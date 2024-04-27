Transparency in food manufacturing

The Food Safety Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) asking the states to test different brands of powdered spices for the presence of ethylene oxide has triggered apprehensions about food safety and health concerns among food consumers. The FSSAI move to test the branded spices came after food regulators in Singapore and Hong Kong ordered the recall of spice mixes from two popular Indian brands following the alleged detection of high levels of ethylene oxide. This also puts the spotlight on regular testing of food samples for food safety and the effectiveness of monitoring measures in India to detect any violation of the food safety norm by any manufacturer, branded as well as unbranded. Trust in branded products is created through advertising and certification by food regulators. The failure on the part of any food product manufacturer to adhere to food safety norms, either because of negligence or wilful violation, cannot be condoned as it poses serious health hazards. According to FSSAI, ethylene oxide is reportedly carcinogenic (which causes cancer), mutagenic (a chemical that causes genetic mutations in living cells resulting in permanent hereditary changes), and reprotoxic (a chemical having a harmful effect on human reproduction) and is not approved as per the Food Safety and Standards Act. A guideline on preventing ethylene oxide contamination in species exported to the European Union (EU) issued by the Spice Board states that ethylene oxide serves as a disinfectant, fumigant, sterilising agent, and insecticide when used directly in the gaseous form or in non-explosive gaseous mixtures with nitrogen or carbon dioxide. The guideline prohibited the use of ethylene oxide as a sterilising agent by exporters of species to the EU to reduce microbial contamination in species consignments for export to the EU. The Spices Board advised exporters to test their raw materials, processing aids, and finished goods for ethylene oxide contamination and not to export such consignments on detection. The guidelines also require exporters to use voluntary testing during raw material procurement and on the final product, as well as to ensure that transporters, storage houses, packaging material suppliers, cold storage, etc. do not use ethylene oxide during any processes. Powdered spices are widely used across India to add flavour, fragrance, colour, and taste to dishes in household kitchens as well as commercial kitchens. Demand for ready-to-eat food spice mixes has also increased due to an increase in nuclear families. Besides, the rapid expansion of the online food delivery market has also pushed up the demand for ready-to-eat food spices. Such emerging trends put the spotlight on food safety and health concerns. Consumers must be assured by FSSAI that safety standards have been strictly adhered to and samples are tested regularly at accredited food laboratories for the presence of any prohibited chemical or compound. The Detect Adulteration with Rapid Test (DART) booklet brought out by FSSAI is a compilation of common quick tests for detection of food adulterants at households, and 50 tests can be carried out by people themselves at households with the help of water and simple solutions like tinctures of iodine. These rapid tests can be carried out for food products like milk and milk products, oils and fats, sugar and confectionary, food grains and their products, spices and condiments, etc. These tests also include sensory evaluation tests for establishing the authentication of food products, and the booklet depicts the differences between pure and adulterated food products through pictorial representations, according to information uploaded on the FSSAI website. The FSSAI allows free downloading and printing of the DART Book for individual use or widespread dissemination, but awareness about the availability of the booklet is still very low. Wider dissemination of the booklet can raise awareness levels of food safety among people, and the detection of any adulteration can be promptly brought to the attention of the food safety authorities for immediate action. Ironically, when the food market, including online food delivery and powdered spices, is growing at a faster pace, the FSSAI as well as state food departments are heavily understaffed, making regular monitoring and inspection to enforce food safety standards a daunting task for food regulators. Even for food laboratories with limited technicians and a shortage of equipment, the backlog of testing food samples collected by food inspectors for any adulteration is growing, while FSSAI guidelines stipulate that the samples should be tested within 14 days. Safety apprehension among food consumers cannot be allayed merely by issuing new guidelines or notifying them of updated safety standards. The human resources at FSSAI, food departments, and food laboratories must be strengthened to keep pace with the rapid expansion of the food industry. The awareness drive among people against food adulteration needs to be upscaled so that citizens can play an active role in reporting safety norm violations to the authorities for timely action. Food manufacturers encouraging consumers to collect random samples for testing can boost confidence about adherence to safety standards.