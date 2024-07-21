Understanding Sleep II

Dr. Rijusmita Sarma

(The writer is a counselling psychologist. Can be reached at 8638716076

Quality sleep is much more than sleeping for the recommended amount of time. Quality sleep is described as sleeping for the suggested number of hours without frequent interruptions, feeling refreshed and well-rested after sleep, and feeling awake (not sleepy) during the daytime. Quality sleep has a crucial role to play in maintaining our physical and mental health.

Sleep hygiene refers to the behaviours or routines that we can choose to follow to enhance our quality of sleep. Some effective steps for maintaining sleep hygiene are:

n Setting a sleep schedule: Following a consistent sleep schedule can be crucial. It is important to have a fixed time to both sleep and wake up. Doing this consistently can condition the mind and body to get ready for sleep at the scheduled time.

n Following a pre-sleep routine: A pre-sleep routine like changing into comfortable clothing, brushing our teeth, etc. can reinforce the mind that it’s bedtime.

n Sleeping in dark or dim light: It is important to turn off bright lights as it can hinder the production of melatonin, which facilitates sleep.

n Keeping gadgets away: It is important to refrain from using gadgets at least 30 minutes before sleep time. Exposure to the blue light from gadgets interferes with our sleep.

n Practising relaxation activities: Relaxation activities like deep breathing, listening to soothing music, and reading help us sleep better.

n Taking a warm shower: This can be relaxing. After a warm shower, the drop in body temperature can help us fall asleep.

n Engaging in physical activity: Physical activity (at least for 30 minutes) can help improve our quality of sleep.

n Avoiding nicotine and alcohol: Nicotine stimulates the body and disrupts sleep. Also, it is a myth that alcohol helps you sleep better. Research reveals that alcohol decreases sleep quality.

n Limiting caffeine intake: Caffeine is a stimulant; hence, excessive use or using it later in the evening is not helpful for quality sleep.

n Avoiding longer naps during the day: Taking naps can be a good way of recharging ourselves, but longer naps during the day can lead to difficulty falling asleep and create more interruptions at night. The recommended time for daytime naps is 20 minutes.

n Preparing the bedroom: A comfortable, decluttered bedroom with minimal lights, comfy linen and mattresses, and a suitable temperature can help us sleep better.

n Avoiding exercise: Sounds weird? Here’s the catch: exercise is beneficial for our mental and physical health, but exercising within one or two hours before bedtime isn’t helpful. It is said so because exercise stimulates our nervous system, which isn’t conducive to falling asleep.

The quality of sleep has an immense influence on our quality of life by affecting our physical and mental health. The steps of sleep hygiene discussed can be adopted to improve our quality of sleep. It’s not necessary to overwhelm ourselves with huge changes to be brought about all at once. A graduated but consistent approach to adopting healthy changes to maintain our sleep hygiene is the key.