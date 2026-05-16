Uniform Civil Code: Historical evolution and contemporary challenges

Rukshana Rehman Khan

Advocate

The concept of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) refers to a common set of civil laws governing all citizens of India, irrespective of religion, in matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, adoption, and succession.

At present, India follows plural personal laws, where different religious communities are governed by their respective customs and statutes. The idea of the UCC seeks to replace this diversity with a uniform legal framework, ensuring equality and national integration.

The UCC finds its place in Article 44 of the Constitution of India, which states:

"The state shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India."

Article 44 forms part of the Directive Principles of State Policy (DPSP). DPSPs are non-justiciable, meaning they are not enforceable by courts but act as guiding principles for governance. It reflects the constitutional vision of legal uniformity, secularism, and social reform. However, Articles 25-28 of the constitution guarantee freedom of religion, creating a delicate balance between individual rights and state reform.

In the pre-independence period, The Lex Loci Report (1840) recommended uniformity in laws but excluded personal laws. The British adopted a policy of non-interference in religious matters, leaving personal laws untouched.

In the Constituent Assembly Debates (1946-1950), leaders like Dr B.R. Ambedkar supported UCC as a tool for social reform. Strong opposition from minority groups led to its placement under DPSP instead of fundamental rights.

In the post-independence developments, the Hindu Code Bills (1955-56) codified Hindu personal laws but did not extend to other communities. The Goa Civil Code remains the only example of a near-uniform civil system in India.

The object of the Uniform Civil Code is to:

1. Ensure legal equality among citizens.

2. Promote gender justice, especially for women

3. Strengthen national integration and unity

4. Simplify and modernise complex personal laws

Advantages (Pros) of UCC:

1. Equality before the law

A UCC ensures that all citizens are governed by the same laws, upholding Article 14 (Equality).

2. Gender Justice

Many personal laws contain discriminatory provisions. UCC can promote gender parity and the dignity of women.

3. National Integration

A common code fosters a sense of unity beyond religious identities.

4. Simplification of Laws

Multiple personal laws create confusion and litigation. UCC would simplify legal processes.

5. Secularism

UCC reinforces the idea that law is separate from religion, a key feature of a modern secular state.

Disadvantages (cons) of UCC

1. Threat to Religious Freedom

Critics argue that UCC may infringe upon cultural and religious autonomy protected under Articles 25-28.

2. Diversity of Indian Society

India's vast diversity makes it difficult to frame a uniform law acceptable to all communities.

3. Minority Concerns

There is fear that UCC may reflect majoritarian values, undermining minority traditions.

4. Political Sensitivity

The issue is often politicised, which makes consensus difficult.

5. Practical Implementation Issues

Differences in customs, tribal laws, and regional practices create administrative and legal complications.

Difficulties in Implementation

(a) Legal Challenges

Conflict between fundamental rights (religion) and DPSP (UCC). Need for extensive legislative reforms.

(b) Social Resistance

Deep-rooted customs and religious beliefs. Fear of loss of identity among communities.

(c) Federal Structure Issues

Personal laws fall under the Concurrent List, requiring coordination between the centre and states.

(d) Lack of Consensus

Absence of a universally acceptable draft UCC.

(e) Political and Electoral Concerns

Governments may hesitate due to vote-bank considerations.

Judicial Perspective

The Supreme Court has, in multiple cases, stressed the necessity of the UCC as a means to:

· Promote gender equality.

· Remove contradictions between personal laws and statutory laws.

· Strengthen constitutional morality

However, it has also maintained that implementation is within the domain of the legislature.

Contemporary Developments

Recent developments, such as state-level UCC initiatives (e.g., Uttarakhand), indicate a gradual move towards uniformity, though debates continue regarding privacy, social acceptance, and legal feasibility.

The Uniform Civil Code represents a progressive constitutional ideal, balancing equality, secularism, and social reform. However, its implementation requires:

· Gradual and consultative approach

· Respect for cultural diversity

· Emphasis on gender justice and constitutional values

A carefully crafted UCC, built on consensus rather than imposition, can strengthen India's unity while preserving its pluralistic fabric.

"The success of the Uniform Civil Code in India lies not in uniformity alone, but in harmonising diversity with constitutional morality."