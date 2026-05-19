Trump-Xi Summit: Ramifications for Canada and India

Dipak Kurmi

(The writer can be reached at dipakkurmiglpltd@gmail.com)

The structural friction between the United States and China, the two largest eco-nomic giants, fundamentally anchors the geopolitical architecture of the modern world. When these two systemic rivals engage in high-stakes diplomacy, the ripples are felt immediately across the globe, fundamentally shifting the strategic equations for middle powers. The highly anticipated state visit by United States President Donald Trump to Beijing, marking his first in-person meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping since their high-risk encounter in Busan in October 2024, serves as a profound case in point. This bilateral summit, arriving on the heels of aggressive tariff fights, sweeping critical mineral controls, and seven arduous rounds of preparatory negotiations, underscores an essential geopolitical truth: a bilateral summit between the world’s leading superpowers rarely remains bilateral for long. As Washington and Beijing signal a mutual desire to establish a constructive relationship of strategic stability, the broader international community is forced to re-evaluate its alignment. The systemic impact of this shift is heavily felt by middle powers like Canada and India, nations that do not control the US-China file but must invariably pay for its complex outcomes.

To fully understand the gravity of the Beijing summit, one must examine the fragile economic and geopolitical backdrop that preceded it. Following the 2025 Busan framework, which instituted a temporary and highly reversible one-year truce on punitive trade measures, the international system remained on edge, further complicated by compounding global shocks such as regional conflicts in the Middle East. The steep tariffs imposed during previous rounds of the trade war remained largely institutionalised, and China continued to wield its formidable mineral export controls as a lever of economic statecraft. Consequently, the recent discussions in Beijing were less about achieving a grand, permanent structural fix and more about securing a workable, stable pause to lower market volatility. While this tactical de-escalation successfully reduces near-term market stress and stabilises global supply chains, it simultaneously introduces a more insidious risk for secondary powers. When Washington spends less time containing immediate China risks, it naturally redirects its diplomatic bandwidth toward managing its relationship with Beijing directly. This shift inherently dilutes the urgency behind allied coordination, narrowing the vital diplomatic manoeuvring room that the middle powers traditionally exploit to bargain and assert their independent national interests.

Canada is a perfect example of a middle power that is immediately and unevenly affected by any changes in Washington’s economic policy. Entering this current geopolitical juncture with very limited structural capacity to absorb fresh trade friction, Ottawa finds itself acutely dependent on the United States, which consumes approximately three-quarters of all Canadian exports. At the same time, China continues to be an essential and irreplaceable trading partner for the Canadian economy, making it increasingly challenging to maintain a delicate balance. As the complicated review of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) gets closer, Ottawa is already dealing with pressures at home and abroad due to ongoing issues with dairy access, strict rules about where products come from, debated digital service policies, and differing industrial standards. A smoother, less volatile diplomatic track between Washington and Beijing effectively frees up American administrative capital. A United States administration burdened by fewer urgent geopolitical fires across the Pacific inevitably becomes far more exacting, meticulous, and demanding on smaller, bilateral disputes closer to home, presenting a colder and tougher negotiating climate for Canadian diplomats.

Beyond the regulatory challenges of the USMCA, a sustained thaw in US-China relations directly threatens the competitive edge of Canadian exporters in global commodity markets.

During periods of heightened superpower hostility, Canada frequently enjoys an economic premium as a politically safe, reliable, and predictable fallback supplier of essential resources to both Western and Asian markets. However, a normalised trading channel between Washington and Beijing is poised to revive large-scale Chinese purchases of American agricultural products, energy, and raw materials. This shift aggressively tightens market competition for core Canadian commodity exports, most notably wheat, canola, metals, and machinery. As American goods re-enter Chinese supply chains, Canadian alternatives risk losing their strategic urgency among Asian buyers who prioritize price efficiency and consistent logistical access over geopolitical hedging. This stark commercial reality highlights why Ottawa must rapidly accelerate its long-discussed economic diversification strategy. Expanding trade lanes deeply into Europe and non-traditional Asian markets cannot merely serve as a political talking point; it must function as an active structural buffer to mitigate Canada’s systemic overexposure to sudden shifts in American trade policy.

