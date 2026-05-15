UCC in Assam: The Sarma government moves towards a historic reform

Gautam Sarmah

(gautamsarmah8@gmail.com)

The Uniform Civil Code, commonly known as the UCC, has emerged as one of the most significant and widely debated issues in contemporary India. Today, the debate surrounding the UCC has become deeply connected with law, religion, identity, gender equality, and constitutional values. In the context of Assam, this issue has gained new momentum under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The state government has presented this proposed reform as a step towards building a more disciplined, modern, and legally well-organised society. Unlike ordinary political decisions, the issue of the UCC carries profound emotional and social significance because it is directly linked to the personal lives, social customs, and religious traditions of millions of people.

Assam is known as a land where many communities, languages, and religions coexist. In such a state, introducing a common civil law is naturally a complex matter. Any attempt to create a uniform legal framework in a pluralistic society gives rise to both hope and apprehension. Supporters view it as a powerful instrument for equality and social reform, while critics express concerns about its possible impact on religious customs and cultural autonomy. In this sensitive environment, the Assam government is attempting to maintain a balance between constitutional ideals and social harmony. Therefore, the discussion surrounding the UCC in Assam is not merely a legal debate; it is also a reflection of the changing mindset of twenty-first-century Indian society. This debate raises several important questions: How can a democratic society establish harmony between tradition and modernity, and how can reforms be implemented while preserving social harmony? Against this backdrop, the role of the Assam government under the leadership of Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has acquired not only immense political significance but also historical importance.

It is noteworthy that the decision of the Assam government, led by Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, to implement the Uniform Civil Code is one of the most important and controversial socio-political reforms in recent Assam history. The Assam Cabinet has already approved the draft UCC bill, and the government is planning to introduce it in the Legislative Assembly. The proposed law will primarily deal with marriage, divorce, property rights, inheritance, live-in relationships, and the compulsory registration of marriages and divorces. However, tribal communities have been kept outside the purview of this law in order to preserve their traditions and distinct identity.

The UCC is not merely a legal reform; it is also a subject of social and cultural debate. Supporters believe that this system will establish equality in society and promote modernity. On the other hand, critics fear that it may increase governmental interference in personal religious laws. However, in Assam, the government has attempted to present it mainly as an effort to protect women, children, and social justice. Particularly within the larger minority community, this system is expected to have a far-reaching impact. One of the principal reasons behind the government's decision is the question of women's rights. In several personal law systems in India, especially regarding property rights, divorce, and polygamy, women often receive fewer rights than men. According to the government, a uniform civil law would ensure equal legal protection for women of all religions. Therefore, the government of Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has repeatedly stated that the main objective of this reform is to prevent child marriage, ensure compulsory marriage registration, and stop the exploitation of women. In Islamic personal law, marriage is considered a socio-legal contract, and polygamy is permitted under specific religious conditions. Likewise, inheritance and property rights in Muslim society are determined according to Quranic principles. According to many Islamic scholars, these laws are part of religious freedom and should not face governmental interference. For this reason, many Muslims fear that the implementation of the UCC may reduce the significance of Sharia-based personal laws.

However, there is another side to this debate. For many years, several Muslim women's organizations in India have demanded reforms regarding triple talaq, child marriage, and property rights. The Supreme Court of India has also intervened in several issues related to women's dignity and equality. From this perspective, the Assam government argues that the UCC is not directed against Islam, but rather against social injustice and outdated practices. Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has attempted to present the UCC as an "Assam Model". He has clearly stated that the traditions and cultural rights of tribal communities will remain protected. This approach also reflects political maturity because Assam is home to multiple communities, languages, and religions. If the law is imposed in an excessively rigid or aggressive manner, it may create social unrest. Therefore, the government is trying to proceed with considerable caution.

An important aspect of this debate concerns polygamy. Under Islamic law, a Muslim man may marry up to four wives under specific circumstances. Critics argue that in a modern democratic society, the principle of equality requires monogamy to apply equally to all citizens. According to the Assam government, ending polygamy would enhance women's dignity and strengthen family stability. Another important issue is compulsory marriage registration. Many poor and rural women face difficulties regarding divorce, maintenance, and property rights because they lack legal proof of marriage. According to the government, compulsory registration would reduce fraud, illegal marriages, and cases where women are abandoned. This measure may particularly benefit many vulnerable Muslim women.

