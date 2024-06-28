Unanimous choice: Om Birla’s journey to Lok Sabha Speaker

Lalit Garg

Om Birla is elected the new Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha for the second time by voice vote. After which, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi took him to the chair. The opposition did not demand division on voice vote. The opposition’s support for Om Birla’s name was no less than a surprise for the Modi government. It was expected that the opposition would demand voting, and then voting would take place as per the entire process. But today, while the entire process of electing Birla as the new Lok Sabha Speaker was showcasing the beauty of democratic values, it also gave rise to the possibility that all the sessions of the 18th Lok Sabha would be full of hope, creating a new history. Om Birla, a third-time MP from Kota, has created history by becoming the Lok Sabha Speaker for the second time.

He is the third person to become the Lok Sabha Speaker for the second consecutive time. Before him, Balram Jakhar was the Speaker for nine years. Om Birla’s election is not surprising, but what was a little surprising was the need for an election for this post. Although, in a democracy, there is no reason to feel bad about any election for any post. But the post of Lok Sabha Speaker is one in which general opinion has always been given importance. The reason is that for the smooth functioning of the House, the Speaker needs the support of both parties. In such a situation, if both parties select the person sitting on this post by declaring their trust in him, then the prestige of the post increases manifold.

In independent India, elections for the post of Lok Sabha Speaker were held only three times: in 1952, 1967, and 1976. In 1952, Congress member G.V. Mavalankar was elected as the Lok Sabha Speaker. There was no consensus between the government and the opposition parties regarding the selection of the Lok Sabha Speaker, due to which the need for an election arose. This was the first show of strength between the government and the opposition after the formation of the NDA government for the third consecutive time under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi at the Centre. Therefore, the strategists of the BJP were engaged in a mission to ensure a big victory for their candidate, Om Birla, with the support of a maximum number of MPs. In the meeting of the India Alliance held the previous night, the leaders said that the India Alliance does not have the numbers. Therefore, the process of electing Birla as the Speaker by voice vote without voting was allowed to happen uninterrupted, and an atmosphere of happiness was seen on the parliamentary floor.

Prime Minister Modi said that it is the good fortune of the House that you are occupying this seat for the second time. In this important period of Amritkaal, you have a huge responsibility to occupy this post for the second time. We all believe that you will guide all of us for the coming 5 years. Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, while congratulating, reiterated the point of protecting the constitution. Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of the third largest party in the House, said that the post on which you are sitting, has a very glorious tradition attached to it. Therefore, everything will move forward without discrimination. Impartiality is the great responsibility of this great post. You are sitting like the Chief Justice of a democracy.

The highest forum of every nation is the parliament of that nation, which is run by the representatives elected by the people of the entire nation, decides the rules and regulations of the nation, becomes their voice, and works in their interest. It protects the wider interests of the nation. India’s democracy is not only strong but also unique and inspiring; its highest forum is the Lok Sabha. Birla started a healthy tradition by conducting the proceedings of the 17th Lok Sabha sessions in a planned and smooth manner. His experience and capabilities have been ready to give a new vision to the House.

The Lok Sabha, the highest democratic house of the country, has experience with his efficiency and skill in conducting the House. He has not only proved himself by running the Lok Sabha efficiently but has also increased the dignity and pride of the House by setting new standards. By becoming the Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha, he will definitely be able to discipline the proceedings of the House, inspire it, and pave the way for taking important decisions in the interest of the country by maintaining a balance between the ruling and the opposition, it is believed. Certainly, by discharging his role impartially, he will prove capable of taking the dignity of the House to a new level.

Lok Sabha is not just a beautiful building standing on some pillars; it is the heartbeat of 1.4 billion people. Every minute of it should be utilised properly. There should be no noise, slogans, or misbehaviour; there should be no obstruction. This proves costly for the poor and the country in every respect. If our representatives do not think and behave honestly, then the common people of this nation will stop differentiating between right and wrong, moral and immoral. Certainly, on the strength of balance, impartiality, decency, and skill, Birla will give new height to the proceedings of the new Lok Sabha and will give wings to new hopes.

In this, cooperation between the ruling and opposition parties is required; only then will the decency and civility of the Lok Sabha reach new heights. The future of the country is written on the face of the Parliament; if there is a display of indecency there, then the problems get complicated instead of getting solved. Using abusive language on small matters, uproar, taunting, ruckus, and walkouts are such incidents that reduce the prestige of a representative institution like the Parliament. The kind of expertise Birlaji has shown in the past in explaining this to the elected representatives and training them is commendable.

The Parliament represents crores of people and becomes their voice. It is the sacred duty of the Lok Sabha of our nation to maintain its sanctity and health, and all the representatives take an oath in the presence of God and their souls to fulfil this duty with loyalty and honesty. It is not necessary to elect only an MP with long parliamentary experience for the post of Lok Sabha Speaker. It has to be seen whether the person sitting on this post has the ability to take all the parties along or not, and whether he has the courage to do proper justice to all the parties or not. When the values and moral standards in the House become weak and only raising personal status becomes important, then that House definitely becomes weak. Even in the Amrit Kaal of freedom, we should raise our conduct and capability to a certain level. Leaders and heroes are not things to be produced in a factory; the Lok Sabha itself does the work of moulding their capability and character.

The qualities of giving importance not only to the words of the Constitution but also to its spirit also develop here. It is also taught to make good use of freedom of speech. The new Lok Sabha should be like a training laboratory. The new Lok Sabha should give birth to such an environment within itself, which itself comes forward and creates new things, takes the reins of responsibility, and starts the work of reform, health, and development. Lok Sabha is trying to ask itself a small question rather than big ideals: who should it say goodbye to in welcoming the new Lok Sabha? Say goodbye to those events of the past, due to which the dreams and resolutions of the Lok Sabha remained incomplete and its dignity kept getting tarnished. The beginning is good, let’s see what happens next. This much is certain: this time, better understanding and maturity will be expected from all parties.