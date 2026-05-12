Transforming Northeast: A new era of growth, connectivity and cultural pride

Shri Lakshman Prasad Acharya

(Hon’ble Governor of Assam)

The northeastern region of India, long regarded as geographically distant yet culturally vibrant, has witnessed an unprecedented phase of transformation in recent years. Under the visionary leadership of the Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, this region has moved from the margins to the mainstream of India’s development narrative. Today, the Northeast has emerged as a powerful centre of focused governance, strategic policy initiatives, and inclusive development.

For decades, development of the region has grappled with challenges of connectivity, infrastructure deficits, and a sense of isolation from the rest of the country. However, recognizing both the strategic importance and untapped potential of the region, the union government under the leadership of the prime minister adopted a proactive and holistic approach to its development. At the heart of this transformation lies the “Act East Policy”, which has redefined the Northeast not as a peripheral zone, but at the heart of India and as a bridge to Southeast Asia.

The Act East Policy has significantly strengthened physical and economic connectivity along with the cultural identity of the North East with the neighbouring countries. Major infrastructure projects, including highways, railways, inland waterways, and air connectivity, have seen accelerated growth. The construction of strategic bridges and development of border trade infrastructure have improved logistics and boosted regional trade. Initiatives such as improved rail connectivity to the northeastern states and expansion of regional airports under UDAN have brought the Northeast closer both within and beyond the northeastern states.

Equally important has been the substantial increase in central government fund flow to the region. The central government has ensured that resources are not only allocated generously but also utilized efficiently. Various ministries have been mandated to allocate a specific percentage of their Gross Budgetary Support (GBS) to the Northeast. Flagship programmes in various sectors, particularly health, education, rural development, and skill enhancement, have reached even the most remote corners, empowering communities and improving quality of life.

The region has also witnessed a significant push in digital connectivity. Optical fibre networks have been expanded, mobile connectivity has improved, and digital services have penetrated the rural areas. This has enabled access to education, healthcare, financial services, and governance platforms, fostering inclusion and reducing disparities.

A key pillar of this transformation has been the emphasis on peace and stability. The government has actively engaged with various stakeholders to resolve longstanding conflicts and bring insurgent groups into the mainstream. The ushering in of a peaceful environment and sustained dialogue have contributed to a more secure environment, which in turn has encouraged investment and tourism.

Targeted investments in sectors such as agriculture, horticulture, handicrafts, and tourism are being revitalised with modern techniques, better market access, and value addition. The Honourable Prime Minister’s sustained support for the promotion of organic farming has positioned the North East as a hub for sustainable agriculture. Start-ups and entrepreneurship are being encouraged through targeted policies and financial support, unlocking the innovative potential of the youth of the region.

Tourism, in particular, has emerged as a major driver of growth. With its breathtaking landscapes, rich biodiversity, and unique cultural heritage, the northeast offers immense opportunities for ecotourism, adventure tourism and cultural tourism. Acting as a catalyst, government has taken steps to improve infrastructure, promote destinations, and simplify travel processes, making the region more accessible and attractive to visitors from across the globe.

While infrastructure and economic growth are vital, the true strength of the Northeast lies in its rich cultural diversity. The government has placed strong emphasis on preserving and promoting the unique cultures of the region. Setting Guinness World Records by organizing the largest Bihu, Jhumoir, and Bagrumba dances in the august presence of the Hon’ble Prime Minister in Guwahati is not merely a symbol of the region’s vibrant traditions and social harmony but also of the government’s immense patronage aimed at taking the region’s culture to the world stage. Efforts to showcase these cultural treasures at national and international platforms have helped in fostering cultural pride and strengthening the emotional integration of the region with the rest of the country.

Moreover, the unprecedented emphasis on preserving the rich cultural and spiritual heritage of the Northeast has emerged as a defining feature of the region’s transformation under the leadership of the Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. The unveiling of the 125-foot bronze statue of the legendary Ahom general Lachit Borphukan in Jorhat stands as a proud tribute to the region’s glorious history and spirit of patriotism. Landmark initiatives such as the development of the Batadraba Than cultural complex and the ambitious Kamakhya Corridor project are giving fresh impetus to spiritual and cultural tourism in Assam and the wider Northeast. Further strengthening the region’s global cultural identity, the Moidams of Charaideo have been accorded UNESCO World Heritage status, bringing international recognition to the unique civilisational legacy of the Ahom dynasty. These initiatives reflect the government’s commitment not only to infrastructure and economic growth, but also to safeguarding the distinct identity, traditions and heritage of the Northeast while positioning the region as a major destination for cultural and spiritual tourism.

The focus on youth empowerment has also been a defining feature of this development journey. Skill development programmes, institutions of higher education, and sports infrastructure have been expanded to provide opportunities for young people to excel. The success of athletes from the North East on national and international platforms is a reflection of the region’s immense talent and determination.

Women empowerment has also received special attention, with initiatives aimed at enhancing their participation in economic and social activities. Self-help groups, entrepreneurship schemes, and targeted welfare programmes have enabled women to become active contributors to the region’s growth story.

Yojanas such as ‘Lakhpati Didi’, also popularly known as ‘Lakhpati Baideo’, have been a game-changer of inclusive development in the region. Another notable aspect of the government’s approach is transparency, accountability, and timely implementation, which have built trust and strengthened governance.

As we look ahead, the Northeast is poised to play a pivotal role in India’s journey towards becoming a global economic powerhouse. Its strategic location, abundant natural resources, and dynamic population offer immense opportunities for growth and innovation. Moreover, the continued focus of the government on connectivity, investment, and human capital development will further accelerate this progress.

This transformation of the Northeast is not just a story of infrastructure and economic indicators; it is a story of hope, aspiration, and renewed confidence. It reflects the government’s firm commitment to inclusive development and its belief that every region, every community, and every citizen is integral to the nation’s progress.

Under the leadership of the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the North East has truly emerged as “Ashta Lakshmi”, from being provinces of grave need to a region of abundance, prosperity and growth. The journey from isolation to integration, from neglect to empowerment, is both inspiring and uplifting. It underscores the power of vision, determination, and collective effort in shaping a brighter future. The result is evident; Northeast is not just catching up; it is leading the way, showcasing how development rooted in identity, connectivity, and inclusivity can transform lives and build a stronger and more united India.