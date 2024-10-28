Arunachal Pradesh is fast emerging as a popular trekking destination for adventure lovers from across the country. Last week, a group of adventurers completed a twelve-day trekking expedition from Hayuliang to an unexplored lake in Chaglogam Circle in Anjaw district in eastern Arunachal Pradesh, in the process opening up a new destination in the frontier state. While the state tourism department has been focusing on attracting adventure-lovers to the numerous unexplored areas in the high mountains, Arunachal Pradesh has in the recent couple of years received several groups of adventure-seekers from other countries who have fallen in love with the numerous trekking routes there. Though the Bomdila-Tawang area has so far remained the most popular destination for trekkers and adventure seekers, with the area around Tawang Chu remaining the most challenging, the state has, in recent years, started promoting several fascinating trekking routes in the other districts. Some of these fascinating trekking routes are: Bomdila-Seppa, Along-Mechuka, Daporijo-Taksing, Pasighat-Tuting, Pasighat-Mariang, Daporijo-Along, and Bomdila-Daimara via Ramlingam and Chakku. Needless to mention, May to October is the best time for trekking in Arunachal Pradesh. While most of these routes offer new kinds of challenges to the adventure-seekers, they also offer great opportunities to capture Arunachal Pradesh’s wild and pristine beauty in their cameras. The Seven Lakes Summit series trekking route in Anini of the Dibang Valley too has emerged as a new popular destination in the state. What is best about trekking in Arunachal Pradesh is that the state offers a number of attractions, which include natural beauty, wildlife, birds, orchids, and other flora, and above all, colourful ethnic life. Touching India’s international boundary with China too is a fascinating aspect of trekking in Arunachal Pradesh, an experience not easily available in other states sharing an international boundary with the northern neighbour. With more adventure-loving tourists choosing Arunachal Pradesh as their preferred destination, the people of the entire Northeastern region stand to gain by way of positive experiences being shared by the guests.