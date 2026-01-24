Union Budget as political messaging: Reading the electoral subtext

Sabir Nishat

(sabirnishat554@gmail.com)

A Union Budget is never merely an economic statement. While its numbers, allocations and fiscal assumptions matter greatly, it is also an intensely political document. Every budget offers the incumbent government an opportunity to signal priorities, shape narratives and, in an election cycle, speak directly to voters. The forthcoming budget to be presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 is no exception-and perhaps it carries greater political weight than usual.

This year's budget comes against the backdrop of assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. Of these, only Assam is currently ruled by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, while the other three have non-NDA governments. This environment makes the budget a critical tool for political messaging - not just about economics, but about governance models and the promise of 'double-engine' growth.

Budget-making in an uncertain global economy

Any expectations from the Budget must be tempered by the broader global context. Sluggish growth in major economies, persistent geopolitical tensions, supply-chain disruptions and tightening financial conditions have all constrained fiscal manoeuvrability. Domestically, the government has committed itself to fiscal consolidation even while sustaining capital expenditure to drive growth.

This balancing act limits the scope for dramatic giveaways. Yet budgets are not judged solely by the size of allocations. Even targeted announcements, sector-specific thrusts or symbolic gestures can carry disproportionate political impact - particularly in poll-bound states.

Assam: reinforcing the 'double-engine' pitch

For Assam, where the BJP is already firmly in the saddle, the political calculus is relatively straightforward. The Centre may not need to announce a slew of mega projects to prove its commitment. Instead, selective reinforcement of ongoing infrastructure, connectivity and energy projects could be sufficient to strengthen the narrative of seamless Centre-state coordination.

Over the years, Assam has featured prominently in central initiatives related to highways, bridges, inland waterways and petroleum infrastructure. A few fresh announcements-or faster funding for existing projects-could help the ruling party underline the benefits of alignment between Dispur and New Delhi without straining fiscal limits.

West Bengal and Kerala: development as a counter-narrative

The more interesting political signals will likely be directed at West Bengal and Kerala. In both states, the BJP is seeking to expand its footprint by positioning itself as an alternative development-orientated force.

In West Bengal, where the BJP is the principal opposition to the Trinamool Congress, the budget could be used to counter the persistent charge of discrimination by the Centre. Developmental announcements related to railways, ports, industrial corridors or urban infrastructure would allow the BJP to argue that it is committed to the state's growth irrespective of the ruling party.

Kerala presents a different challenge. The BJP remains a third force, but its vote share and organisational presence have been gradually increasing. Here, the budget's messaging may focus less on headline-grabbing projects and more on sectors such as healthcare, higher education, startups, and skill development-areas that resonate with Kerala's social indicators and the aspirational middle class.

Tamil Nadu: beyond numbers to symbolism

Tamil Nadu occupies a unique position. It is one of India's most industrialised states, with the second-highest GDP after Maharashtra. As a result, the scope for transformative financial announcements is inherently limited. The BJP-led NDA's challenge in Tamil Nadu has always been political and cultural rather than economic alone.

In this context, the Budget may serve a symbolic role. Respect for the Tamil language, culture, and heritage, coupled with continued support for manufacturing, electronics, and defence corridors, could be used to soften the perceptions of cultural insensitivity often projected by regional parties. Even without major fiscal giveaways, the tone and framing of announcements can be politically consequential.

Lessons from Bihar

The political use of the budget must also be viewed in light of recent experience. The 2025-2026 Budget followed closely on the heels of Assembly elections in Bihar, where the NDA returned to power with a strong mandate. Welfare-orientated measures, including cash transfer schemes for women announced ahead of the polls, were widely credited with influencing voter sentiment.

While direct replication may not be feasible or desirable in other states, Bihar underscores how targeted welfare and development messaging can reinforce electoral outcomes. The Centre is unlikely to ignore this lesson while crafting budget announcements for poll-bound regions.

Narrative setting in an election year

Beyond individual states, the Union Budget remains one of the most powerful narrative-setting instruments available to any government. It allows the ruling dispensation to articulate its vision of growth, federalism and social justice in a single, nationally televised exercise.

For the BJP-led NDA, the core message is likely to remain consistent: infrastructure-led growth, welfare delivery through technology, and the promise of faster development when states align politically with the Centre. Whether voters accept this proposition will depend not just on budget announcements but on local political dynamics and ground-level realities.

Economics meets politics.

Ultimately, there is no escaping the reality that the Union Budget sits at the intersection of economics and politics. Fiscal prudence may constrain ambition, but political timing amplifies intent. In an election-heavy year, even incremental measures can be imbued with electoral meaning.

As the February 1 Budget draws near, analysts and political observers will scrutinise not only the detailed allocations but also the underlying geographic and symbolic signals. If past experience is any guide, the budget will continue to serve as both an economic roadmap and a carefully calibrated political statement - especially in states where the electoral battle lines are being drawn.