit-based process.

Institutions benefit from a centralized database, enabling better management of resources such as seats and faculty. This leads to optimized use of infrastructure and human resources, helping institutions plan more effectively for the academic year. Simplifying the admissions process is expected to boost enrollment rates, particularly among marginalized groups, and bridge the gap between urban and rural education participation, contributing to higher literacy rates and educational attainment in the state. As students and institutions engage with the digital portal, it also promotes digital literacy, aligning with broader national and global trends towards digital education and e-governance. This prepares students for a tech-driven future and supports the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which advocates for using technology to improve educational access and quality. With comprehensive data on student applications, preferences, and demographics, educational authorities can make informed decisions about policy formulation and resource allocation. The portal could eventually integrate with national educational systems like the National Academic Depository and DigiLocker, simplifying processes like document verification and transfer certificates. Additionally, it could expand to include career counselling modules, helping students make informed decisions about their educational and career paths. Incorporating AI and machine learning algorithms could further enhance the portal by providing personalized recommendations to students, predicting admission trends, and identifying potential dropouts early for intervention. Continuous feedback from students, parents, and institutions will help improve the portal’s functionality, ensuring it remains user-friendly and effective.

However, while Assam’s higher education system is evolving, there are pressing issues that need attention. The introduction of a self-financing integrated master’s programme in response to societal demand has been implemented in various colleges and universities. Similarly, the four-year B.Ed. under the Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) will be available this year in four colleges in Assam. However, these self-financed programmes pose a significant burden on low-income families, who struggle to afford the course fees, application fees, and entrance exams conducted by the NTA. This shift towards self-financing could disrupt access to higher education for economically disadvantaged groups, leading to widespread dissatisfaction. It is a matter of concern regarding the increasing number of educated graduates in traditional courses who are struggling to find employment. This situation not only causes significant frustration among these young individuals but also poses a risk of societal unrest. It is imperative that we address this issue by exploring alternative educational pathways and enhancing job opportunities to ensure our graduates can contribute positively to society. To address this, it is crucial to strengthen the alignment between higher education and job market demands. Therefore, aligning skill development courses with industrial and societal needs is essential. Vocational courses that lead to self-employment are in high demand, especially post-Covid. Higher education in Assam faces challenges like inadequate infrastructure, faculty shortages, and limited research opportunities. However, initiatives like RUSA and digital transformation offer opportunities for growth. By investing in infrastructure, faculty development, and research, Assam can create a more inclusive and quality educational ecosystem.

Enhancing online education platforms can play a significant role in mitigating these challenges by offering flexible learning options tailored to individual needs, especially for students in remote areas. Investing in infrastructure to support both in-person and online education is crucial, including reliable internet connectivity, digital libraries, and virtual labs. Continuous professional development for teachers is also necessary to enhance their teaching methodologies and better support student learning. Public-private partnerships (PPPs) can play a significant role in advancing higher education by leveraging the strengths of both sectors. These partnerships can facilitate internships, apprenticeships, and job placements, ensuring graduates are well-prepared for the workforce. Effective policy reforms are essential to support and sustain these advancements. Will the government create an enabling environment that fosters innovation, ensures quality, and promotes equitable access to higher education? This includes updating regulatory frameworks, providing incentives for private sector involvement, and ensuring efficient and transparent funding allocation.

By addressing these issues proactively, Assam’s higher education system can become more resilient, inclusive, and quality-driven. Initiatives like extension activities, adopted villages, and mentorship programmes by college and university teachers aim to accelerate societal growth and development, ensuring no one is left behind. These measures can make higher education in Assam more accessible and affordable, significantly enhancing the employability of graduates and contributing to the overall development of society. In the digital era, student preparedness is essential for success. Integrating technology into education enhances learning experiences by providing access to a wealth of information and diverse perspectives. This requires students to practice effective digital etiquette, cyber security awareness, and the ability to discern credible sources. By embedding these skills into the curriculum, we can equip students to navigate and thrive in an increasingly digital world, preparing them for future challenges and opportunities. The recent advancements in the admissions process, exemplified by the implementation of the Samarth portal, are set to transform the landscape of higher education. To alleviate the rush and costs associated with traditional admissions, higher education institutions should establish student help facilities to ensure a smooth and efficient admissions process. Authorities, educators, and policymakers must take immediate action to ensure students receive the education they deserve without any hardships.