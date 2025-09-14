Unhealthy fast food

That fast food is generally unhealthy has come to the fore again, with health experts across the globe unanimously pointing out that regular fast food intake negatively impacts overall health and well-being. Fast food, because it is often high in calories, saturated fat, sugar and sodium on one hand, and lacking essential nutrients and fibre, has been identified as the culprit behind weight gain, obesity, high cholesterol, increased risk of heart disease and type 2 diabetes, digestive issues, and even weakened immunity, especially when frequently consumed. Even educated people fail to realise that fast food is designed for taste, not nutrition, and is often packed with extra calories, saturated and trans fats, and added sugars in order to attract the taste buds. High sodium content in various kinds of fast food can lead to high blood pressure and increase the risk of cardiovascular problems. Moreover, fast food offers 'empty calories' instead of vital vitamins, minerals, and fibre, which are crucial for proper body function and digestive health. And then, the high calorie and low fibre content in fast food make it difficult to control appetite and can lead to excess weight and obesity. Looking from the health angle, one finds that high levels of unhealthy fats and cholesterol from fast food can raise LDL (bad) cholesterol, clog arteries, and increase the risk of heart attack and stroke.Obesity, a common consequence of fast food consumption, is a major risk factor for type-2 diabetes, heart disease, and even some cancers. A lack of fibre can lead to constipation and other discomforts, while high levels of refined carbs and salt can cause bloating. The absence of essential vitamins and minerals can lead to various health issues over time. Experts at the All India Institute of Health Sciences (AIIMS) and various health organisations state that frequent fast food consumption is harmful, increasing the risk of obesity, type-2 diabetes, heart disease, and certain cancers due to its high content of unhealthy fats, sugar, and sodium and lack of essential nutrients and fiber. Over time, this can lead to metabolic issues, organ damage, and chronic inflammation, contributing to a growing crisis of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs).