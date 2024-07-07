UNDERSTANDING SLEEP – I

Dr. Rijusmita Sarma

In today’s world, quality sleep is an underrated aspect of our lives. During times when we (irrespective of age) are always in a hurry to achieve things, we do not hesitate to compromise on sleep. Often, a person taking less sleep for work is lauded. But sleep isn’t a luxury. The quality of our sleep has an immense role to play in maintaining our mental and physical well-being.

Let’s enhance our understanding of sleep by dispelling some common myths.

n Myth: Every person needs 8 hours of sleep.

Fact: There is no ‘one-size-fits-all approach. The amount of sleep we need keeps changing at different stages of our lives. For example, a newborn needs 14 to 17 hours of sleep, a pre-schooler needs 10 to 13 hours of sleep, a schoolgoer needs 9 to 11 hours of sleep, a teenager needs 8 to 10 hours, and a healthy adult needs 7 to 9 hours of sleep.

n Myth: One can train the body to get less sleep.

Fact: Functioning with less than 6 hours of sleep mostly (except in rare cases) has adverse effects on the body and mind. People who feel fine with less than six hours of sleep get used to the negative effects of less sleep. But it’s not true that the negative effects cease to exist.

n Myth: Naps during the day are unhealthy.

Fact: Afternoon naps can be a good way of recharging oneself, as our energy dips around that time of the day. A nap of around 20 to 25 minutes is good enough to serve the purpose. Studies have suggested that people who take short naps during the day are at lower risk of cardiovascular and cognitive dysfunction.

n Myth: More sleep is always better.

Fact: More sleep is linked with the risk of physical health conditions like obesity. Neither more nor less sleep is healthy.

n Myth: Snoring isn’t harmful.

Fact: Snoring is related to life-threatening conditions like sleep apnea. Sleep apnea refers to the pauses in breathing that last from a few seconds to minutes. This condition increases the risk of heart disease and other illnesses. But the good news is that sleep apnea is treatable.

n Myth: The duration of sleep is all that matters.

Fact: Sleep duration is important, but it is not the only factor to be considered. The quality of sleep is another significant aspect. How one feels after waking up is important.

n Myth: If you are having trouble falling asleep, you need to keep yourself forcefully in bed.

Fact: Experts suggest that if you find it difficult to fall asleep, you can engage in something relaxing, like reading a book. However, the use of gadgets needs to be avoided. Once you feel drowsy, you can consider going back to bed.

n Myth: Alcohol helps with sleeping.

Fact: Alcohol declines the quality of sleep.

n Myth: Napping during the day makes up for the loss of sleep at night.

Fact: Naps during the day cannot substitute for nighttime sleep deprivation. Most people report feeling groggy after taking naps to catch up on a lost night’s sleep.

n Myth: The brain shuts down when we sleep.

Fact: The brain doesn’t stop working while we sleep. Important functions like breathing continue, to which the brain contributes. At different stages of our sleep, different parts of the brain leap into action while others slow down. In fact, during rapid eye movement (REM) sleep, when most dreams occur, the brain wave activity is like that of wakefulness.

n Myth: If you remember your dream, you slept well.

Fact: Remembering dreams isn’t an indicator of good sleep. Some studies suggest that people who remember their dreams are more awake than those who do not remember their dreams and thus have slept less. Some studies suggest that remembering a dream depends on the time of the sleep cycle at which a person wakes up.

In the above list, did you find any myths you have been believing since childhood? Sleep still holds countless mysteries. But one proven area is its role in preserving our mental health. So, let’s understand sleep better and make it a priority. In the next article, we will discuss the concept of ‘sleep hygiene’.