Across the globe, India faces an equally complex but fundamentally sharper strategic dilemma as a result of the changing Washington-Beijing dynamic. For years, American grand strategy in the Indo-Pacific has treated New Delhi as an indispensable, primary democratic counterweight to China’s expanding regional assertiveness. This specialized status has yielded significant dividends for India, elevating its geopolitical profile and fostering unprecedented defence cooperation, intelligence sharing, and technology transfers. However, if the United States and China successfully institutionalise a practical mechanism to manage their rivalry rather than intensify it, the perceived urgency surrounding India’s role as a frontline bulwark could marginally soften. An emerging two-power consensus between the world’s dominant economies risks crowding out the strategic input of middle powers, meaning that Washington may lean less heavily on New Delhi in critical multilateral forums. While this shift does not erase India’s intrinsic global importance, it does alter the immediate premium placed on its strategic alignment, particularly regarding joint Indo-Pacific security planning and coordinated pushback against maritime behaviour in the South China Sea.

This diplomatic de-escalation also threatens to disrupt the economic momentum India has captured through global supply chain reconfigurations. The highly publicised China Plus One investment model has acted as a powerful tailwind for the Indian manufacturing sector, driving massive capital inflows into domestic smartphone assembly, electronics ecosystems, and advanced component production as multinational corporations sought backup capacity outside of China. A credible US-China trade reset, characterised by tariff relief or more predictable market access, alters the risk-reward calculus for these corporations, potentially incentivising them to retain their highly optimised production facilities within mainland China for a longer duration. A slowdown in the relocation of manufacturing capacity would not only dull India’s industrial growth trajectory but would also expose domestic factories to fierce price competition if a wave of highly subsidized Chinese exports surges back into international markets.

Additionally, the effects of trade negotiations can change the balance of security in the region, creating significant challenges along India’s disputed northern borders. When Beijing experiences reduced diplomatic and economic containment pressure from the United States, it gains greater strategic latitude and confidence to project power along its immediate periphery. For New Delhi, this implies that the volatile Himalayan border remains a live, high-stakes security risk that requires continuous vigilance. Recognizing these shifting dynamics, India has wisely sought to construct its own diplomatic hedges. New Delhi has prudently reopened direct communication channels with Beijing, facilitating direct commercial flights and easing visa restrictions while simultaneously maintaining active engagement with non-Western multilateral institutions like the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the BRICS bloc.

This dual-track diplomacy reflects an astute recognition that India must balance its global partnerships while independently managing its immediate neighbourhood.

The most immediate and tangible barometer of this superpower summit is reflected in the behaviour of global commodity and financial markets. Currency traders, shipping conglomerates, and energy markets remain intensely sensitive to whether Washington and Beijing can settle on clear, predictable rules of economic engagement. Historically, a reduction in tariff shocks and trade war rhetoric translates directly into lower maritime shipping risks and more stable pricing for crude oil and industrial metals. For a resource-exporting nation like Canada, steady and predictable commodity markets are highly beneficial, allowing domestic energy and mining firms to execute long-term capital expenditure plans with greater confidence.

Conversely, for an import-dependent economy like India, which imports the vast majority of its crude oil requirements, a reduction in energy price volatility offers vital macroeconomic relief by lowering the national import bill and stabilizing fiscal deficits.

Nevertheless, it is critical to acknowledge that a temporary calming of market volatility does not equate to the eradication of deeply entrenched, structural vulnerabilities. Even if global markets experience a sustained period of relative tranquillity, Canada remains fundamentally overdependent on a single bilateral market, leaving its economic well-being hostage to the political winds of Washington. At the same time, India remains profoundly exposed to structural energy insecurity and vulnerable to the disruption of vital maritime choke points, such as the Strait of Hormuz, due to unfolding conflicts in the wider Middle East. Therefore, while a highly publicised summit may present an aura of stability and progress on television, it ultimately leaves the middle powers exposed beneath the surface layer of diplomatic pageantry. A temporary reduction in the market price of risk is fundamentally distinct from genuine, long-term strategic safety. In the final analysis, the evolving relationship between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping is far more than a localised bilateral narrative; it stands as a rigorous test of how much independent agency Canada, India, and other middle powers can maintain in an international system increasingly dictated by great-power bargaining.