The government has also given special importance to the issue of child marriage. In many districts of Assam, child marriage still remains a serious social problem. The government of Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has already launched strict legal campaigns against child marriage. It is believed that the implementation of the UCC would further strengthen these efforts because it would ensure a uniform minimum age for marriage for all citizens. At the same time, it is equally important that the government maintains a sensitive and democratic attitude while implementing the UCC. Religion is deeply connected with people's emotions. Therefore, any decision related to religious laws should proceed through dialogue, trust, and consultation. Many Muslims fear that such reforms may gradually weaken their religious identity. These concerns certainly cannot be ignored. Hence, in our view, regular discussions with Islamic scholars, community leaders, women's organizations, and civil society are essential for the successful implementation of the UCC.

At the same time, constructive criticism is also necessary. The Assam government certainly deserves appreciation for taking courageous steps regarding women's rights and legal equality. However, the government must ensure that no minority community feels targeted or marginalized by this reform. Laws become successful only when people feel that they are also part of the process. In one sense, the government had also become politically compelled to take this step. Article 44 of the Indian Constitution refers to the goal of moving towards a uniform civil code. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has supported this issue for many years. Therefore, after Goa and Uttarakhand, Assam is now moving along the same path. Assam's broader socio-political context is also connected with this decision. For many years, the state has witnessed debates over identity, demographic change, illegal immigration, and indigenous rights. The government of Himanta Biswa Sarma has consistently tried to present itself as a protector of Assamese culture and indigenous rights. In this context, according to the government, a uniform civil law would bring greater discipline and legal clarity to society.

For Assam's Islamic society, the impact of the UCC may be both challenging and transformative. Traditional religious leaders may oppose it. However, many educated Muslim youths and women may support the reform in the interest of legal protection, education, and equal rights. Over time, this debate may also encourage self-reflection and modern reform within society itself. An important point is that Islam also places great emphasis on justice, responsibility, and the protection of women. Many Muslim-majority countries around the world have introduced reforms in personal laws according to modern needs. Therefore, legal reform and Islam are not always contradictory to one another. The main challenge lies in creating a balance between constitutional equality and religious freedom. By moving forward on such a sensitive issue, the government of Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has demonstrated political courage. Whether one fully supports or opposes it, one thing is clear: the UCC debate has initiated an important discussion in Assam regarding women's rights, legal equality, and social reform. If this law is implemented with wisdom, dialogue, and a sense of justice, it may become a significant chapter in Assam's modern history.

Similarly, the government must ensure that no community feels deprived or threatened. In Assam, strength lies in unity amidst diversity. Therefore, a successful Uniform Civil Code will be possible only when it unites everyone through justice and equality while simultaneously respecting Assam's rich religious and cultural diversity. Ultimately, the proposal to implement the Uniform Civil Code in Assam is not merely about introducing a new law; it symbolizes a larger transformation in the relationship between law, society, and identity in modern India. This debate demonstrates how difficult it is to maintain a balance between constitutional equality and religious traditions in a diverse state like Assam. At the same time, it makes clear that in a democratic society, social reform cannot succeed through law alone; it also requires trust, dialogue, and public participation.

It can certainly be said that the government of Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has shown the courage to make decisions on sensitive social issues that many governments had avoided for decades. The true success of the UCC will depend on how fairly, sensitively, and inclusively it is implemented. If this reform protects women's rights, increases legal transparency, establishes social justice, and simultaneously respects cultural dignity, then it may become a major milestone in Assam's political history. Therefore, for Assam, the real question today is not merely whether the UCC should exist, but rather how it can be shaped in such a way that it strengthens social unity without harming diversity. If this reform is carried forward with vision, patience, and constitutional responsibility, then in the future it may emerge as an excellent example of how a modern democratic state can successfully establish harmony between development and social coexistence.

(The writer is a faculty member of history at Rabindranath Thakur Vishwavidyalaya, Hojai).