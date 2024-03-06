Understanding FOMO

Dr. Sailen Das

(sailendas.das@gmail.com)

To be successful, you need to both ‘lead’ and ‘manage’, for one without the other will lead to shortcomings of some kind, but, in the age of social media and constant connectivity, a phenomenon known as “FOMO,” or Fear of Missing Out, has become a pervasive and influential aspect of modern life. FOMO refers to the apprehension that others might be having rewarding experiences from which one is absent, leading to a sense of inadequacy or a fear of being left out.

FOMO is deeply rooted in human psychology and social dynamics. The advent of social media platforms, where individuals can effortlessly share highlights of their lives, has amplified the fear of missing out. Constant exposure to the curated images and experiences of others fosters a comparison culture where individuals measure their own lives against the seemingly exciting and fulfilling lives of their peers.

Indication of FOMO:

1. SOCIAL MEDIA IMPACT: The rise of social media platforms, such as Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, has significantly contributed to the intensification of FOMO. People often share carefully selected moments of their lives, creating an idealised version that may not accurately represent their everyday reality.

2. EVENT ATTENDANCE PRESSURE: FOMO can influence decisions about attending events, parties, or social gatherings. The fear of missing out on a memorable experience can lead individuals to overcommit or attend events solely to avoid the anxiety associated with being left out.

3. CONSTANT CONNECTIVITY: The ubiquity of smartphones and the ability to be connected at all times contribute to a continuous stream of information. This constant connectivity can exacerbate FOMO as individuals feel the need to stay updated on the activities and events happening around them.

Results of FOMO:

1. ANXIETY AND STRESS: FOMO can lead to heightened levels of anxiety and stress as individuals constantly compare their lives to the curated images presented on social media. The fear of missing out on exciting experiences can result in a persistent sense of inadequacy.

2. DECISION PARALYSIS: FOMO can make decision-making challenging, as individuals may fear making choices that exclude them from potential rewarding experiences. This indecision can lead to missed opportunities and a sense of dissatisfaction.

3. IMPACT ON MENTAL HEALTH: Persistent FOMO has been linked to negative mental health outcomes, including depression and decreased life satisfaction. The constant comparison with others can contribute to feelings of isolation and a distorted perception of one’s own life.

Controlling FOMO:

Controlling FOMO requires conscious effort and the development of healthy habits.

n Set Realistic Expectations: Understand that people often present curated and idealized versions of their lives on social media. Realize that everyone experiences highs and lows, and what is shared online is not a complete representation of reality.

n Limit Social Media Exposure: Set specific times for checking social media and establish boundaries on screen time. Constant exposure to social media can contribute to FOMO, so creating limits can help reduce its impact.

n Curate Your Social Media Feed: Unfollow accounts or mute content that triggers feelings of inadequacy or comparison. Curate your social media feed to include content that inspires and uplifts rather than fosters a sense of missing out.

n Practise Mindfulness: Engage in mindfulness practices to stay present and focused on the current moment. Techniques such as meditation and deep breathing can help manage anxious thoughts associated with FOMO.

n Set Priorities: Clearly define your priorities and values. Knowing what matters most to you can guide your decision-making and reduce the pressure to participate in every social event or activity.

n Learn to Say No: It’s okay to decline invitations or opt out of certain activities. Recognize that saying no does not mean missing out on life; it means making choices that align with your priorities and well-being.

n Focus on Personal Growth: Shift the focus from external validation to internal fulfilment. Concentrate on personal goals, hobbies, and self-improvement rather than constantly seeking external experiences to validate your worth.

We challenge ourselves to try new things every day and solve new problems as they arise throughout life. However, are our ideas truly necessary for our survival? Although FOMO is a natural part of being human, its greater ubiquity in the digital age means that its consequences must be managed. People may prioritise their well-being in the face of an unlimited flood of experiences and information, have a positive connection with social media, and make more thoughtful decisions by being aware of the causes and symptoms of FOMO.